Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Beauregard St., 4900 block, Jan. 5.
ARSON
Bunker Hill Rd., 1300 block, Jan. 4. Residential.
S. Van Dorn St., 6600 block, Dec. 31.
ROBBERIES
Bunker Hill Rd., 1300 block, Jan. 4. Carjacking.
Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Jan. 3. With gun.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bunker Hill Rd., 1300 block, Jan. 4.
Cottingham Pl., 5200 block, Jan. 3.
Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, Jan. 2.
Fort Hunt Rd., 8800 block, Jan. 2.
VANDALISM
Manchester Way, 6300 block, Jan. 3.
Burke Area
ASSAULT
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Jan. 1.
Chantilly Area
WEAPON
Willard and Sully roads, Jan. 6. Brandishing.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Dec. 29.
WEAPON
Bastille St., 9500 block, Jan. 5.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Hollinger Ave., 13300 block, Jan. 5. Attempted.
Herndon Area
ROBBERY
Sayward Blvd., 13700 block, Jan. 1. With knife.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Astoria Cir., 2200 block, Jan. 5.
Reston Area
WEAPON
Breton Ct., 11800 block, Jan. 2.
Springfield Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Port Royal Rd., 5500 block, Jan. 3. Tampering with vehicle.
Vienna Area
ROBBERY
Silk Oak Dr., 10400 block, Jan. 4.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Main St., 9600 block, Jan. 6. Theft reported.
Ramona Dr., 4300 block, Jan. 6. Burglary reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ASSAULT
Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Dec. 28. Aggravated assault.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Annandale Rd., 100 block, Dec. 29. Larceny from a building.
Ellison St., 900 block, Dec. 28. From vehicle.
Hampton Ct., 400 block, Dec. 29. From vehicle.
Hillwood Ave., 100 block, Dec. 28. Larceny from a building.
James Thurber Ct., 200 block, Dec. 29. From vehicle.
N. Maple Ave., 400 block, Dec. 28. Vehicle parts were stolen.
W. Broad St., 1100 block, Dec. 29. From vehicle.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Autumn Haze Ct., 4:04 p.m. Jan. 1.
Center St., 600 block, 3:21 a.m. Jan. 3. Simple.
Elden St., 200 block, 4:43 p.m. Dec. 28. Intimidation.
Laurel Way, 100 block, 10:52 p.m. Jan. 1. Simple.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alabama Dr., 500 block, 12:19 a.m. Jan. 1. Unlawful entry.
Elden St., 400 block, 6:28 p.m. Jan. 1.
Elden St., 700 block, 2:58 p.m. Jan. 1.
Elden St., 1100 block, 11:57 a.m. Dec. 30.
Grace St., 800 block, 10:40 a.m. Dec. 28. From building.
Hillwood Ct., 400 block, 9:38 a.m. Dec. 29. From vehicle.
Hunt Way Lane, 500 block, 3:55 p.m. Dec. 30. From vehicle.
Pearl St., 100 block, 10:58 a.m. Dec. 29. From vehicle.
Stuart Ct., 600 block, 11:07 a.m. Dec. 29. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Elden St., 1200 block, 6:59 p.m. Dec. 29.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 1100 block, 11:38 a.m. Dec. 31. Destruction of property.
Springpark Pl., 400 block, 3:02 p.m. Dec. 31. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
There were no incident reports from the Vienna Police Department for this edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-255-6396.