Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
Fran Pl., 5000 block, May 8.
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, May 4.
ROBBERY
Old Franconia Rd., 6200 block, May 7.
WEAPON
Beulah St., 7200 block, May 7. Brandishing.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Leesburg Ct., 3500 block, May 7.
Annandale Area
ASSAULT
Braddock Rd., 7100 block, May 11. Aggravated assault.
Centreville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Centreville Sq., 14200 block, May 12. Alarm.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Parkwood Ct., 7200 block, May 9.
McLean Area
WEAPON
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, May 8. Brandishing.
Reston Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Baron Cameron Ave., 11900 block, May 12.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Port Pl., 1700 block, May 9.
Springfield Area
ASSAULT
Loisdale Rd., 8100 block, May 7.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairchester Dr., 11000 block, May 10.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, May 7.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, May 10.
Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, May 13.
Lyndhurst Dr., 3800 block, May 12.
Rodgers Rd., 10200 block, May 10. Vehicle tampering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Howerton Ave., 10700 block, May 10.
Lee Hwy., 9500 block, May 10.
VANDALISM
Addison Rd., 4100 block, May 12.
Chain Bridge Rd., 4900 block, May 12.
Old Lee Hwy., 3700 block, May 7.
City of Falls Church
There were no incident reports from the Falls Church Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-248-5056.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULT
Alabama Dr. and Van Buren St., 12:35 p.m. May 9.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 8:33 p.m. May 6.
Elden St., 300 block, 4:12 p.m. May 8.
Elden St., 1200 block, 7:25 p.m. May 6.
ROBBERY
Elden St., 1000 block, 10:02 a.m. May 6. Commercial robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 8:50 a.m. May 4. From vehicle.
Elden St., 900 block, 2:11 p.m. May 4. From vehicle.
Lisa Ct., 1100 block, 6:52 p.m. May 4. From building.
Pride Ave., 500 block, 10:23 a.m. May 4. From building.
Terrylynn Ct., 1200 block, 10:20 a.m. May 4. From vehicle.
Treeside Lane, 1100 block, 8:48 a.m. May 4. From vehicle.
Wilkies Ct., 2100 block, 7:27 p.m. May 9. From building.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Elden St., 1000 block, 3:36 p.m. May 7.
VANDALISM
Spring St., 100 block, 10:12 a.m. May 8. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cedar Lane, 200 block, May 7. Petit larceny.
Elms St., 100 block, May 7. Vehicle tampering.