Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

WEAPON

Larochelle Ct., 5300 block, May 4.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Kingstowne Towne Center, 5900 block, May 3.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, May 2. Embezzlement.

Annandale Area

WEAPON

Medford Dr., 4700 block, April 29. Unlawful possession.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Little River Tpk., 7300 block, April 30.

Centreville Area

ASSAULT

Machen Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., April 30.

Chantilly Area

ASSAULT

Meadowland Ct., 4100 block, April 30.

Fairfax Station Area

ASSAULT

Bayberry Ridge Rd. and Village Shops Dr., May 2.

Falls Church Area

WEAPON

Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, May 3. Possession by felon.

Fort Belvoir Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Backlick Rd., 9100 block, May 2.

Herndon Area

VANDALISM

Iron Forge Rd., 2600 block, May 5.

Lorton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Wild Prairie Rose Way, 8700 block, April 30.

Reston Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, April 30.

Vienna Area

ROBBERY

Pleasantdale Rd., 2700 block, April 27.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ardmore Pl., 4200 block, May 3. Vehicle tampering.

Ashby Pl., 10700 block, April 30. Theft reported.

Addison Rd., 4100 block, April 30. Vehicle tampering.

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, April 30. Burglary.

Main St., 9600 block, April 30. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, May 3. Theft reported.

Toms Ct., 10100 block, May 4. Unlawful entry.

Willard Way, 10300 block, April 30. Theft reported.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Lounsbury Pl., 7:05 p.m., April 27. Larceny from building.

Lounsbury Pl., 7:55 p.m., April 27. Larceny from building.

Roosevelt Blvd., 9:58 p.m., April 26. Tampering with vehicle.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 11:28 p.m. April 30.

Branch Dr., 900 block, 11:40 p.m. May 1.

Elden St., 200 block, 12:02 a.m. April 29.

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:30 p.m. April 27. Intimidation.

Elden St., 1100 block, 12:40 a.m. April 26.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 4:16 p.m. April 29.

Lions Pride Dr., 700 block, 2:28 p.m. April 28. Intimidation.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Elden St., 1100 block, 9:26 a.m. April 26. Theft from a business.

VANDALISM

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 8:23 a.m. April 27. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

There were no incident reports from the Vienna Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-255-7845.