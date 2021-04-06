Alexandria Area
ARSON
Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, March 26.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Old Parsonage Ct., 8000 block, March 25.
Burke Area
ASSAULT
Mason Bluff Dr., 5700 block, March 30.
Centreville Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lotus Lane, 14100 block, March 31. Attempted.
Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, March 28.
Chantilly Area
ASSAULT
Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4400 block, March 29.
Clifton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, March 27. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Fairfax Station Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Fairview Woods Dr., 5900 block, March 24.
Falls Church Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, March 25.
Lorton Area
VANDALISM
Orange Blossom Trail, 9400 block, March 24.
Oakton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Southam Lane, 10300 block, March 31.
Reston Area
ARSON
Reston Pkwy., 2400 block, March 31.
ROBBERY
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, March 30.
Springfield Area
VANDALISM
Cromwell Dr., 8900 block, March 25.
Vienna Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Steeple Run, 9900 block, March 24. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
VANDALISM
Sutton Rd., 2900 block, March 26.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, March 29. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9800 block, March 30. Burglary reported.
Main St., 9600 block, March 29. Theft reported.
Main St., 9700 block, March 31. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3700 block, March 29. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Lyndhurst Dr., 3800 block, March 29. Vandalism reported.
Sager Ave., 10300 block, March 29. Vandalism reported.
University Dr., 3700 block, March 31. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
ASSAULT
W. Broad St., 300 block, March 28.
THEFT/BURGLARY
W. Broad St., 300 block, March 24. Embezzlement
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 1100 block, 3:09 p.m. March 26.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 7 a.m. March 28.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 7:13 p.m. March 23.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 11:25 p.m. March 24.
Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 2:07 a.m. March 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Grant St., 600 block, 7:58 p.m. March 22.
Nathaniel Chase Lane, 600 block, 8:05 a.m. March 24. From vehicle.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 4:22 p.m. March 23.
VANDALISM
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 12:43 p.m. March 25. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULT
Cedar Lane, 200 block, March 26.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Maple Ave., 300 block, March 26. Petit larceny.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave., 300 block, March 26.
Nutley St., 200 block, March 26.
Tapawingo Rd., 300 block, March 26.