Alexandria Area
WEAPON
Fort Hunt Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 14.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Dec. 15. Purse snatching.
Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Dec. 16.
Sullivan Way, 6700 block, Dec. 15.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Furman Lane, 2900 block, Dec. 12.
Burke Area
ASSAULT
Schoolcraft Lane, 9100 block, Dec. 16.
ARSON
Burke Centre Pkwy., 5600 block, Dec. 13. Motor vehicle.
Clifton Area
WEAPON
Springstone Dr. and Union Mill Rd., Dec. 12.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Fox Chapel Rd., 4800 block, Dec. 10.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gainsborough Dr., 4700 block, Dec. 8. Attempted.
Government Center Pkwy., 12000 block, Dec. 14.
Tysons Corner Ctr., Dec. 10. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Seminary Rd., 5700 block, Dec. 11.
ROBBERY
Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, Dec. 11. With knife.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 8.
Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, Dec. 11. Attempted.
Fort Belvoir Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Dec. 10.
Herndon Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Mansarde Ave., 13900 block, Dec. 16.
VANDALISM
Rowles Pl., Dec. 12.
William Short Cir., 2600 block, Dec. 9.
McLean Area
ASSAULT
Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Dec. 12.
Reston Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lakespray Way, 11100 block, Dec. 9.
Springfield Area
ASSAULT
Brookfield Plaza, 7000 block, Dec. 13.
ROBBERY
Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Dec. 13. Carjacking.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
True and Zekan lanes, Dec. 10.
VANDALISM
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Dec. 9.
Vienna Area
WEAPON
Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Dec. 12. Brandishing.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
ASSAULT
Bevan Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 12.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Dec. 10.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Dec. 12.
Main St., 9600 block, Dec. 12.
Main St., 10400 block, Dec. 10.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ASSAULT
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 11.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gibson St., 200 block, Dec. 7. Larceny from a building.
W. Broad St., 1100 block, Dec. 10. Vehicle parts.
VANDALISM
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Dec. 12. Destruction of property.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 1200 block, 6:34 p.m. Dec. 12.
Reneau Way, 300 block, 7:52 p.m. Dec. 10.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Center St., 600 block, 5:51 p.m. Dec. 13. Unlawful entry.
Summer, 1400 block, 2:47 p.m. Dec. 9. From vehicle.
Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 2:53 p.m. Dec. 13.
VANDALISM
Branch Dr., 900 block, 10:48 p.m. Dec. 13. Destruction of property.
Dominion Ridge Lane, 1300 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Destruction of property.
Elden St., 600 block, 8:37 p.m. Dec. 12. Damage to property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULT
Locust St., 200 block, Dec. 11.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lawyers Rd. and Church St., Dec. 11.
Lawyers Rd., 200 block, Dec. 11.
Maple Ave., 100 block, Dec. 11.
Orchard St., 500 block, Dec. 11. Grand larceny.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Cottage St., 1200 block, Dec. 11.
VANDALISM
Ninovan Rd., 800 block, Dec. 11.
Ross Dr., 1300 block, Dec. 11. Destruction of property.
Tapawingo Rd., 1000 block, Dec. 11.