Alexandria Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, Feb. 26.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Archstone Way, 6000 block, Feb. 25. Attempted.
Annandale Area
ASSAULT
Commons Dr., 4500 block, Feb. 25.
Burke Area
ASSAULT
Wye Oak Commons Ct., 5800 block, March 2. Aggravated assault.
WEAPON
Wye Oak Commons Ct., 5800 block, March 2. Brandishing.
Fairfax Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 27. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Falls Church Area
ROBBERIES
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 24. With weapon.
Lee Hwy., 7100 block, Feb. 25. With gun.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hillsman St., 2500 block, Feb. 25.
Lee Hwy., 8000 block, Feb. 27.
Great Falls Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Arnon Chapel Rd., 9800 block, Feb. 26.
Herndon Area
WEAPON
Monaghan Dr., 2200 block, Feb. 25.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Leesburg Pike, 10700 block, March 3.
Reston Area
ASSAULT
Saint Francis St., 1800 block, Feb. 28.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Estel Rd., 3900 block, March 1. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, March 1. Theft reported.
Main St., 10000 block, March 1. Theft reported.
Main St., 10300 block, March 1. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
John Mason Pl., 10000 block, March 2.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 10800 block, March 1. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
ASSAULT
W. Broad St., 1100 block, Feb. 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Fairfax St., 100 block, Feb. 23. Trespassing.
S. Maple Ave., 400 block, Feb. 24. From building.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Feb. 25. Trespassing.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
W. Broad St., 400 block, Feb. 26.
VANDALISM
S. Maple Ave., 400 block, Feb. 25. Destruction of property.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Alabama Dr., 700 block, 8:06 p.m. Feb. 27.
Center St., 600 block, 8:23 p.m. Feb. 28.
Elden St., 700 block, 12:40 a.m. Feb. 26.
Lexus Way, 1000 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 22.
Snowflake Ct., 1500 block, 6:05 p.m. Feb. 23.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 8:48 a.m. Feb. 23. From vehicle.
Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 5:50 p.m. Feb. 23. Tampering with a vehicle.
Bond St., 1200 block, 8:41 a.m. Feb. 26. From vehicle.
Cherry Ct., 300 block, 9:15 a.m. Feb. 24. From vehicle.
Dakota Dr., 500 block, 9:33 p.m. Feb. 24. From vehicle.
Lopez Lane, 1100 block, 8:25 a.m. Feb. 26. From vehicle.
Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 7:36 a.m. Feb. 23. From vehicle.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 6 a.m. Feb. 24. From vehicle.
Shannon Pl., 1100 block, 8:52 a.m. Feb. 26. From vehicle.
Snowflake Ct., 1500 block, 11:46 a.m. Feb. 26. From vehicle.
Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 2:55 p.m. Feb. 24. From vehicle.
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 6:33 p.m. Feb. 24. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Shannon Pl., 1100 block, 7:12 a.m. Feb. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULT
Frederick St., 600 block, Feb. 26.
VANDALISM
Church St., 300 block, Feb. 26.