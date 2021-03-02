Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Feb. 19.
ROBBERY
Sonia Ct., 4200 block, Feb. 23. With knife.
VANDALISM
Harrington Falls Lane, 5600 block, Feb. 21.
Centreville Area
WEAPON
Centreville Sq., 14200 block, Feb. 24. Brandishing.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Pickwick Rd., 5700 block, Feb. 20.
Fairfax Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Fair Oaks Mall, 11700 block, Feb. 19. Embezzlement.
Falls Church Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Mary St., 2800 block, Feb. 22.
Herndon Area
ASSAULT
Sunrise Valley Dr., 12200 block, Feb. 23.
McLean Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Old Dominion Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 23.
Springfield Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Feb. 23. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Feb. 18. Tampering with vehicle.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police.
ROBBERY
Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 24.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, Feb. 24. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Feb. 24. Theft reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
S. Washington St., 400 block, Feb. 16. Motor vehicle parts.
W. Broad St., 400 block, Feb. 16. Motor vehicle parts.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police.
ASSAULT
Marjorie Lane, 300 block, 10:23 p.m. Feb. 21. Simple.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Elden St., 1000 block, 9:16 p.m. Feb. 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dominion Ridge Lane, 1300 block, 8:04 a.m. Feb. 17. From vehicle.
Lexus Way, 1000 block, 8:38 a.m. Feb. 20. From vehicle.
Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 5:26 a.m. Feb. 21.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 6:28 p.m. Feb. 20. From building.
VANDALISM
Knight Lane, 1000 block, 12 p.m. Feb. 21. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police.
ASSAULTS
Frederick St., 600 block, Feb. 19.
Upham Pl., 700 block, Feb. 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Maple Ave., 300 block, Feb. 19. Grand larceny.
Upham Pl., 600 block, Feb. 19. Petit larceny.