Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Southland Ave., 4700 block, April 22.
Chantilly Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Stepney Lane, 13600 block, April 15.
Dunn Loring Area
VANDALISM
Sandburg St., 2200 block, April 21.
Fairfax Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Helm Ct., 5400 block, April 18. Tampering with vehicle.
VANDALISM
Willow Springs School Rd., 5400 block, April 16.
Falls Church Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, April 18. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, April 20. Purse snatching.
Fort Belvoir Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, April 16.
Lorton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, April 17. Shoplifting.
Reston Area
ROBBERY
Pinecrest Rd. and S. Lakes Dr., April 15.
WEAPON
Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, April 15.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Library St., 1800 block, April 16. Purse snatching.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Burrows Ave., 3400 block, April 21. Theft reported.
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, April 19. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, April 19. Theft reported.
Oak Pl., 10700 block, April 21. Theft reported.
West Dr., 10700 block, April 19. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Addison Rd., 4100 block, April 19.
Oak Pl., 10700 block, April 21.
City of Falls Church
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
S. Washington St., 8:49 a.m., April 12. From business.
S. Washington St., 12:05 a.m., April 14. From business.
Wilson Blvd., 1:15 a.m., April 17. From business.
VANDALISM
S. Washington St., 2:58 p.m., April 12. Destruction of property.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Charles St., 1000 block, 4:43 a.m. April 18.
Elden St., 1000 block, 9:06 p.m. April 13.
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:25 a.m. April 14.
Elden St., 1100 block, 8:39 p.m. April 17.
Missouri Ave., 300 block, 11:50 a.m. April 16.
Van Buren St., 700 block, 8:02 p.m. April 17.
WEAPON
Van Buren and Elden streets, 1:10 p.m. April 18.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bond St., 1200 block, 7:13 a.m. April 13. From vehicle.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 6:24 a.m. April 13. From vehicle.
Elden St., 1200 block, 8:01 a.m. April 15. From vehicle.
Elden St., 1200 block, 3:20 p.m. April 16. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Pickett Lane, 400 block, 1:24 p.m. April 13.
Whitewater Pl., 1100 block, 5:16 p.m. April 18. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 5:49 p.m. April 13. Destruction of property.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 3:40 p.m. April 14. Damage to property.
Town of Vienna
THEFT/BURGLARY
Maple Ave., 300 block, April 16. Petit larceny.