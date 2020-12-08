Alexandria Area
ROBBERY
Monticello Rd., 5800 block, Dec. 1. With weapon.
WEAPONS
Cypress Point Rd., 6500 block, Nov. 27. Unlawful possession.
Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Nov. 25.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Leesburg Ct., 3500 block, Nov. 27. Tampering with vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
S. 14th St., 3600 block, Nov. 27.
Scoville St., 5700 block, Nov. 26.
Victoria Dr., 6900 block, Dec. 2.
VANDALISM
Linton Lane, 8800 block, Nov. 27.
Centreville Area
PEEPING TOM
Paddington Ct., 6400 block, Nov. 27.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Bull Run Post Office Rd., 6600 block, Dec. 1.
Chantilly Area
ROBBERY
Centreville Rd., 3900 block, Dec. 1.
Clifton Area
VANDALISM
Union Mill Rd., 6800 block, Nov. 26.
Fairfax Area
PEEPING TOM
Oakcrest Dr., 4900 block, Nov. 29.
WEAPON
Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Dec. 1.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Carriagepark Rd., 4800 block, Nov. 24.
Golf Ridge Ct., 12000 block, Dec. 1. Tampering with vehicle.
Scoville St., 5700 block, Nov. 26.
VANDALISM
Zion Dr., 10500 block, Nov. 28.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Annandale Rd. and Arlington Blvd., Nov. 27.
Lorton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Terminal Rd., 8400 block, Nov. 29.
VANDALISM
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Nov. 27.
Oakton Area
WEAPON
Ramp to I-66, 100 block, Dec. 1.
Reston Area
ASSAULT
Hunters Square Ct., 2300 block, Nov. 27.
ROBBERY
Murray Downs Ct., 10800 block, Nov. 30. With gun.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Charter Oak Ct., 11600 block, Dec. 2.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Walnut Branch Rd., 12000 block, Nov. 27.
Springfield Area
ASSAULT
Backlick and Wimsatt roads, Nov. 27.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Nov. 28. Attempted.
VANDALISM
Accotink Park Rd., 7500 block, Nov. 25.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
ROBBERY
Main St., 10900 Nov. 30. Robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Dec. 1. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9700 block, Nov. 30. Unlawful entry.
Lee Hwy., 11100 Nov. 30. Theft reported.
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Nov. 30. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block Nov. 30. Theft reported.
Willard Way, 10300 block, Nov. 30. Burglary reported.
VANDALISM
Chain Bridge Rd., 4300 block, Dec. 1. Vandalism reported.
Estel Rd., 3900 block, Nov. 30. Vandalism reported.
Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, Nov. 30. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Nov. 25. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Nov. 26. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
S. Washington St., 800 block, Nov. 27. Shoplifting.
W. Broad St., 1100 block, Nov. 25. Shoplifting.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
W. Broad St., 1100 block, Nov. 25.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
HOMICIDE
Queens Ct., 1000 block, 2:22 p.m. Nov. 24.
ASSAULTS
Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 2:57 p.m. Nov. 23. Simple.
Cordell Way, 700 block, 8:50 a.m. Nov. 26. Simple.
Elden St., 1200 block, 5:02 p.m. Nov. 26. Simple.
ROBBERY
Elden St., 4:32 p.m. Nov. 27. Commercial robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Broad Oaks Dr., 800 block, 9:24 a.m. Nov. 24. Trespassing.
Pickett Lane, 400 block, 12:38 p.m. Nov. 23. From vehicle.
Spring Knoll Dr., 800 block, 9:17 a.m. Nov. 24. Trespassing.
Spring Knoll Dr., 900 block, 11:53 a.m. Nov. 24. From vehicle.
Spring St., 100 block, 7:52 a.m. Nov. 27.
Stanton Park Ct., 1000 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 23.
Summerfield Dr., 7:01 a.m. Nov. 24. Theft from vehicle.
Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 5:54 a.m. Nov. 24.
Tamani Dr., 700 block, 1:25 p.m. Nov. 24. Trespassing.
Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 8:44 a.m. Nov. 28.
Virginia Ave., 400 block, 8:52 a.m. Nov. 23. Trespassing.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 1000 block, 1:19 a.m. Nov. 27. Destruction of property.
Monroe St., 1300 block, 6:28 a.m. Nov. 26. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
There were no incident reports from the Vienna Police Department for this edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-255-6396.