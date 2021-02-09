Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
Paul St., 3700 block, Jan. 27.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Jan. 30.
Richmond Hwy., 6400 block, Jan. 30.
Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Jan. 28.
Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Jan. 28.
ARSON
Manzanita Pl., 3900 block, Jan. 30. Motor vehicle.
Manzanita Pl., 3900 block, Jan. 30. Motor vehicle.
ROBBERY
S. Van Dorn St., 5700 block, Feb. 1. With knife.
WEAPONS
Franconia Rd. and S. Van Dorn St., Jan. 28. Brandishing.
Park Terrace Dr. and Westgrove Blvd., Jan. 31. Possession by felon.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 29. Possession by felon.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 29. Possession by felon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Archstone Way, 6000 block, Jan. 31.
Arlington Dr. and Richmond Hwy., Jan. 28.
Bedford Terr., 5300 block, Jan. 28.
Blankenship St., 8400 block, Jan. 29.
Edsall Rd., 6500 block, Jan. 29. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 29. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Grimsley St., 7900 block, Jan. 23.
Mina Loma Ct., 8400 block, Jan. 27.
Mina Loma Ct., 8400 block, Jan. 27.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Jan. 28.
Richmond Hwy., 8100 block, Jan. 29.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Beacon Hill Rd. and Richmond Hwy., Jan. 29.
VANDALISM
Byrd Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 31.
Morning View Lane, 8000 block, Jan. 29.
Annandale Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alpine Dr., 6700 block, Jan. 28.
Lafayette Forest Dr., 7700 block, Jan. 30.
Markham St., 4200 block, Jan. 28.
Burke Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Burke Rd., 9500 block, Jan. 28. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Covered Bridge Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 27.
Chantilly Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, Jan. 29.
Metrotech Dr., 13900 block, Jan. 24.
VANDALISM
Mason Dixon Dr., 4000 block, Jan. 30.
Dunn Loring Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Sandburg St., 2200 block, Feb. 1.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Ridgeton Hill Ct., 5500 block, Jan. 31.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Market Commons Dr., 4500 block, Jan. 29.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 26. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Monument Dr., 11800 block, Jan. 28.
Monument Dr., 11800 block, Jan. 28.
VANDALISM
Government Center Pkwy., 12000 block, Jan. 31.
Lincoln Dr., 5000 block, Jan. 29.
Fairfax Station Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Van Thompson Rd., 10100 block, Jan. 26.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULTS
Mohegan Dr., 2200 block, Jan. 30.
Mohegan Dr., 2200 block, Jan. 30.
WEAPONS
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 27. Brandishing.
S. Jefferson St., 3500 block, Feb. 1. Concealed weapon violation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fisher Ave., 6600 block, Jan. 23.
Highboro Way, 2000 block, Jan. 30.
Linden Lane, 2900 block, Jan. 24.
S. Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 28.
Tower St., 7400 block, Jan. 31.
Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, Feb. 3. Attempted.
VANDALISM
Fallsmere Ct., 2500 block, Jan. 31.
Fort Belvoir Area
ASSAULT
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Jan. 28.
Great Falls Area
VANDALISM
Seneca Rd., 900 block, Jan. 31.
Herndon Area
WEAPON
Glen Echo Cir., 13300 block, Jan. 26. Brandishing.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hidden Meadow Dr., 3300 block, Jan. 27.
Powells Tavern Pl., 1500 block, Jan. 30.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Curved Iron Rd., 13100 block, Jan. 27.
Lorton Area
ASSAULT
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Jan. 29.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Jan. 29.
Mims St., 8000 block, Jan. 28.
VANDALISM
Power House Rd., 9000 block, Jan. 27.
McLean Area
VANDALISM
Westpark Dr., 8200 block, Jan. 28.
Oakton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Adel Rd., 10400 block, Jan. 27.
Reston Area
ASSAULT
Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, Jan. 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hollow Timber Ct., 11400 block, Jan. 27.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 12000 block, Jan. 29.
Town Center Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 29.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Bayfield Way, 1600 block, Jan. 26.
Springfield Area
ASSAULTS
Brian Michael Ct., 6800 block, Jan. 27. Domestic violence.
Commercial Dr., 6800 block, Jan. 31.
Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Jan. 28.
ROBBERY
Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, Jan. 29.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Clowser Ct., 6800 block, Jan. 28.
Royal Ridge Dr., 5800 block, Jan. 27.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, Feb. 3.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Grovemore Lane, 2700 block, Jan. 25.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Jan. 28.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Jan. 28.
Leesburg Pike, 9100 block, Jan. 24.
Tyco Rd., 8400 block, Jan. 30.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ford Rd., 10300 block, Feb. 1. Theft reported.
Maple St., 4000 block, Feb. 1. Theft reported.
Scout Dr., 10100 block, Jan. 29. Theft reported.
Stratford Ave., 10200 block, Jan. 29. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Lamarre Dr., 4200 block, Jan. 29. Vandalism reported.
Main St., 9600 block, Jan. 29. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ASSAULT
W. Broad St., 100 block, Jan. 26.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hillwood Ave., 100 block, Jan. 28. Credit card theft.
W. Broad St., 100 block, Jan. 28. Shoplifting.
Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Jan. 25. Larceny from a building.
VANDALISM
Park Ave., 100 block, Jan. 28. Destruction of property
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 200 block, 1:45 p.m. Jan. 29.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:59 p.m. Jan. 28. Simple.
Linden Ct., 300 block, 2:22 a.m. Jan. 31. Simple.
Spring St., 600 block, 8:13 p.m. Jan. 30.
Van Buren St., 700 block, 1:51 p.m. Jan. 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Magnolia Ct., 400 block, 9:58 a.m. Jan. 30. From vehicle.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 12:59 p.m. Jan. 29.
Station St., 700 block, 5:48 p.m. Jan. 31.
Worldgate Dr., 13100 block, 12:49 p.m. Jan. 27. From building.
VANDALISM
Monroe St., 1300 block, 1:22 a.m. Jan. 27. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
VANDALISM
Locust St., 200 block, Jan. 29. Destruction of property.