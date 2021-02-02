Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
Camden St., 8700 block, Jan. 23.
Crow Ct., 7700 block, Jan. 22.
Highdale Cir., 5900 block, Jan. 27.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Jan. 22.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Jan. 22.
Oaklake Ct., 8100 block, Jan. 23.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 24.
WEAPONS
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 24. Concealed weapon violation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Barbara Rd., 7000 block, Jan. 24.
Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, Jan. 26. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Belle View Blvd., 2000 block, Jan. 26.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Jan. 25.
Fairchild Dr., 7200 block, Jan. 25.
Fordson Rd., 7200 block, Jan. 26.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Jan. 22. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 22.
Lockheed Blvd. and Richmond Hwy., Jan. 24.
Medinah Lane, 6600 block, Jan. 26.
Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., 4700 block, Jan. 23.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Jan. 25. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 22. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Jan. 26.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, Jan. 24. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Jan. 25.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Old Richmond Hwy., 1800 block, Jan. 26.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, Jan. 24.
VANDALISM
Applemint Lane, 6700 block, Jan. 23.
Celtic Dr., 4900 block, Jan. 22.
Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., 4700 block, Jan. 23.
Poinsettia Dr., 7500 block, Jan. 24.
S. 14th St., 3600 block, Jan. 21.
Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 23.
Annandale Area
ASSAULT
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Jan. 22.
ROBBERY
Holly Rd., 3400 block, Jan. 27. With gun.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Americana Dr., 4300 block, Jan. 22.
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Jan. 24. Larceny. Shoplifting.
VANDALISM
Americana Dr., 4300 block, Jan. 22.
Aston St., 3400 block, Jan. 22.
Burke Area
ASSAULT
Edgewater Oak Ct., 5700 block, Jan. 23.
VANDALISM
Bridgetown Pl., 10300 block, Jan. 24.
Sprucewood Rd., 9200 block, Jan. 22.
Centreville Area
ASSAULTS
Compton Lane, 6900 block, Jan. 22.
Lock Dr., 14600 block, Jan. 27.
McAlester Way, 6000 block, Jan. 21.
WEAPON
Skylemar Trail, 6500 block, Jan. 24.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Jan. 23.
VANDALISM
Skylemar Trail, 6300 block, Jan. 24.
Westfields Blvd., 5000 block, Jan. 23.
Chantilly Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, Jan. 22. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Clifton Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, Jan. 25.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULTS
Blake Lane, 9500 block, Jan. 23.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Jan. 24.
Judicial Dr., 10500 block, Jan. 22.
Log Ridge Dr., 11400 block, Jan. 26.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Barrick St., 9100 block, Jan. 23.
Dixie Hill Rd., 4400 block, Jan. 22. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Jan. 25. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 22.
Oakdale Crescent Ct., 4400 block, Jan. 22.
Pommeroy Dr., 5200 block, Jan. 26.
Spurlock Ct., 10900 block, Jan. 21.
Valley Ridge Cir., 11700 block, Jan. 22.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Santayana Dr., 9200 block, Jan. 24.
VANDALISM
Barrick St., 9100 block, Jan. 23.
Summit Manor Dr., 12500 block, Jan. 22.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULTS
Argyle Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 22.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 22.
Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 23.
Lee Landing Dr., 7600 block, Jan. 23.
Lee Oaks Pl., 2800 block, Jan. 27.
Random Run Lane, 7700 block, Jan. 23.
WEAPON
Graham Rd., 3000 block, Jan. 21.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, Jan. 25.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 22. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 25.
Arlington Blvd., 6700 block, Jan. 23. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Jan. 23. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Gate House Plaza, 3000 block, Jan. 23.
Lee Hwy., 7400 block, Jan. 24.
Pinetree Terr., 3500 block, Jan. 22.
Seminary Rd., 5600 block, Jan. 24.
Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, Jan. 26.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Center Lane, 5700 block, Jan. 23.
Gate House Plaza, 3000 block, Jan. 23.
Marc Dr. and Parkwood Terr., Jan. 25.
VANDALISM
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 24.
Lee Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 22.
Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Jan. 23.
Great Falls Area
WEAPON
Beach Mill Rd., 10600 block, Jan. 23.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Lees Meadow Ct., 1100 block, Jan. 26.
