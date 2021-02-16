Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

ASSAULT

Rolling Hills Ave., 3500 block, Feb. 7.

Annandale Area

ASSAULT

Parkman Ct., 4700 block, Feb. 4.

Centreville Area

ASSAULT

Green Park Way, 14700 block, Feb. 6.

Fairfax Area

ASSAULTS

Innovation Park Dr., 8000 block, Feb. 4.

Monument Dr., 11800 block, Feb. 6.

Fairfax Station Area

WEAPON

Clifton and Wolf Run Shoals roads, Feb. 11.

Falls Church Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Monticello Dr., 3000 block, Feb. 11.

Great Falls Area

WEAPON

Georgetown Pike and Walker Rd., Feb. 4.

Herndon Area

ASSAULT

Wrexham Ct., 2700 block, Feb. 8.

THEFT/BURGLARY

San Moritz Cir., 2100 block, Feb. 4.

Lorton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lambkin Ct., 7800 block, Feb. 4.

Springfield Area

ASSAULT

Huntsman Blvd. and Sydenstricker Rd., Feb. 5.

ROBBERY

Kings Park Dr., 8700 block, Feb. 4.

VANDALISM

Route 286 and Barta Rd., Feb. 6.

Vienna Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Byrd Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 6.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Feb. 8. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Feb. 8. Theft reported.

Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 10. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Ardmore Pl., 4200 block, Feb. 10. Vandalism reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Feb. 10. Vandalism reported.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Forest Dr., 300 block, Feb. 3. From vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 3. From vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

VANDALISM

E. Broad St., 100 block, Feb. 4. Destruction of property

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Cordell Way, 700 block, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 5.

Elden St., 300 block, 12:16 a.m. Feb. 5.

Madison Forest Dr., 400 block, 7:09 p.m. Feb. 1. Simple.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 2:24 p.m. Feb. 6.

WEAPON

Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 10:32 p.m. Feb. 3.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cordell Ave., 700 block, 2:12 a.m. Feb. 5. Larceny.

Elden St., 100 block, 8:53 a.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 100 block, 2:55 p.m. Feb. 3. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 200 block, 7:38 p.m. Feb. 7.

Elden St., 300 block, 3:28 p.m. Feb. 5.

Elden St., 400 block, 11:50 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 400 block, 1:37 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting.

First St., 1000 block, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 2. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:55 a.m. Feb. 7. Unlawful entry.

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 8:03 a.m. Feb. 2.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 10:46 p.m. Feb. 6.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Reneau Way, 300 block, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Barbaralynn Pl., 700 block, 9:16 p.m. Feb. 6. Destruction of property.

Leona Lane, 900 block, 12:29 p.m. Feb. 7. Destruction of property.

Worldgate Dr., 12000 block, 7:59 p.m. Feb. 7. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULT

Locust St., Feb. 5. Arrest made.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Marshall Rd., 400 block, Feb. 5.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Branch Rd., 100 block, Feb. 5. Vehicle recovered.