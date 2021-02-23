Burke Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Feb. 15. Embezzlement.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Fair Lakes Cir., 12700 block, Feb. 16.
Fairfax Station Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Ox Rd., 5600 block, Feb. 14. Attempted.
Fort Belvoir Area
ASSAULT
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Feb. 16.
Herndon Area
ASSAULT
Centreville Rd., 3000 block, Feb. 9.
Oakton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, Feb. 15. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Springfield Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Tanworth Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 12. Attempted.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Estel Rd., 3900 block, Feb. 16. Unlawful entry.
Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 16. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 17. Theft reported.
Main St., 10000 block, Feb. 12. Theft reported. Arrest made.
Main St., 10700 block, Feb. 16. Burglary reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Feb. 16.
Willard Way, 10300 block, Feb. 17. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, Feb. 16.
VANDALISM
Chain Bridge Rd., 4300 block, Feb. 17. Vandalism reported.
Main St. and Burke Station Rd., Feb. 17. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
N. Washington St., 400 block, Feb. 10. From vehicle.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Feb. 10. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
James Ct., 400 block, Feb. 9. Destruction of property
N. Washington St., 400 block, Feb. 10. Property damaged.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Branch Dr., 900 block, 10:55 p.m. Feb. 8.
Elden St., 100 block, 11:46 a.m. Feb. 8.
Elden St., 1100 block, 5:52 p.m. Feb. 13.
WEAPON
Monroe St., 800 block, 9:27 p.m. Feb. 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 100 block, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 400 block, 12:05 a.m. Feb. 10. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 400 block, 10:28 p.m. Feb. 14. From vehicle.
Elden St., 1100 block, 12:03 p.m. Feb. 10.
VANDALISM
Kings Ct., 1000 block, 2:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Damage to property.
Lexus Way, 1000 block, 9:12 p.m. Feb. 10. Destruction of property.
Locust St., 900 block, 4:02 p.m. Feb. 12. Damage to property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Maple Ave., 500 block, Feb. 12. Petit larceny.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Maple Ave., 400 block, Feb. 12.