Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
Edgehill Dr., 5800 block, April 10.
S. 14th St., 3600 block, April 8.
ROBBERY
Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, April 11.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, April 13.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, April 9.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, April 12.
Manchester Park Cir., 6100 block, April 10.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, April 7. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Liverpool Lane, 6100 block, April 11.
S. Kings Hwy. and Telegraph Rd., April 11.
Annandale Area
ASSAULTS
Briarwood Ct. S., 4400 block, April 9.
Little River Tpk., 7600 block, April 14.
WEAPONS
John Marr Dr. and Little River Tpk., April 12. Possession by felon.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, April 8.
Centreville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Stone Rd., 5600 block, April 10. Larceny. Shoplifting.
VANDALISM
Golden Oak Rd., 14400 block, April 8.
Chantilly Area
WEAPON
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, April 13. Concealed weapon violation.
Dunn Loring Area
VANDALISM
Woodcroft Ct., 8000 block, April 11.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Gallows Rd., 3300 block, April 10.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, April 7. Tampering with vehicle.
Seminary Rd., 5700 block, April 8.
VANDALISM
Allen St., 3200 block, April 12.
Great Falls Area
VANDALISM
Holly Knoll Cir., 12100 block, April 10.
Herndon Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Parcher Ave., 13100 block, April 9. Larceny. Shoplifting.
McLean Area
ASSAULT
Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, April 10.
Reston Area
WEAPON
Dark Star Ct., 12200 block, April 10.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Edmund Halley Dr., 1900 block, April 9.
Millrace Lane, 2200 block, April 14.
Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, April 8.
Stowe Rd., 1600 block, April 11.
VANDALISM
Waterfront Rd., 1400 block, April 8.
Springfield Area
ASSAULTS
Burning Forest Ct., 8200 block, April 12.
WEAPONS
Westmeath Ct., 8600 block, April 9.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, April 9.
Industrial Dr., 5600 block, April 11. Embezzlement.
Rhoden Ct., 7000 block, April 7.
Springfield Mall, 6400 block, April 8. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
VANDALISM
Leesville Blvd. and Long Pine Dr., April 7.
Vienna Area
ASSAULTS
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 11.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Gallows Rd., 2700 block, April 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Glengyle Dr., 2400 block, April 7.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, April 11.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Square, 9900 block, April 12. Theft reported.
Main St., 10300 block, April 9. Theft reported.
Main St., 10700 block, April 14. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, April 12. Theft reported.
Yorktown Dr., 10600 block, April 12. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 9700 block, April 12. Vandalism reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3800 block, April 14. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Broad St., 1000 block, April 6. Larceny.
Hillwood Ave., 100 block, April 10. From business.
S. Washington St., 500 block, April 10. Shoplifting.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
W. Broad St., 400 block, April 7.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Branch Dr., 900 block, 12:17 a.m. April 9.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 3:38 a.m. April 9.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:49 a.m. April 10.
Spring St., 100 block, 12:19 a.m. April 10.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 300 block, 1:05 p.m. April 9. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Old Hunt Way, 700 block, 8:02 a.m. April 10. Larceny.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 4:27 p.m. April 8. From building.
VANDALISM
Branch Dr., 900 block, 1:38 p.m. April 11. Destruction of property.
Dulles Pl., 1300 block, 12:26 a.m. April 7. Destruction of property.
First Pl., 900 block, 9:08 a.m. April 6. Destruction of property.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 9:30 a.m. April 6. Destruction of property.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:37 p.m. April 8. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULTS
Courthouse Rd., 700 block, April 9.
Wilmar Pl., April 9. Arrest.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Park St., 200 block, April 9.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Elm St., 100 block, April 9.
VANDALISM
Park St., 300 block, April 9.