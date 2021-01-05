Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
Lawrence St., 4300 block, Dec. 19. Domestic violence.
Martinique Lane, 5200 block, Dec. 21.
ROBBERIES
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 23. With gun.
Rock Cliff Lane, 6000 block, Dec. 19. With gun.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 25.
Annandale Area
ASSAULT
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Dec. 18.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Little River Tpk., 7000 block, Dec. 17.
Centreville Area
ASSAULT
Maple Mountain Dr., 13200 block, Dec. 17.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Red River Dr., 14000 block, Dec. 18.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Government Center Pkwy., 12000 block, Dec. 21.
ARSON
Lee Hwy., 9300 block, Dec. 18.
WEAPON
Swinton Dr., 5000 block, Dec. 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cedar Forest Dr., 4300 block, Dec. 16.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Dec. 23.
Ox Rd., 5200 block, Dec. 13.
VANDALISM
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 27.
Willow Oaks Corporate Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 15.
Fairfax Station Area
WEAPON
Old Stone Fence and Ox roads, Dec. 18. Brandishing.
VANDALISM
Roseland Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 17.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 27.
ROBBERY
S. George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Dec. 27. With knife.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lee Landing Dr., 7600 block, Dec. 18.
Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Dec. 18.
S. George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Dec. 28. Attempted.
VANDALISM
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 25.
Lorton Area
ROBBERY
Bitterroot Ct., 8700 block, Dec. 23.
McLean Area
ROBBERY
Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, Dec. 21. Carjacking.
WEAPON
Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, Dec. 21. Possession of a firearm to commit a crime.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Dec. 20.
Colshire Dr., 7500 block, Dec. 24.
Greensboro Dr., 8400 block, Dec. 26.
VANDALISM
Beverly Rd., 1300 block, Dec. 25.
Reston Area
WEAPON
Isaac Newton Sq. W, 1900 block, Dec. 19. Unlawful possession.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Royal Fern Ct., 2000 block, Dec. 21.
Springfield Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gambrill Rd., 7300 block, Dec. 24.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Dec. 16.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Riviera and Tanglevale drives, Dec. 22.
WEAPON
Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Dec. 23. Unlawful alteration.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cornell Rd., 3500 block, Dec. 31. Theft reported.
Eaton Pl., 10300 block, Dec. 31. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Dec. 17. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Dec. 29. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, Dec. 29. Theft reported.
Lee Hwy., 11000 Dec. 31. Theft reported.
Lyndhurst Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 21. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Dec. 31. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Orchard Dr., 4100 block, Dec. 29. Vandalism reported.
Sager Ave., 10200 block, Dec. 21. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ASSAULTS
Great Falls St., 500 block, Dec. 21. Assault reported.
Great Falls St., 500 block, Dec. 22. Assault reported.
Great Falls St., 500 block, Dec. 22. Assault reported.
Great Falls St., 500 block, Dec. 22. Assault reported.
Hillwood Ave., 300 block, Dec. 24. Assault reported.
S. Washington St., 100 block, Dec. 24. Assault reported.
S. Washington St., 400 block, Dec. 23.
ROBBERY
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 22. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Broad St., 100 block, Dec. 26. From vehicle.
Haycock Rd., 100 block, Dec. 15. Property stolen from a vehicle.
S. Washington St., 500 block, Dec. 27. Shoplifting.
W. Broad St., 100 block, Dec. 22. Shoplifting.
W. Broad St., 300 block, Dec. 19. Shoplifting.
W. Broad St., 1100 block, Dec. 24. Shoplifting.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 15.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 23. From vehicle.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 24. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
Great Falls Ave., 500 block, Dec. 19. Destruction of property.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Dakota Dr., 500 block, 5:49 p.m. Dec. 27.
Elden St., 100 block, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 23.
Elden St., 1000 block, 11:06 a.m. Dec. 25.
Elden St., 1100 block, 9:32 a.m. Dec. 23.
Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 4:04 p.m. Dec. 26.
Snowflake Ct., 1500 block, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 26.
Spring St., 600 block, 10:20 p.m. Dec. 18.
ROBBERY
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 12:58 p.m. Dec. 17. Commercial robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:54 a.m. Dec. 22. From vehicle.
Center St., 700 block, 8:09 p.m. Dec. 17.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 11:55 a.m. Dec. 14. Tampering with a vehicle.
Nash St., 800 block, 7:34 a.m. Dec. 15. Vehicle parts.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Florida Ave., 500 block, 7:35 a.m. Dec. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Locust St., 800 block, 10:24 a.m. Dec. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Bond St. and Lisa Ct., 7:01 a.m. Dec. 23. Destruction of property.
Dakota Dr., 500 block, 5:31 p.m. Dec. 27. Destruction of property.
Elden St., 600 block, 11:52 a.m. Dec. 17. Damage to property.
Herndon Pkwy., 100 block, 9:09 a.m. Dec. 23. Destruction of property.
Palmer Dr., 900 block, 8:09 a.m. Dec. 25. Destruction of property.
Patrick Lane, 400 block, 9:08 a.m. Dec. 26. Destruction of property.
Worldgate Dr., 13100 block, 9:18 a.m. Dec. 20. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULTS
Locust St., 200 block, Dec. 30.
Maple Ave., 100 block, Dec. 18.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Courthouse Rd., 700 block, Dec. 18. Grand larceny.
Courthouse Rd., 700 block, Dec. 18.
Maple Ave., 300 block, Dec. 18. Grand larceny.
Wilmar Pl., 100 block, Dec. 30.
VANDALISM
Courthouse Rd., 700 block, Dec. 18.