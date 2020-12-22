Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

WEAPON

Fort Hunt Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 14.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Dec. 15. Purse snatching.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Dec. 16.

Sullivan Way, 6700 block, Dec. 15.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Furman Lane, 2900 block, Dec. 12.

Burke Area

ASSAULT

Schoolcraft Lane, 9100 block, Dec. 16.

ARSON

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5600 block, Dec. 13. Motor vehicle.

Clifton Area

WEAPON

Springstone Dr. and Union Mill Rd., Dec. 12.

Fairfax Area

ASSAULT

Fox Chapel Rd., 4800 block, Dec. 10.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Gainsborough Dr., 4700 block, Dec. 8. Attempted.

Government Center Pkwy., 12000 block, Dec. 14.

Tysons Corner Ctr., Dec. 10. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Falls Church Area

ASSAULT

Seminary Rd., 5700 block, Dec. 11.

ROBBERY

Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, Dec. 11. With knife.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 8.

Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, Dec. 11. Attempted.

Fort Belvoir Area

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Dec. 10.

Herndon Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Mansarde Ave., 13900 block, Dec. 16.

VANDALISM

Rowles Pl., Dec. 12.

William Short Cir., 2600 block, Dec. 9.

McLean Area

ASSAULT

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Dec. 12.

Reston Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lakespray Way, 11100 block, Dec. 9.

Springfield Area

ASSAULT

Brookfield Plaza, 7000 block, Dec. 13.

ROBBERY

Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Dec. 13. Carjacking.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

True and Zekan lanes, Dec. 10.

VANDALISM

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Dec. 9.

Vienna Area

WEAPON

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Dec. 12. Brandishing.

City of Fairfax

ASSAULT

Bevan Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 12.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Dec. 10.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Dec. 12.

Main St., 9600 block, Dec. 12.

Main St., 10400 block, Dec. 10.

City of Falls Church

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 11.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Gibson St., 200 block, Dec. 7. Larceny from a building.

W. Broad St., 1100 block, Dec. 10. Vehicle parts.

VANDALISM

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Dec. 12. Destruction of property.

Town of Herndon

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1200 block, 6:34 p.m. Dec. 12.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 7:52 p.m. Dec. 10.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Center St., 600 block, 5:51 p.m. Dec. 13. Unlawful entry.

Summer, 1400 block, 2:47 p.m. Dec. 9. From vehicle.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 2:53 p.m. Dec. 13.

VANDALISM

Branch Dr., 900 block, 10:48 p.m. Dec. 13. Destruction of property.

Dominion Ridge Lane, 1300 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 600 block, 8:37 p.m. Dec. 12. Damage to property.

Town of Vienna

ASSAULT

Locust St., 200 block, Dec. 11.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Lawyers Rd. and Church St., Dec. 11.

Lawyers Rd., 200 block, Dec. 11.

Maple Ave., 100 block, Dec. 11.

Orchard St., 500 block, Dec. 11. Grand larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Cottage St., 1200 block, Dec. 11.

VANDALISM

Ninovan Rd., 800 block, Dec. 11.

Ross Dr., 1300 block, Dec. 11. Destruction of property.

Tapawingo Rd., 1000 block, Dec. 11.