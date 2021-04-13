Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ashby Lane, 7500 block, April 2. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, April 1. Tampering with vehicle.

Edge Cliff Dr., 6700 block, March 31.

Gen. Washington Dr., 5700 block, March 31. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, April 5. Purse snatching.

Tower Dr., 6500 block, April 1. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, March 31.

VANDALISM

Fort Hunt Rd., 8400 block, March 31.

Annandale Area

ASSAULT

Americana Dr., 4300 block, March 31.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Americana Dr., 4200 block, April 4.

WEAPON

John Adams Ct., 7900 block, April 1.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Annandale Rd., 4200 block, April 3.

Burke Area

ASSAULT

Mason Bluff Dr., 5700 block, March 30.

WEAPON

Mason Bluff Dr., 5700 block, March 31.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, April 5. Attempted.

Centreville Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Laura Ratcliff Ct., 13800 block, April 3.

Lotus Lane, 14100 block, March 31. Attempted.

Rocky Run Dr., 5700 block, April 3.

St. Germain Dr., 14100 block, March 31. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Strasburg Dr., 6100 block, April 4.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Asher View, 14100 block, April 4.

Chantilly Area

ASSAULT

Walney Rd., 4200 block, April 1.

WEAPON

Lee Rd. and Penrose Pl., April 2. Brandishing.

Clifton Area

VANDALISM

Orchard Hill Ct., 5800 block, April 2.

Fairfax Area

WEAPON

Scibilia Rd., 3800 block, March 31. Brandishing.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Pheasant Brook Lane, 4800 block, April 2.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, March 30.

Fairfax Station Area

WEAPON

Ox Rd., 5600 block, March 30. Brandishing.

Falls Church Area

ROBBERIES

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, April 5. With knife.

Greenwood Dr., 6100 block, April 3.

Terry Lane, 7100 block, April 4. With knife.

WEAPONS

Charles St., 3400 block, April 5. Brandishing.

Lake St., 3400 block, April 5.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hallran Rd., 3200 block, April 1.

Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, April 3.

VANDALISM

Gatehouse Rd., 8100 block, April 1.

Great Falls Area

ASSAULT

Georgetown Pike, 9900 block, March 31.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Myra Dr., 9400 block, March 28. Attempted.

Herndon Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hiddenbrook Dr., 1600 block, March 30.

Masons Ferry Dr., 2400 block, April 3. Tampering with vehicle.

Rock Hill Rd. and Turquoise Lane, April 6.

VANDALISM

Rock Hill Rd. and Turquoise Lane, April 6.

Lorton Area

WEAPONS

Armistead and Lorton roads, April 3. Possession by felon.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cinder Bed Rd., 8000 block, April 1.

St. Mary Ellen Way, 9700 block, April 1.

McLean Area

ASSAULT

Douglass Dr., 900 block, April 4.

WEAPONS

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, April 4. Unlawful possession.

Kirby Rd., 1500 block, April 2.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Grace Manor Ct., 2000 block, April 5.

Oakton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Southam Lane, 10300 block, March 31.

Reston Area

ARSON

Reston Pkwy., 2400 block, March 31.

ROBBERY

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, March 30.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1700 block, April 2. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

Murray Downs Way, 1300 block, April 2.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11700 block, March 31.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12000 block, March 31.

Waterside View Dr., 12000 block, April 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, April 4.

VANDALISM

Discovery St., 1800 block, April 4.

Freetown Ct., 2300 block, March 30.

Springfield Area

ASSAULT

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, April 3.

WEAPON

Frontier Dr., 6800 block, April 2. Concealed weapon violation.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, March 30. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Spring Rd., 6600 block, April 5.

Springfield Mall, 6700 block, March 30.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Windfall Rd., 8300 block, April 3.

Vienna Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Glengyle Dr., 2400 block, April 7.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Oakdale Woods Ct., 9900 block, March 31.

VANDALISM

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, March 30.

City of Fairfax

ASSAULT

Jermantown Rd., 3600 block, April 5. Assault reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Main St., 10000 block, April 6. Arrest made.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Fairfax Blvd., 10700 April 7. Theft reported.

City of Falls Church

INDECENT EXPOSURE

E. Annandale Rd., 100 block, April 4.

THEFT/BURGLARY

S. Washington St., 500 block, April 1. Shoplifting.

VANDALISM

W. Broad St., 1100 block, March 30. Destruction of property.

Town of Herndon

ASSAULTS

Grant St., 800 block, 11:55 p.m. April 2. Simple.

Summerfield Dr. and Autumn Pl., 9:23 p.m. April 2.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Elden St., 100 block, 1:29 p.m. April 3.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Elden St., 100 block, 8:27 a.m. April 3. Trespassing.

VANDALISM

Branch Dr., 900 block, 5:40 p.m. April 4. Destruction of property.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 1:02 p.m. March 29. Damage to property.

Town of Vienna

ASSAULTS

Lawyers Rd., 200 block, April 2.

Maple Ave., 200 block, April 2.

Maple Ave., 300 block, April 2.