Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, Dec. 4.
Walker Lane, 6300 block, Dec. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Doris Dr., 5800 block, Dec. 1.
McClelland Pl., 8200 block, Dec. 9. Attempted.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Dec. 4.
VANDALISM
Braddock Rd., 6500 block, Dec. 4.
Centreville Area
ROBBERY
Climbing Rose Way, 14300 block, Dec. 7. With knife.
Clifton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, Dec. 3.
Fairfax Area
WEAPON
Chantilly Lace Ct., 4100 block, Dec. 3. Possession by felon.
THEFT/BURGLARY
International Dr., 2200 block, Dec. 2. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Falls Church Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Patterson Rd., 7400 block, Dec. 6. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Vista Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 6.
Fort Belvoir Area
VANDALISM
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Dec. 3.
Herndon Area
WEAPON
Fairfax County Pkwy. and Sunset Hills Rd., Dec. 4. Brandishing.
Lorton Area
ROBBERIES
Aspenpark and Pohick roads, Dec. 2. With gun.
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Dec. 5.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Belvoir View Pl., 8900 block, Dec. 3. Embezzlement.
McLean Area
ASSAULT
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 5.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 5. Embezzlement.
Oakton Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Norborne Pl., 2800 block, Dec. 7.
Reston Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Baron Cameron Ave., 11900 block, Dec. 5. Alarm.
Springfield Area
ROBBERY
Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, Dec. 6.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Dec. 8. Embezzlement.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berritt St., 4200 block, Dec. 7. Shoplifting.
Bradwater St., 3900 block, Dec. 4. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Dec. 8.
Main St., 9600 block, Dec. 6. Attempted grand larceny.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Dec. 6.
West Dr., 10700 block, Dec. 4. Burglary reported.
VANDALISM
Chain Bridge Rd. and W. Dr., Dec. 2.
Mosby Woods Dr., 10000 block, Dec. 8.
Shiloh St., 10200 block, Dec. 7.
City of Falls Church
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Broad St., 1000 block, Dec. 3. From building.
S. Washington St., 500 block, Dec. 6. Shoplifting.
W. Broad St., 1200 block, Dec. 3. Shoplifting.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 5. Shoplifting.
VANDALISM
E. Fairfax St., 200 block, Dec. 4. Destruction of property
Great Falls St., 500 block, Dec. 4. Destruction of property
W. Broad St., 800 block, Nov. 30. Destruction of property
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 12:11 p.m. Nov. 30.
Elden St., 1200 block, 2:25 p.m. Dec. 4.
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 4:49 p.m. Dec. 2.
ROBBERY
Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 4:01 a.m. Dec. 2. Commercial robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Charles St., 1000 block, 7:05 a.m. Nov. 30. From vehicle.
Dranesville Rd., 700 block, 8:40 a.m. Dec. 3.
Stevenson Ct., 1100 block, 8:35 a.m. Nov. 30. Tampering with a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 11:12 p.m. Dec. 4. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULT
Nutley St., Dec. 4. Domestic assault.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 500 block, Dec. 4. Grand larceny.
Blackstone Terr., 600 block, Dec. 4.
Holmes Dr., 400 block, Dec. 4. Grand larceny.
Maple Ave., 300 block, Dec. 4. Shoplifting.
Oak Vale Ct., 2400 block, Dec. 4.
Ware St., 1000 block, Dec. 4.
VANDALISM
Cottage St., 1100 block, Dec. 4.