Herndon Area
ASSAULTS
Gilman Lane, 11600 block, Jan. 23.
Jefferson Way, 2400 block, Jan. 24.
WEAPON
Grove St. and Herndon Pkwy., Jan. 21. Concealed weapon violation.
VANDALISM
Atlantis St., 13700 block, Jan. 22.
Lorton Area
ASSAULTS
Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Jan. 25. Aggravated assault.
Terminal Rd., 8100 block, Jan. 26.
ROBBERY
Hagel Cir., 9700 block, Jan. 23.
WEAPON
River Dr., 5900 block, Jan. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Jan. 25.
Marin Woods Ct., 7600 block, Jan. 21. Tampering with vehicle.
McLean Area
ASSAULT
Westpark Dr., 7900 block, Jan. 23.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 22. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 25.
Softwood Trail, 6000 block, Jan. 24.
Thrasher Pl., 7100 block, Jan. 22.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Birdwood Ave., 7400 block, Jan. 25.
Oakton Area
ASSAULT
Pine St., 10100 block, Jan. 22.
Reston Area
ASSAULTS
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 22.
Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, Jan. 22.
Moorings and N. Shore drives, Jan. 23.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, Jan. 27. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Hollow Timber Ct., 11400 block, Jan. 27.
Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, Jan. 22. Attempted.
Reston Station Blvd., 11300 block, Jan. 24.
Sunrise Square Pl., 11600 block, Jan. 24.
Wedgewood Manor Way, 1300 block, Jan. 21.
VANDALISM
Fox Trot Terr., 2400 block, Jan. 22.
Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Jan. 23.
Springfield Area
ASSAULT
Brunswick St., 6000 block, Jan. 25.
ROBBERY
Springfield Mall, 6400 block, Jan. 24. With gun.
WEAPON
Essex Ave., 7300 block, Jan. 26.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Jan. 24. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Northern Oaks Ct., 7600 block, Jan. 22.
Reservation Dr., 7500 block, Jan. 27.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 23.
Springfield Mall, 6400 block, Jan. 23.
VANDALISM
Hatteras Lane, 7900 block, Jan. 22.
Reservation Dr., 7500 block, Jan. 27.
Springfield Mall, 6400 block, Jan. 23.
Vienna Area
ASSAULTS
Chain Bridge Rd., 2500 block, Jan. 27.
Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, Jan. 28.
WEAPONS
Sutton Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 22. Unlawful possession.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Jan. 22. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Dellwood Dr., 9000 block, Jan. 24.
Glenridge Ct., 8800 block, Jan. 24.
Leesburg Pike, 8600 block, Jan. 26. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Jan. 25.
Sugar Lane, 3000 block, Jan. 26.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Jan. 24.
VANDALISM
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Jan. 23.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Crestar Ct., 4000 block, Jan. 26. Theft reported.
Main St., 10300 block, Jan. 26. Theft reported.
Mosby Woods Dr., 10000 block, Jan. 26. Unlawful entry.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Jan. 21. Theft reported.
Wilcoxson Dr., 3900 block, Jan. 21. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Cedar Ave., 10800 block, Jan. 26.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Jan. 23. Larceny from a building.
W. Broad St., 1200 block, Jan. 24. Shoplifting.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
W. Rosemary Lane, 300 block, Jan. 20.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Center St., 600 block, 11:14 a.m. Jan. 19.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 4:07 p.m. Jan. 21.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 11:19 p.m. Jan. 23.
Elden St., 200 block, 10:11 p.m. Jan. 20.
Elden St., 300 block, 7:37 p.m. Jan. 23.
Locust St., 800 block, 7:36 p.m. Jan. 19.
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 1:36 a.m. Jan. 23.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 11:52 a.m. Jan. 21.
VANDALISM
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 3:06 p.m. Jan. 20. Destruction of property.
Lynn St., 700 block, 8:50 a.m. Jan. 22. Destruction of property.
Sunset Park Dr., 200 block, 6:13 p.m. Jan. 19. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULTS
Center St., Jan. 22. Domestic assault. An arrest was made.
Locust St., 200 block, Jan. 22.
Maple Ave., 100 block, Jan. 22.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Springwood Ct., 300 block, Jan. 22. Grand larceny.
VANDALISM
Cherry St., 100 block, Jan. 22.
De Sale St., Jan. 22.
