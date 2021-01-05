Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

ASSAULTS

Lawrence St., 4300 block, Dec. 19. Domestic violence.

Martinique Lane, 5200 block, Dec. 21.

ROBBERIES

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 23. With gun.

Rock Cliff Lane, 6000 block, Dec. 19. With gun.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 25.

Annandale Area

ASSAULT

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Dec. 18.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Little River Tpk., 7000 block, Dec. 17.

Centreville Area

ASSAULT

Maple Mountain Dr., 13200 block, Dec. 17.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Red River Dr., 14000 block, Dec. 18.

Fairfax Area

ASSAULT

Government Center Pkwy., 12000 block, Dec. 21.

ARSON

Lee Hwy., 9300 block, Dec. 18.

WEAPON

Swinton Dr., 5000 block, Dec. 27.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cedar Forest Dr., 4300 block, Dec. 16.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Dec. 23.

Ox Rd., 5200 block, Dec. 13.

VANDALISM

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 27.

Willow Oaks Corporate Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 15.

Fairfax Station Area

WEAPON

Old Stone Fence and Ox roads, Dec. 18. Brandishing.

VANDALISM

Roseland Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 17.

Falls Church Area

ASSAULT

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 27.

ROBBERY

S. George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Dec. 27. With knife.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Lee Landing Dr., 7600 block, Dec. 18.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Dec. 18.

S. George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Dec. 28. Attempted.

VANDALISM

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 25.

Lorton Area

ROBBERY

Bitterroot Ct., 8700 block, Dec. 23.

McLean Area

ROBBERY

Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, Dec. 21. Carjacking.

WEAPON

Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, Dec. 21. Possession of a firearm to commit a crime.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Dec. 20.

Colshire Dr., 7500 block, Dec. 24.

Greensboro Dr., 8400 block, Dec. 26.

VANDALISM

Beverly Rd., 1300 block, Dec. 25.

Reston Area

WEAPON

Isaac Newton Sq. W, 1900 block, Dec. 19. Unlawful possession.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Royal Fern Ct., 2000 block, Dec. 21.

Springfield Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Gambrill Rd., 7300 block, Dec. 24.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Dec. 16.

Vienna Area

ASSAULT

Riviera and Tanglevale drives, Dec. 22.

WEAPON

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Dec. 23. Unlawful alteration.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cornell Rd., 3500 block, Dec. 31. Theft reported.

Eaton Pl., 10300 block, Dec. 31. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Dec. 17. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Dec. 29. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, Dec. 29. Theft reported.

Lee Hwy., 11000 Dec. 31. Theft reported.

Lyndhurst Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 21. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Dec. 31. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Orchard Dr., 4100 block, Dec. 29. Vandalism reported.

Sager Ave., 10200 block, Dec. 21. Vandalism reported.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Great Falls St., 500 block, Dec. 21. Assault reported.

Great Falls St., 500 block, Dec. 22. Assault reported.

Great Falls St., 500 block, Dec. 22. Assault reported.

Great Falls St., 500 block, Dec. 22. Assault reported.

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, Dec. 24. Assault reported.

S. Washington St., 100 block, Dec. 24. Assault reported.

S. Washington St., 400 block, Dec. 23.

ROBBERY

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

E. Broad St., 100 block, Dec. 26. From vehicle.

Haycock Rd., 100 block, Dec. 15. Property stolen from a vehicle.

S. Washington St., 500 block, Dec. 27. Shoplifting.

W. Broad St., 100 block, Dec. 22. Shoplifting.

W. Broad St., 300 block, Dec. 19. Shoplifting.

W. Broad St., 1100 block, Dec. 24. Shoplifting.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 15.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 23. From vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 24. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Great Falls Ave., 500 block, Dec. 19. Destruction of property.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Dakota Dr., 500 block, 5:49 p.m. Dec. 27.

Elden St., 100 block, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 23.

Elden St., 1000 block, 11:06 a.m. Dec. 25.

Elden St., 1100 block, 9:32 a.m. Dec. 23.

Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 4:04 p.m. Dec. 26.

Snowflake Ct., 1500 block, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 26.

Spring St., 600 block, 10:20 p.m. Dec. 18.

ROBBERY

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 12:58 p.m. Dec. 17. Commercial robbery.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:54 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.

Center St., 700 block, 8:09 p.m. Dec. 17.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 11:55 a.m. Dec. 14. Tampering with a vehicle.

Nash St., 800 block, 7:34 a.m. Dec. 15. Vehicle parts.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Florida Ave., 500 block, 7:35 a.m. Dec. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Locust St., 800 block, 10:24 a.m. Dec. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Bond St. and Lisa Ct., 7:01 a.m. Dec. 23. Destruction of property.

Dakota Dr., 500 block, 5:31 p.m. Dec. 27. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 600 block, 11:52 a.m. Dec. 17. Damage to property.

Herndon Pkwy., 100 block, 9:09 a.m. Dec. 23. Destruction of property.

Palmer Dr., 900 block, 8:09 a.m. Dec. 25. Destruction of property.

Patrick Lane, 400 block, 9:08 a.m. Dec. 26. Destruction of property.

Worldgate Dr., 13100 block, 9:18 a.m. Dec. 20. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULTS

Locust St., 200 block, Dec. 30.

Maple Ave., 100 block, Dec. 18.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Courthouse Rd., 700 block, Dec. 18. Grand larceny.

Courthouse Rd., 700 block, Dec. 18.

Maple Ave., 300 block, Dec. 18. Grand larceny.

Wilmar Pl., 100 block, Dec. 30.

VANDALISM

Courthouse Rd., 700 block, Dec. 18.