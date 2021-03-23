Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, March 9. Aggravated assault.
Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, March 15.
Fran Pl., 4900 block, March 10.
Manzanita Pl., 3800 block, March 11.
S. 14th St., 3600 block, March 14.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Edsall Rd., 6400 block, March 15.
VANDALISM
University Dr., 6900 block, March 13.
Centreville Area
ASSAULT
Winding Oak Cir., 13700 block, March 11.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Cool Oak Lane and Rustling Leaves Lane, March 11.
VANDALISM
Saint Germain Dr., 14200 block, March 10.
Chantilly Area
WEAPON
Panagra Pl., 14500 block, March 14.
Fairfax Station Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Silver Pointe Way, 9100 block, March 12.
Falls Church Area
WEAPON
Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, March 16.
Great Falls Area
VANDALISM
Walker Rd., 700 block, March 12.
McLean Area
ROBBERY
Watson St., 8100 block, March 13. With gun.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 13.
Reston Area
VANDALISM
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2200 block, March 17.
Springfield Area
ASSAULT
Commerce St., 7200 block, March 13.
ROBBERY
Springfield Mall, 6500 block, March 12. With gun.
VANDALISM
Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, March 11.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Jeffersonian Dr., 1800 block, March 18.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, March 12.
Old Courthouse Rd., 8200 block, March 18. Attempted.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, March 11.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 10000 block, March 18. Burglary reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, March 18. Multiple burglaries were reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, March 17. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, March 18. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, March 16. Theft reported.
Mathy Dr., 9400 block, March 17. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, March 12. Arrest made.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, March 12. Theft reported.
University Dr., 4000 block, March 17. Embezzlement.
Willard Way, 10300 block, March 16. Theft reported.
City of Falls Church
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
S. Washington St., 500 block, March 8. Shoplifting.
S. Washington St., 500 block, March 8. Shoplifting.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Bond St., 1200 block, 9:07 p.m. March 13.
Elden St., 600 block, 11:44 a.m. March 10. Intimidation.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:01 p.m. March 12.
Horizon Ct., 1400 block, 7:11 p.m. March 14.
Snowflake Ct., 1500 block, 10:02 p.m. March 10.
Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 11:50 p.m. March 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
April Way, 1300 block, 1:44 p.m. March 11. Tampering with a vehicle.
Elden St., 100 block, 7:13 p.m. March 8.
Fall Pl., 700 block, 9:58 a.m. March 13. From vehicle.
Snowflake Ct., 1500 block, 4:54 p.m. March 13. From vehicle.
Sunset Ct., 1200 block, 10:55 a.m. March 8. From vehicle.
Town of Vienna
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Frederick St., 1000 block, March 12. Petit larceny.
Maple Ave., 300 block, March 12.
VANDALISM
Tazewell Rd., 600 block, March 12. Destruction of property.