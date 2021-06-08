Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

WEAPON

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 27. Possession of firearm and narcotics.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, May 29.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Potomac Ave., 6600 block, May 28.

Annandale Area

PEEPING TOM

Briarwood Ct. N, 4400 block, June 1.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Commons Dr., 4700 block, June 2.

Fairfax Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Springfield Mall Rd., 6600 block, May 27. Larceny. Shoplifting.

VANDALISM

Laurel St., 9600 block, May 28.

Falls Church Area

ROBBERY

Graham Ct., 3000 block, May 29. Carjacking.

VANDALISM

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, May 31.

Reston Area

ASSAULT

N. Point Dr., 1500 block, May 30.

Springfield Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, May 27. Purse snatching.

Vienna Area

ASSAULT

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, May 29. Aggravated assault.

City of Fairfax

City of Fairfax

You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Old Pickett Rd., 3200 block, June 1. Arrest made.

WEAPON

Wilcoxson Dr., 3900 block, June 1. Brandishing a firearm.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, June 1. Thefts reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, June 2. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, June 1. Thefts reported.

University Dr., 3900 block, June 1. Theft reported.

University Dr., 3900 block, June 2. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, June 2.

City of Falls Church

City of Falls Church

You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

E. Columbia St., 11:38 a.m., May 30.

W. Broad St., 5 p.m., May 25. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

S. Maple Ave., 2:18 p.m., May 23. Destruction of property.

W. Broad St., 12:16 p.m., May 26. Destruction of property.

Town of Herndon

Town of Herndon

You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Bike Trail and Crestview Dr., 8:37 a.m., May 28.

Elden St., 1000 block, 12:49 p.m., May 25.

Elden St., 1200 block, 8:12 a.m., May 25.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 6:46 p.m., May 27.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 100 block, 7:04 p.m., May 27. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1000 block, 4:18 p.m., May 25.

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 8:51 p.m., May 28.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 9:24 p.m., May 28.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 1100 block, 1:39 p.m., May 25.

Town of Vienna

Town of Vienna

You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULT

Block Cedar Lane, 200 block, 12:30 p.m., May 28.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Charles St., 300 block, May 28. Tampering with a vehicle.

James Dr., 100 block, May 28. Petit larceny.

VANDALISM

Center St., 100 block, 5:08 p.m., May 28. Destruction of property.