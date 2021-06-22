Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Reston Area

WEAPON

Torrey Pines Ct., 1700 block, June 10.

City of Fairfax

ASSAULT

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 2:10 p.m., June 13. Arrest made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Burke Station Rd., 4100 block, 9:07 a.m., June 16. Theft reported.

Main St., 9600 block, 5:30 p.m., June 12. Theft reported.

Main St., 10300 block, 8:16 a.m., June 16. Theft reported.

Main St., 10700 block, 10:35 a.m., June 11. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 1:18 p.m., June 12. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 2:04 p.m., June 14. Theft reported.

Sharon Ct., 9800 block, 2:37 a.m., June 16. Tampering with a vehicle.

Sharon Ct., 9800 block, 7:58 a.m., June 16. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Chain Bridge Rd., 3600 block, 9:38 p.m., June 16.

Main St., 9600 block, 11:20 a.m., June 14.

City of Falls Church

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

S. Spring St., 9:10 a.m., June 7. From vehicle.

S. Washington St., 2:04 p.m., June 9. Shoplifting.

Timber Lane, 8:08 a.m., June 10. From vehicle.

W. Marshall St., 8:49 a.m., June 9. From building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

N. Lee St., 10:20 a.m., June 10.

S. Spring St., 8:41 a.m., June 7.

VANDALISM

Wilson Blvd., 4:48 p.m., June 7. Destruction of property.

Town of Herndon

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 200 block, 2:36 a.m., June 10. Simple.

Saber Lane, 1000 block, 1:31 a.m., June 10. Simple.

Monroe St., 1000 block, 8:56 a.m., June 12. Intimidation.

ROBBERY

Elden St., 300 block, 6:44 p.m., June 8. Robbery of person.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 1200 block, 5:47 a.m., June 10. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Casmar St. SE, 100 block, June 11. Petit larceny.

Oak St. SW, 100 block, June 11. Tampering with a vehicle.

Patrick St. SW, 100 block, June 11. Petit larceny.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, June 11. Grand larceny.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 800 block, June 11.