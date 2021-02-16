Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Rolling Hills Ave., 3500 block, Feb. 7.
Annandale Area
ASSAULT
Parkman Ct., 4700 block, Feb. 4.
Centreville Area
ASSAULT
Green Park Way, 14700 block, Feb. 6.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULTS
Innovation Park Dr., 8000 block, Feb. 4.
Monument Dr., 11800 block, Feb. 6.
Fairfax Station Area
WEAPON
Clifton and Wolf Run Shoals roads, Feb. 11.
Falls Church Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Monticello Dr., 3000 block, Feb. 11.
Great Falls Area
WEAPON
Georgetown Pike and Walker Rd., Feb. 4.
Herndon Area
ASSAULT
Wrexham Ct., 2700 block, Feb. 8.
THEFT/BURGLARY
San Moritz Cir., 2100 block, Feb. 4.
Lorton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lambkin Ct., 7800 block, Feb. 4.
Springfield Area
ASSAULT
Huntsman Blvd. and Sydenstricker Rd., Feb. 5.
ROBBERY
Kings Park Dr., 8700 block, Feb. 4.
VANDALISM
Route 286 and Barta Rd., Feb. 6.
Vienna Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Byrd Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 6.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Feb. 8. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Feb. 8. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 10. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Ardmore Pl., 4200 block, Feb. 10. Vandalism reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Feb. 10. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Forest Dr., 300 block, Feb. 3. From vehicle.
Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 3. From vehicle.
Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
VANDALISM
E. Broad St., 100 block, Feb. 4. Destruction of property
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Cordell Way, 700 block, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 5.
Elden St., 300 block, 12:16 a.m. Feb. 5.
Madison Forest Dr., 400 block, 7:09 p.m. Feb. 1. Simple.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 2:24 p.m. Feb. 6.
WEAPON
Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 10:32 p.m. Feb. 3.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cordell Ave., 700 block, 2:12 a.m. Feb. 5. Larceny.
Elden St., 100 block, 8:53 a.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 100 block, 2:55 p.m. Feb. 3. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 200 block, 7:38 p.m. Feb. 7.
Elden St., 300 block, 3:28 p.m. Feb. 5.
Elden St., 400 block, 11:50 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 400 block, 1:37 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting.
First St., 1000 block, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 2. From vehicle.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:55 a.m. Feb. 7. Unlawful entry.
Knight Lane, 1000 block, 8:03 a.m. Feb. 2.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 10:46 p.m. Feb. 6.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Reneau Way, 300 block, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Barbaralynn Pl., 700 block, 9:16 p.m. Feb. 6. Destruction of property.
Leona Lane, 900 block, 12:29 p.m. Feb. 7. Destruction of property.
Worldgate Dr., 12000 block, 7:59 p.m. Feb. 7. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULT
Locust St., Feb. 5. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Marshall Rd., 400 block, Feb. 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Branch Rd., 100 block, Feb. 5. Vehicle recovered.