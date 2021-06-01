Chantilly Area
ASSAULT
Metrotech Dr., 13900 block, May 19.
Clifton Area
VANDALISM
Clifton Rd., 7000 block, May 21.
Fairfax Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Alliance Dr., 4800 block, May 24.
Fairfax Station Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Heron Pond Lane, 8500 block, May 24.
Falls Church Area
WEAPON
Castle Rd. and Leesburg Pike, May 21.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Montauk Ct., 2900 block, May 18.
VANDALISM
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, May 19.
Herndon Area
ASSAULT
Parcher Ave., 13200 block, May 23.
Reston Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
N. Village Rd., 1300 block, May 25. Tampering with vehicle.
Springfield Area
ASSAULT
Maple Ridge Ave., 8200 block, May 19.
ROBBERY
Flint St., 8000 block, May 24. With gun.
WEAPONS
Edsall Rd., 6600 block, May 22. Brandishing.
Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, May 24. Possession of firearm and narcotics.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, May 23. Aggravated assault.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Glengyle Dr., 2600 block, May 22.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, May 26. Theft reported. Arrest made.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, May 25. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, May 24. Theft reported.
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, May 24. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, May 27. Embezzlement. Arrest made.
Preservation Dr., 3400 block, May 24. Theft reported.
Roberston Rd., 4000 block, May 25. Attempted burglary.
Silver King Ct., 9400 block, May 24. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Howerton Ave., 10700 block, May 24.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, May 25.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lincoln Ave., 5:56 a.m., May 22. Tampering with a vehicle.
Lincoln Ave., 9:01 a.m., May 22.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Palmer Dr., 700 block, 12:13 a.m., May 23.
Spring St., 400 block, 7:22 a.m., May 22.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 5:46 a.m., May 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Carlisle Dr., 600 block, 8:43 a.m., May 18. Commercial burglary.
Elden St., 300 block, 7:12 a.m., May 18. Commercial burglary.
Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 6:49 a.m., May 21. From vehicle.
Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 6:50 a.m., May 20. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 1200 block, 5:09 p.m., May 21. Destruction of property.
Palmer Dr., 700 block, 12:13 p.m., May 22. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULT
Longview Ct., 600 block, 7:18 p.m., May 18. Arrest made.