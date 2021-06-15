Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

CARJACKING

Telegraph Corner Lane, 3100 block, June 6.

WEAPON

Seminary Rd., 5400 block, June 9. Brandishing.

Chantilly Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lee Rd., 14500 block, June 3. Alarm.

Clifton Area

INDECENT EXPOSURE

White Dove Lane, 5600 block, June 5.

Falls Church Area

WEAPON

Mohegan Dr., 2200 block, June 5.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Crossroads Center Way, 5800 block, June 9.

McLean Area

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 8.

Reston Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Vantage Hill Rd., 11600 block, June 1.

City of Fairfax

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department

ASSAULT

Main St., 10200 block, June 4. Assault on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Early Woodland Pl., 3500 block, June 9. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, June 7. Theft reported.

Layton Hill Dr., 10300 block, June 9. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, June 7. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, June 8. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, June 9. Theft reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Heritage Lane, 3600 block, June 7.

Old Post Rd., 3600 block, June 8.

Spring Lake Terr., 3500 block, June 7.

VANDALISM

Chain Bridge Rd., 4100 block, June 4.

Fairfax Blvd., June 8.

City of Falls Church

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

E. Columbia St., 5:39 p.m., June 1. Larceny from a building.

E. Columbia St., 5:50 p.m., June 1.

S. Washington St., 7:52 a.m., June 2. Commercial burglary.

VANDALISM

W. Broad St., 12:10 p.m., May 31. Destruction of property.

W. Broad St., 8:27 a.m., June 5. Destruction of property.

Town of Herndon

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department

ASSAULTS

Dulles Ct., 800 block, 5:48 p.m., June 3.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:29 a.m., June 5.

Palmer Dr., 700 block, 12:36 p.m., June 5.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 8:12 p.m., June 2.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 400 block, 3 p.m., June 1. Pocket picking.

Elden St., 200 block, 2:14 a.m., June 5.

Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 1:17 p.m., June 3.

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 3:09 p.m., June 2.

VANDALISM

Center St., 700 block, 7:29 p.m., June 1. Destruction of property.

Elden St. and Grant St., 1:13 p.m., June 6. Damage to property.

Town of Vienna

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department

ASSAULTS

Hillcrest Dr., 600 block, June 4. Arrest made.

Moorefield Hill Ct., 1100 block, June 4.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elm St., 100 block, June 4. Petit larceny.

Fairway Dr., 900 block, June 4. Vehicle tampering.

Locust St., 200 block, June 4. Petit larceny.

Maple Ave., 300 block, June 4. Grand larceny.

Mashie Dr., 300 block, June 4. Grand larceny.

Plum St., 700 block, June 4. Petit larceny.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. and Nutley St., June 4. Destruction of property. Arrest made.