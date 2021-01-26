Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
Beauregard St., 4800 block, Jan. 14.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Jan. 14.
Westchester St., 5900 block, Jan. 18.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Camden St., 8600 block, Jan. 13.
Edsall Rd., 6500 block, Jan. 15. Alarm.
Quander Rd., 6200 block, Jan. 14.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 15. Larceny. Shoplifting.
VANDALISM
Fort Hunt Rd. and Sherwood Hall Lane, Jan. 18.
Annandale Area
CARJACKING
Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Jan. 14.
WEAPON
Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Jan. 20.
Centreville Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Knapsack Lane, 6400 block, Jan. 17.
Clifton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Clifton Rd., 5500 block, Jan. 17.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Kristin Lane, 9200 block, Jan. 16.
ROBBERY
Fishers Hill Ct., 3600 block, Jan. 18.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Jan. 16.
Malibu Cir., 3600 block, Jan. 13.
Tysons Corner Ctr., Jan. 17. Larceny. Shoplifting.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd. and Pickett Rd., Jan. 17.
Fairfax Station Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hampton Rd., 10800 block, Jan. 15.
Herndon Area
WEAPON
Centreville Rd. and McNair Farms Dr., Jan. 13. Concealed weapon violation.
THEFT/BURGLARY
DaVinci Lane, 13500 block, Jan. 15.
McLean Area
ROBBERY
Old Dominion Dr., 6200 block, Jan. 14.
Springfield Area
ARSON
Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Jan. 21.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 12. Embezzlement.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Gallows Rd., 2200 block, Jan. 15.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Jan. 12. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Sutton Oaks Lane, 2800 block, Jan. 17.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Jan. 20. Credit card theft.
Hill St., 3800 block, Jan. 20. Theft reported.
Jermantown Rd., 3700 block, Jan. 20. Unlawful entry.
Main St., 9600 block, Jan. 20. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Jan. 20. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Jan. 20. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Democracy Lane, 10300 block, Jan. 20. Vandalism reported.
University Dr., 4300 block, Jan. 20. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ROBBERY
Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Jan. 11. Robbery reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
W. Annandale Rd., 200 block, Jan. 13.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULT
Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 5:26 p.m. Jan. 16.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Elden St., 700 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 11.
VANDALISM
Campbell Way, 700 block, 3:55 p.m. Jan. 17. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULTS
Locust St., 200 block, Jan. 15.
Nutley St., Jan. 15.
Park Terrace Ct., 200 block, Jan. 15.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
James Dr., 100 block, Jan. 15. Petit larceny.
Maple Ave., 200 block, Jan. 15. Grand larceny.
Westwood Dr., 900 block, Jan. 15.