Alexandria Area
WEAPON
Larochelle Ct., 5300 block, May 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Kingstowne Towne Center, 5900 block, May 3.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, May 2. Embezzlement.
Annandale Area
WEAPON
Medford Dr., 4700 block, April 29. Unlawful possession.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Little River Tpk., 7300 block, April 30.
Centreville Area
ASSAULT
Machen Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., April 30.
Chantilly Area
ASSAULT
Meadowland Ct., 4100 block, April 30.
Fairfax Station Area
ASSAULT
Bayberry Ridge Rd. and Village Shops Dr., May 2.
Falls Church Area
WEAPON
Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, May 3. Possession by felon.
Fort Belvoir Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Backlick Rd., 9100 block, May 2.
Herndon Area
VANDALISM
Iron Forge Rd., 2600 block, May 5.
Lorton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Wild Prairie Rose Way, 8700 block, April 30.
Reston Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, April 30.
Vienna Area
ROBBERY
Pleasantdale Rd., 2700 block, April 27.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ardmore Pl., 4200 block, May 3. Vehicle tampering.
Ashby Pl., 10700 block, April 30. Theft reported.
Addison Rd., 4100 block, April 30. Vehicle tampering.
Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, April 30. Burglary.
Main St., 9600 block, April 30. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, May 3. Theft reported.
Toms Ct., 10100 block, May 4. Unlawful entry.
Willard Way, 10300 block, April 30. Theft reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lounsbury Pl., 7:05 p.m., April 27. Larceny from building.
Lounsbury Pl., 7:55 p.m., April 27. Larceny from building.
Roosevelt Blvd., 9:58 p.m., April 26. Tampering with vehicle.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Branch Dr., 900 block, 11:28 p.m. April 30.
Branch Dr., 900 block, 11:40 p.m. May 1.
Elden St., 200 block, 12:02 a.m. April 29.
Elden St., 1000 block, 1:30 p.m. April 27. Intimidation.
Elden St., 1100 block, 12:40 a.m. April 26.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 4:16 p.m. April 29.
Lions Pride Dr., 700 block, 2:28 p.m. April 28. Intimidation.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Elden St., 1100 block, 9:26 a.m. April 26. Theft from a business.
VANDALISM
Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 8:23 a.m. April 27. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
There were no incident reports from the Vienna Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-255-7845.