Alexandria Area
WEAPON
Bismach Dr., 5600 block, Nov. 18. Brandishing.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ackley St., 8200 block, Nov. 20.
Huntington Ave., 2200 block, Nov. 23.
VANDALISM
Hayfield Rd. and Kingstowne Village Pkwy., Nov. 21.
Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Nov. 17.
Annandale Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Patriot Dr., 7900 block, Nov. 18. Attempted.
Chantilly Area
ARSON
National Dr., 14700 block, Nov. 23.
ROBBERY
Meadowland Ct., 4100 block, Nov. 23. With knife.
Dunn Loring Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Gallows Rd., 2400 block, Nov. 22.
Fairfax Area
WEAPON
Monument Dr. and W. Ox Rd., Nov. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Crofton Green Dr., 5500 block, Nov. 14.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Nov. 25.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Nov. 21.
THEFT/BURGLARY
W St., 2600 block, Nov. 24.
Herndon Area
ARSON
Elm Tree Dr., 13000 block, Nov. 24.
McLean Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Weatheford Ct., 6600 block, Nov. 22. Tampering with vehicle.
VANDALISM
International Dr., 2000 block, Nov. 22.
Reston Area
ROBBERY
Center Harbor Rd. and Wiehle Ave., Nov. 25.
Springfield Area
WEAPON
Brandon Ave., 6300 block, Nov. 19.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Patrick St., 100 block, Nov. 25.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 25.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, Nov. 23. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10200 block, Nov. 23. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Nov. 19. Attempted burglary.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Nov. 23. Burglary.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Nov. 23. Burglary reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Nov. 23. Theft reported.
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Nov. 23. Burglary reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Fairfax Blvd., 11200 block, Nov. 23.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Nov. 19. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Broad St., 1000 block, Nov. 20. Burglary.
E. Fairfax St., 200 block, Nov. 22. Larceny from a building.
N. Tuckahoe St., 1100 block, Nov. 19. Larceny from a building.
Park Ave., 300 block, Nov. 13. From vehicle.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Carlisle Dr., 500 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 20.
Center St., 600 block, 11:26 a.m. Nov. 20.
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:27 a.m. Nov. 22.
Park Ave., 900 block, 7:46 p.m. Nov. 22.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 8:51 p.m. Nov. 21. Trespassing.
Aspen Dr., 500 block, 8:58 a.m. Nov. 20. From vehicle.
Elden St., 700 block, 2:47 p.m. Nov. 22.
Mississippi Dr., 600 block, 12:27 p.m. Nov. 20. From vehicle.
Woodgrove Ct., 300 block, 7:11 a.m. Nov. 20. Tampering with a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Arctic Quill Rd., 1100 block, 5:36 p.m. Nov. 21. Destruction of property.
Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 9:55 a.m. Nov. 21. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULTS
Kingsley Rd., Nov. 20. Domestic assault arrest.
Nutley St., Nov. 20. Domestic assault.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Maple Ave., 300 block, Nov. 20.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Maple Ave., 200 block, Nov. 20.
VANDALISM
Cherry Cir., 100 block, Nov. 20.
Ware St., 900 block, Nov. 20. Destruction of property.