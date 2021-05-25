Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Dow Ave., 5700 block, May 18.
ROBBERY
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, May 13. Carjacking.
Dunn Loring Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Gallows Rd., 2500 block, May 14.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, May 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Holywell Lane, 7200 block, May 14.
Osborn St., 6700 block, May 17.
Reston Area
ASSAULT
Sunset Hills Rd., 11100 block, May 14.
Springfield Area
VANDALISM
Barnack Dr., 6700 block, May 14.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, May 17. Theft reported.
Main St., 10300 block, May 17. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, May 17. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3700 block, May 19. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, May 19. Stolen motorcycle.
VANDALISM
Campbell Dr., 3100 block, May 18. Arrest made.
Chain Bridge Rd., 4900 block, May 17.
Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, May 19.
Pickett Rd. and Mathy Dr., May 18.
Pickett Rd. and Shelly Krasnow Lane, May 17.
University Dr., 3700 block, May 17.
University Dr., 3900 block, May 17.
City of Falls Church
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hillier St., 10:01 a.m., May 11. Larceny from a building.
Hillier St., 4:12 p.m., May 13. Larceny from a building.
N. Washington St., 3:39 p.m., May 11. Larceny from a building.
N. Washington St., 10:32 a.m., May 16. From motor vehicle.
N. Washington St., 3:13 p.m., May 16. From motor vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Patterson St., 5:07 a.m., May 11.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULT
Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:57 p.m. May 13.
Madison St., 500 block, 6:38 p.m. May 15.
Pine St., 700 block, 2:37 p.m. May 13.
ROBBERY
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:37 a.m. May 11. Robbery of person.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Crestview Dr., 900 block, 5:14 p.m., May 10. Larceny.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 4:53 a.m., May 10. Tampering with a vehicle.
Elden St., 400 block, 12:10 p.m. May 15. Larceny.
Elden St., 1100 block, 12 p.m. May 12. Larceny.
Elden St., 1100 block, 12:09 p.m. May 16. Commercial burglary.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 11:48 p.m. May 16. Larceny.
Reneau Way, 300 block, 2:41 a.m. May 16. From vehicle.
Summerfield Dr., 1300 block, 1:05 a.m., May 11. Tampering with a vehicle.
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 1:43 p.m. May 10. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:29 p.m., May 10.
VANDALISM
Palmer Dr., 700 block, 10:54 a.m., May 10. Destruction of property.
Sterling Rd., 1400 block, 6:48 a.m., May 15. Property damage.
Town of Vienna
THEFT/BURGLARY
Elm St., 100 block, May 14. Petit larceny.