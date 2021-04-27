Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

ASSAULT

Southland Ave., 4700 block, April 22.

Chantilly Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Stepney Lane, 13600 block, April 15.

Dunn Loring Area

VANDALISM

Sandburg St., 2200 block, April 21.

Fairfax Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Helm Ct., 5400 block, April 18. Tampering with vehicle.

VANDALISM

Willow Springs School Rd., 5400 block, April 16.

Falls Church Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, April 18. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, April 20. Purse snatching.

Fort Belvoir Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, April 16.

Lorton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, April 17. Shoplifting.

Reston Area

ROBBERY

Pinecrest Rd. and S. Lakes Dr., April 15.

WEAPON

Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, April 15.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Library St., 1800 block, April 16. Purse snatching.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Burrows Ave., 3400 block, April 21. Theft reported.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, April 19. Theft reported.

Main St., 9600 block, April 19. Theft reported.

Oak Pl., 10700 block, April 21. Theft reported.

West Dr., 10700 block, April 19. Theft reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Addison Rd., 4100 block, April 19.

Oak Pl., 10700 block, April 21.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

S. Washington St., 8:49 a.m., April 12. From business.

S. Washington St., 12:05 a.m., April 14. From business.

Wilson Blvd., 1:15 a.m., April 17. From business.

VANDALISM

S. Washington St., 2:58 p.m., April 12. Destruction of property.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Charles St., 1000 block, 4:43 a.m. April 18.

Elden St., 1000 block, 9:06 p.m. April 13.

Elden St., 1000 block, 12:25 a.m. April 14.

Elden St., 1100 block, 8:39 p.m. April 17.

Missouri Ave., 300 block, 11:50 a.m. April 16.

Van Buren St., 700 block, 8:02 p.m. April 17.

WEAPON

Van Buren and Elden streets, 1:10 p.m. April 18.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bond St., 1200 block, 7:13 a.m. April 13. From vehicle.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 6:24 a.m. April 13. From vehicle.

Elden St., 1200 block, 8:01 a.m. April 15. From vehicle.

Elden St., 1200 block, 3:20 p.m. April 16. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Pickett Lane, 400 block, 1:24 p.m. April 13.

Whitewater Pl., 1100 block, 5:16 p.m. April 18. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 5:49 p.m. April 13. Destruction of property.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 3:40 p.m. April 14. Damage to property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Maple Ave., 300 block, April 16. Petit larceny.