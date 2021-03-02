Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

ASSAULT

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Feb. 19.

ROBBERY

Sonia Ct., 4200 block, Feb. 23. With knife.

VANDALISM

Harrington Falls Lane, 5600 block, Feb. 21.

Centreville Area

WEAPON

Centreville Sq., 14200 block, Feb. 24. Brandishing.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Pickwick Rd., 5700 block, Feb. 20.

Fairfax Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Fair Oaks Mall, 11700 block, Feb. 19. Embezzlement.

Falls Church Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Mary St., 2800 block, Feb. 22.

Herndon Area

ASSAULT

Sunrise Valley Dr., 12200 block, Feb. 23.

McLean Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Old Dominion Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 23.

Springfield Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Feb. 23. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Feb. 18. Tampering with vehicle.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

ROBBERY

Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 24.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, Feb. 24. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Feb. 24. Theft reported.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

S. Washington St., 400 block, Feb. 16. Motor vehicle parts.

S. Washington St., 400 block, Feb. 16. Motor vehicle parts.

W. Broad St., 400 block, Feb. 16. Motor vehicle parts.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Marjorie Lane, 300 block, 10:23 p.m. Feb. 21. Simple.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Elden St., 1000 block, 9:16 p.m. Feb. 19.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dominion Ridge Lane, 1300 block, 8:04 a.m. Feb. 17. From vehicle.

Lexus Way, 1000 block, 8:38 a.m. Feb. 20. From vehicle.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 5:26 a.m. Feb. 21.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 6:28 p.m. Feb. 20. From building.

VANDALISM

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 12 p.m. Feb. 21. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULTS

Frederick St., 600 block, Feb. 19.

Upham Pl., 700 block, Feb. 19.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Maple Ave., 300 block, Feb. 19. Grand larceny.

Upham Pl., 600 block, Feb. 19. Petit larceny.