Alexandria Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashby Lane, 7500 block, April 2. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, April 1. Tampering with vehicle.
Edge Cliff Dr., 6700 block, March 31.
Gen. Washington Dr., 5700 block, March 31. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, April 5. Purse snatching.
Tower Dr., 6500 block, April 1. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Little River Tpk., 6300 block, March 31.
VANDALISM
Fort Hunt Rd., 8400 block, March 31.
Annandale Area
ASSAULT
Americana Dr., 4300 block, March 31.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Americana Dr., 4200 block, April 4.
WEAPON
John Adams Ct., 7900 block, April 1.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annandale Rd., 4200 block, April 3.
Burke Area
ASSAULT
Mason Bluff Dr., 5700 block, March 30.
WEAPON
Mason Bluff Dr., 5700 block, March 31.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, April 5. Attempted.
Centreville Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Laura Ratcliff Ct., 13800 block, April 3.
Lotus Lane, 14100 block, March 31. Attempted.
Rocky Run Dr., 5700 block, April 3.
St. Germain Dr., 14100 block, March 31. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Strasburg Dr., 6100 block, April 4.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Asher View, 14100 block, April 4.
Chantilly Area
ASSAULT
Walney Rd., 4200 block, April 1.
WEAPON
Lee Rd. and Penrose Pl., April 2. Brandishing.
Clifton Area
VANDALISM
Orchard Hill Ct., 5800 block, April 2.
Fairfax Area
WEAPON
Scibilia Rd., 3800 block, March 31. Brandishing.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Pheasant Brook Lane, 4800 block, April 2.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, March 30.
Fairfax Station Area
WEAPON
Ox Rd., 5600 block, March 30. Brandishing.
Falls Church Area
ROBBERIES
Argyle Dr., 6000 block, April 5. With knife.
Greenwood Dr., 6100 block, April 3.
Terry Lane, 7100 block, April 4. With knife.
WEAPONS
Charles St., 3400 block, April 5. Brandishing.
Lake St., 3400 block, April 5.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hallran Rd., 3200 block, April 1.
Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, April 3.
VANDALISM
Gatehouse Rd., 8100 block, April 1.
Great Falls Area
ASSAULT
Georgetown Pike, 9900 block, March 31.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Myra Dr., 9400 block, March 28. Attempted.
Herndon Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hiddenbrook Dr., 1600 block, March 30.
Masons Ferry Dr., 2400 block, April 3. Tampering with vehicle.
Rock Hill Rd. and Turquoise Lane, April 6.
VANDALISM
Rock Hill Rd. and Turquoise Lane, April 6.
Lorton Area
WEAPONS
Armistead and Lorton roads, April 3. Possession by felon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cinder Bed Rd., 8000 block, April 1.
St. Mary Ellen Way, 9700 block, April 1.
McLean Area
ASSAULT
Douglass Dr., 900 block, April 4.
WEAPONS
Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, April 4. Unlawful possession.
Kirby Rd., 1500 block, April 2.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Grace Manor Ct., 2000 block, April 5.
Oakton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Southam Lane, 10300 block, March 31.
Reston Area
ARSON
Reston Pkwy., 2400 block, March 31.
ROBBERY
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, March 30.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1700 block, April 2. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Murray Downs Way, 1300 block, April 2.
Sunset Hills Rd., 11700 block, March 31.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12000 block, March 31.
Waterside View Dr., 12000 block, April 3. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, April 4.
VANDALISM
Discovery St., 1800 block, April 4.
Freetown Ct., 2300 block, March 30.
Springfield Area
ASSAULT
Springfield Mall, 6500 block, April 3.
WEAPON
Frontier Dr., 6800 block, April 2. Concealed weapon violation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, March 30. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Spring Rd., 6600 block, April 5.
Springfield Mall, 6700 block, March 30.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Windfall Rd., 8300 block, April 3.
Vienna Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Glengyle Dr., 2400 block, April 7.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Oakdale Woods Ct., 9900 block, March 31.
VANDALISM
Avenir Pl., 2600 block, March 30.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
ASSAULT
Jermantown Rd., 3600 block, April 5. Assault reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Main St., 10000 block, April 6. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Fairfax Blvd., 10700 April 7. Theft reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
E. Annandale Rd., 100 block, April 4.
THEFT/BURGLARY
S. Washington St., 500 block, April 1. Shoplifting.
VANDALISM
W. Broad St., 1100 block, March 30. Destruction of property.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Grant St., 800 block, 11:55 p.m. April 2. Simple.
Summerfield Dr. and Autumn Pl., 9:23 p.m. April 2.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Elden St., 100 block, 1:29 p.m. April 3.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Elden St., 100 block, 8:27 a.m. April 3. Trespassing.
VANDALISM
Branch Dr., 900 block, 5:40 p.m. April 4. Destruction of property.
Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 1:02 p.m. March 29. Damage to property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULTS
Lawyers Rd., 200 block, April 2.
Maple Ave., 200 block, April 2.
Maple Ave., 300 block, April 2.