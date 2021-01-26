Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

ASSAULTS

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Jan. 14.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Jan. 14.

Westchester St., 5900 block, Jan. 18.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Camden St., 8600 block, Jan. 13.

Edsall Rd., 6500 block, Jan. 15. Alarm.

Quander Rd., 6200 block, Jan. 14.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 15. Larceny. Shoplifting.

VANDALISM

Fort Hunt Rd. and Sherwood Hall Lane, Jan. 18.

Annandale Area

CARJACKING

Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Jan. 14.

WEAPON

Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Jan. 20.

Centreville Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Knapsack Lane, 6400 block, Jan. 17.

Clifton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Clifton Rd., 5500 block, Jan. 17.

Fairfax Area

ASSAULT

Kristin Lane, 9200 block, Jan. 16.

ROBBERY

Fishers Hill Ct., 3600 block, Jan. 18.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Jan. 16.

Malibu Cir., 3600 block, Jan. 13.

Tysons Corner Ctr., Jan. 17. Larceny. Shoplifting.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd. and Pickett Rd., Jan. 17.

Fairfax Station Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Hampton Rd., 10800 block, Jan. 15.

Herndon Area

WEAPON

Centreville Rd. and McNair Farms Dr., Jan. 13. Concealed weapon violation.

THEFT/BURGLARY

DaVinci Lane, 13500 block, Jan. 15.

McLean Area

ROBBERY

Old Dominion Dr., 6200 block, Jan. 14.

Springfield Area

ARSON

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Jan. 21.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 12. Embezzlement.

Vienna Area

ASSAULT

Gallows Rd., 2200 block, Jan. 15.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Jan. 12. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Sutton Oaks Lane, 2800 block, Jan. 17.

City of Fairfax

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Jan. 20. Credit card theft.

Hill St., 3800 block, Jan. 20. Theft reported.

Jermantown Rd., 3700 block, Jan. 20. Unlawful entry.

Main St., 9600 block, Jan. 20. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Jan. 20. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Democracy Lane, 10300 block, Jan. 20. Vandalism reported.

University Dr., 4300 block, Jan. 20. Vandalism reported.

City of Falls Church

ROBBERY

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Jan. 11. Robbery reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

W. Annandale Rd., 200 block, Jan. 13.

Town of Herndon

ASSAULT

Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 5:26 p.m. Jan. 16.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Elden St., 700 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 11.

VANDALISM

Campbell Way, 700 block, 3:55 p.m. Jan. 17. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

ASSAULTS

Locust St., 200 block, Jan. 15.

Nutley St., Jan. 15.

Park Terrace Ct., 200 block, Jan. 15.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

James Dr., 100 block, Jan. 15. Petit larceny.

Maple Ave., 200 block, Jan. 15. Grand larceny.

Westwood Dr., 900 block, Jan. 15.