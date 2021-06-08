Alexandria Area
WEAPON
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 27. Possession of firearm and narcotics.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, May 29.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Potomac Ave., 6600 block, May 28.
Annandale Area
PEEPING TOM
Briarwood Ct. N, 4400 block, June 1.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Commons Dr., 4700 block, June 2.
Fairfax Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Springfield Mall Rd., 6600 block, May 27. Larceny. Shoplifting.
VANDALISM
Laurel St., 9600 block, May 28.
Falls Church Area
ROBBERY
Graham Ct., 3000 block, May 29. Carjacking.
VANDALISM
Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, May 31.
Reston Area
ASSAULT
N. Point Dr., 1500 block, May 30.
Springfield Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Frontier Dr., 6700 block, May 27. Purse snatching.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Avenir Pl., 2600 block, May 29. Aggravated assault.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
ASSAULT
Old Pickett Rd., 3200 block, June 1. Arrest made.
WEAPON
Wilcoxson Dr., 3900 block, June 1. Brandishing a firearm.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, June 1. Thefts reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, June 2. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, June 1. Thefts reported.
University Dr., 3900 block, June 1. Theft reported.
University Dr., 3900 block, June 2. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, June 2.
City of Falls Church
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Columbia St., 11:38 a.m., May 30.
W. Broad St., 5 p.m., May 25. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
S. Maple Ave., 2:18 p.m., May 23. Destruction of property.
W. Broad St., 12:16 p.m., May 26. Destruction of property.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Bike Trail and Crestview Dr., 8:37 a.m., May 28.
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:49 p.m., May 25.
Elden St., 1200 block, 8:12 a.m., May 25.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 6:46 p.m., May 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 100 block, 7:04 p.m., May 27. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1000 block, 4:18 p.m., May 25.
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 8:51 p.m., May 28.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 9:24 p.m., May 28.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 1100 block, 1:39 p.m., May 25.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULT
Block Cedar Lane, 200 block, 12:30 p.m., May 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Charles St., 300 block, May 28. Tampering with a vehicle.
James Dr., 100 block, May 28. Petit larceny.
VANDALISM
Center St., 100 block, 5:08 p.m., May 28. Destruction of property.