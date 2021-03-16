Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
Beacon Hill Rd. and Richmond Hwy., March 8.
Laramie Pl., 3800 block, March 8. Aggravated assault.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, March 4.
ROBBERY
Arlington Dr., 2700 block, March 7.
WEAPON
San Leandro Pl., 7900 block, March 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Colfax Ave., 5800 block, March 8.
Collingwood Rd., 1500 block, March 6.
Gravel Ave., 6300 block, March 3.
Richmond Hwy., 5800 block, March 3.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, March 6.
Stirrup Lane, 2100 block, March 4.
Telegraph Rd., 5600 block, March 6.
Telegraph Rd., 7500 block, March 7.
VANDALISM
Old Carriage Dr., 6500 block, March 6.
Sheldon Dr., 5500 block, March 5.
Annandale Area
ASSAULT
Medford Dr., 4700 block, March 6.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Americana and Oriskany drives, March 8. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Briarwood Ct. S., 4400 block, March 6.
Little River Tpk., 7600 block, March 7.
Burke Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, March 7.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Wilmette Dr., 6200 block, March 9.
Centreville Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Billingsgate Lane and Millicent Ct., March 6. Tampering with vehicle.
Fernbrook Dr., 5200 block, March 9.
McCoy Rd., 6400 block, March 5.
Outpost Ct., 14600 block, March 3.
Pickwick Rd., 5700 block, March 7.
Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, March 6.
VANDALISM
Stone Rd., 6100 block, March 9.
Chantilly Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Conference Ctr. Dr., 15000 block, March 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hamlin Ct., 4100 block, March 9.
VANDALISM
Bogle Dr., 14900 block, March 5.
Fairfax Area
PEEPING TOMS
Black Maple Dr., 9600 block, March 5.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lee Hwy., 11700 block, March 3.
Little River Tpk., 8700 block, March 3.
Market Commons Dr., 4500 block, March 9.
Pine Forest Cir., 12100 block, March 5.
Price Club Plaza, 12200 block, March 6. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Santa Clara Dr., 10800 block, March 5. Tampering with vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, March 5.
VANDALISM
Pommeroy Dr., 5200 block, March 7.
Fairfax Station Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brimstone Lane, 6800 block, March 6.
Springtime Lane, 11600 block, March 7.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Station Rd., 11100 block, March 5.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULTS
Peyton Randolph Dr., 2900 block, March 10.
S. George Mason Dr., 3800 block, March 7.
Willston Pl., 2900 block, March 9.
ROBBERIES
Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, March 8. With knife.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Porter Rd., 8100 block, March 4.
WEAPON
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 8. Brandishing.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Champion Oak Ct., 6200 block, March 4. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
George C. Marshall Dr., 2200 block, March 7.
S. Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 10. Purse snatching.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 8.
Fort Belvoir Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, March 8.
Herndon Area
ASSAULT
Rolling Fork Cir., 2300 block, March 3.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bramblewood Lane, 13100 block, March 6.
Centreville Rd., 2200 block, March 6.
Leesburg Pike, 10700 block, March 3.
Lorton Area
ROBBERY
Edgemar Woods Ct., 9200 block, March 5. With gun.
WEAPONS
Edgemar Woods Ct., 9200 block, March 5. Possession of a firearm to commit a crime.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Linnett Hill Dr., 9500 block, March 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
VANDALISM
Workhouse Way, 9500 block, March 5.
Mason Area
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, 8:15 p.m. Feb. 28. Four men accosted a male pedestrian and demanded cash at gunpoint. The pedestrian refused to comply and received minor injuries.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Little River Tpk., 8700 block, 1:46 a.m. March 3. Three people entered a restaurant by force, took property and cash, and fled.
McLean Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Towlston Rd., 900 block, March 5.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, March 4.
Westpark Dr., 7900 block, March 4. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Oakton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Pitrelli Dr. and Saint Augustine Lane, March 3.
Reston Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Samuel Morse Dr., 1800 block, March 4.
Shadbush Ct., 11500 block, March 3.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Old Trail Dr., 2300 block, March 3.
Washington Plaza, 1600 block, March 3.
Springfield Area
ASSAULTS
Bauer Dr., 8400 block, March 4.
Golden Horseshoe Ct., 7400 block, March 3.
Lexton Pl., 7700 block, March 4.
Queensberry Ave., 5400 block, March 7.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Boston Blvd., 7300 block, March 8. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Commerce St., 7000 block, March 8.
Hidden Bridge Dr., 8000 block, March 3.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, March 5.
Rolling View Lane, 7800 block, March 8. Attempted.
Tanner Robert Ct., 7700 block, March 8. Tampering with vehicle.
VANDALISM
Carrleigh Pkwy., 8300 block, March 8.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Locust St., 200 block, March 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Boone Blvd., 8100 block, March 5.
Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, March 3.
Flint Hill Rd., 2500 block, March 6.
Gallows Rd., 2700 block, March 7.
Tysons Central St., 1700 block, March 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Quinn Terr., 8100 block, March 3.
VANDALISM
Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, March 8.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Courtney Dr., 10400 block, March 8. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, March 8. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, March 8. Burglary reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, March 8. Theft reported.
Orchard St., 10600 block, March 8. Unlawful entry; arrest made.
Pickett Rd., 3700 block, March 8. Theft reported.
Preservation Dr., 3400 block, March 8. Burglary reported.
City of Falls Church
THEFT/BURGLARY
Hillwood Ave., 100 block, March 2. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 200 block, 10:09 a.m. March 2.
Grace St., 800 block, 10:14 a.m. March 1.
Hidden Park Pl., 1000 block, 8:25 p.m. March 7.
Park Ave., 900 block, 10:47 p.m. March 3.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bayshire Lane, 1300 block, 3:51 p.m. March 3.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 12:42 a.m. March 3. From vehicle.
Elden St., 200 block, 4:34 p.m. March 3.
Elden St., 600 block, 12:42 p.m. March 6.
Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 5:12 p.m. March 4. Tampering with a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 5:59 p.m. March 1. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Casmar St., 100 block, March 5. Burglary.
Cedar Lane, 200 block, March 5. Burglary.
Cedar Lane, 200 block, March 5. Petit larceny.