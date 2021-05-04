Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Knickerbocker Dr., 5100 block, April 21.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, April 20.
Chantilly Area
ASSAULT
Westone Plaza, 4900 block, April 23.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Pohick Rd. and Richmond Hwy., April 20.
WEAPONS
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, April 21. Concealed weapon violation.
Glass Alley, 8200 block, April 25. Unlawful possession.
VANDALISM
Little River Tpk., 8900 block, April 22.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, April 24.
WEAPON
Chepstow Lane, 3100 block, April 19.
Herndon Area
ASSAULT
Feldman Pl., 13300 block, April 25.
Oakton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Summit Square Dr., 3100 block, April 21. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Reston Area
ASSAULT
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2200 block, April 22.
WEAPON
South Lakes Dr., 11400 block, April 21. Concealed weapon violation.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ardmore Pl., 4200 block, April 29. Tampering with vehicle.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, April 26. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, April 28. Theft reported.
Forrest Ave., 10200 block, April 29. Tampering with vehicle.
Main St., 10300 block, April 29. Shoplifting.
Main St., 10500 block, April 26. Theft reported.
Oak Pl., 10600 block, April 27. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, April 27.
Main St., 9600 block, April 26.
Main St., 9600 block, April 27.
West Dr., 10700 block, April 26.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Ardmore Pl., 4200 block, April 29.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ASSAULTS
E. Fairfax St., 10:26 p.m., April 25.
Hillwood Ave., 12:23 a.m., April 25.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Broad St., 9:43 a.m., April 23. Larceny from building.
Timble Lane, 8:54 a.m., April 23. Larceny from building.
W. Broad St., 9:35 a.m., April 25. Larceny from building.
Town of Herndon
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Herndon Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-435-6846.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Maple Ave., 300 block, April 23. Petit larceny.
Orchard St., 300 block, April 23.
Park Terrace Ct., 200 block, April 23. Petit larceny.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave. and Beulah Rd., April 23. Destruction of property.
Pleasant St., 200 block, April 23.