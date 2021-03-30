Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
N. Rosser St., 3700 block, March 23.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, March 18.
Burke Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Burke Lake and Coffer Woods roads, March 22.
Centreville Area
WEAPON
Awbrey Patent and Rocky Run drives, March 22.
Chantilly Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dittany Ct., 3800 block, March 21. Attempted.
Clifton Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Wildflower Lane, 13600 block, March 20.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, March 21.
Falls Church Area
WEAPON
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, March 22. Brandishing.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Buckelew Dr., 2400 block, March 18.
Springfield Area
ROBBERY
Backlick Rd., 5500 block, March 21. Carjacking.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, March 20.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Estel Rd., 3900 block, March 23. Unlawful entry.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, March 23. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, March 23. Theft reported.
Shelly Krasnow Lane, 9500 block, March 23. Burglary.
VANDALISM
Ramona Dr., 4300 block, March 23.
City of Falls Church
ASSAULT
Hillwood Ave., 300 block, March 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gordon Rd., 100 block, March 19. From vehicle.
N. Roosevelt St., 800 block, March 15. Burglary.
W. Broad St., 300 block, March 17.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
N. Tuckahoe St., 1000 block, March 18.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 100 block, 7:07 p.m. March 21.
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:41 p.m. March 15.
Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 8:38 p.m. March 15.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 400 block, 6:59 p.m. March 15.
Elden St., 600 block, 10:56 a.m. March 19. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1100 block, 9:32 a.m. March 15.
Grant St., 700 block, 7:56 a.m. March 15. Theft from a business.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 2:24 p.m. March 15.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Oak St., 600 block, 6:47 a.m. March 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULT
Nutley St., 400 block, March 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Church St., 100 block, March 19. Burglary.
Park St., 100 block, March 19. Burglary. Arrest made.
Valley Dr., 600 block, March 19. Unlawful entry. Arrest made.
VANDALISM
Glyndon St., 200 block, March 19.