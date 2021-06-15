Alexandria Area
CARJACKING
Telegraph Corner Lane, 3100 block, June 6.
WEAPON
Seminary Rd., 5400 block, June 9. Brandishing.
Chantilly Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lee Rd., 14500 block, June 3. Alarm.
Clifton Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
White Dove Lane, 5600 block, June 5.
Falls Church Area
WEAPON
Mohegan Dr., 2200 block, June 5.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Crossroads Center Way, 5800 block, June 9.
McLean Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 8.
Reston Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Vantage Hill Rd., 11600 block, June 1.
City of Fairfax
City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department
ASSAULT
Main St., 10200 block, June 4. Assault on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Early Woodland Pl., 3500 block, June 9. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, June 7. Theft reported.
Layton Hill Dr., 10300 block, June 9. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, June 7. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, June 8. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, June 9. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Heritage Lane, 3600 block, June 7.
Old Post Rd., 3600 block, June 8.
Spring Lake Terr., 3500 block, June 7.
VANDALISM
Chain Bridge Rd., 4100 block, June 4.
Fairfax Blvd., June 8.
City of Falls Church
City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Columbia St., 5:39 p.m., June 1. Larceny from a building.
E. Columbia St., 5:50 p.m., June 1.
S. Washington St., 7:52 a.m., June 2. Commercial burglary.
VANDALISM
W. Broad St., 12:10 p.m., May 31. Destruction of property.
W. Broad St., 8:27 a.m., June 5. Destruction of property.
Town of Herndon
Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department
ASSAULTS
Dulles Ct., 800 block, 5:48 p.m., June 3.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:29 a.m., June 5.
Palmer Dr., 700 block, 12:36 p.m., June 5.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 8:12 p.m., June 2.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 400 block, 3 p.m., June 1. Pocket picking.
Elden St., 200 block, 2:14 a.m., June 5.
Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 1:17 p.m., June 3.
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 3:09 p.m., June 2.
VANDALISM
Center St., 700 block, 7:29 p.m., June 1. Destruction of property.
Elden St. and Grant St., 1:13 p.m., June 6. Damage to property.
Town of Vienna
Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department
ASSAULTS
Hillcrest Dr., 600 block, June 4. Arrest made.
Moorefield Hill Ct., 1100 block, June 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elm St., 100 block, June 4. Petit larceny.
Fairway Dr., 900 block, June 4. Vehicle tampering.
Locust St., 200 block, June 4. Petit larceny.
Maple Ave., 300 block, June 4. Grand larceny.
Mashie Dr., 300 block, June 4. Grand larceny.
Plum St., 700 block, June 4. Petit larceny.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave. and Nutley St., June 4. Destruction of property. Arrest made.