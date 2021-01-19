ALEXANDRIA AREA
ASSAULT
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Jan. 13.
WEAPONS
Fairfield Pl. and Leewood Dr., Jan. 3. Brandishing.
Frye Rd., 7900 block, Jan. 11.
Richmond Hwy., 8300 block, Jan. 9. Possession by felon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Farrington Ave., 6200 block, Jan. 8.
Skyline Village Ct., 5100 block, Jan. 6.
ANNANDALE AREA
WEAPON
John Marr Dr., 4200 block, Jan. 9. Possession of a firearm to commit a crime.
CENTREVILLE AREA
WEAPONS
Arrowhead Park and Matthews Vista drives, Jan. 11.
Lotus Lane, 14100 block, Jan. 8. Possession by felon.
DUNN LORING AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Cottage St., 8100 block, Jan. 8. Tampering with vehicle.
FAIRFAX AREA
ASSAULT
Aylor Rd., 5400 block, Jan. 7.
FALLS CHURCH AREA
WEAPON
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Jan. 10.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 9.
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Jan. 11.
HERNDON AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Astoria Cir., 2100 block, Jan. 5.
LORTON AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lewis Chapel Cir., 7800 block, Jan. 13. Attempted.
RESTON AREA
PEEPING TOM
Windleaf Dr., 1300 block, Jan. 13.
ROBBERY
Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, Jan. 10. With gun.
SPRINGFIELD AREA
ROBBERY
Steeple Chase Ct., 8000 block, Jan. 8. With knife.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Glenister Dr., 7800 block, Jan. 10.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Jan. 11. Theft reported.
Main St., 10300 block, Jan. 11. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Gainsborough Ct., 11100 block, Jan. 11.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Jan. 11. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ASSAULTS
S. Washington St., 900 block, Jan. 5.
W. Broad St., 700 block, Jan. 6.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Jan. 7.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Annandale Rd., 100 block, Jan. 6. Larceny from a building.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Jan. 6. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
N. Cherry St., 100 block, Jan. 6.
VANDALISM
Highland St., 500 block, Jan. 9. Destruction of property
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Jan. 5. Destruction of property
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 11:05 p.m. Jan. 8.
Madison St., 400 block, 4:12 p.m. Jan. 7. Intimidation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 8:50 p.m. Jan. 7. Trespassing.
Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 1:28 p.m. Jan. 10. From vehicle.
Charles St., 1000 block, 11:27 a.m. Jan. 6. Tampering with a vehicle.
Center St., 600 block, 12:31 p.m. Jan. 9.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:07 p.m. Jan. 6. Vehicle parts.
Kensington Pl., 500 block, 11:44 a.m. Jan. 7. Tampering with a vehicle.
Player Way, 1100 block, 8:44 a.m. Jan. 6. Tampering with a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Elden St., 200 block, 6:03 a.m. Jan. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Crestview Dr. and Wexford Ct., 7:17 a.m. Jan. 5. Damage to property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULTS
Locust St., 200 block, Jan. 8.
Locust St., 200 block, Jan. 8.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cedar Lane, 200 block, Jan. 8.
Maple Ave., 400 block, Jan. 8.
VANDALISM
Dominion Rd., 200 block, Jan. 8.