Alexandria Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, June 19.
WEAPON
Scott Pl. and Shenandoah Rd., June 19.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Paul St., 3500 block, June 21.
Annandale Area
ASSAULT
Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, June 19.
Fairfax Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Leafcrest Lane, 13200 block, June 19.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Seminary Rd., 5700 block, June 21.
McLean Area
VANDALISM
Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, June 21.
Reston Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, June 22.
Springfield Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Eastbourne Dr., 5600 block, June 18.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Burke Station Rd., 4200 block, 2:27 p.m., June 16. Tampering with a vehicle.
Burke Station Rd., 4200 block, 9:59 p.m., June 16. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 11:36 a.m., June 19. Theft reported.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, 5:35 p.m., June 18. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, 9:12 p.m., June 17. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 11:46 a.m., June 19. Theft reported.
City of Falls Church
THEFT/BURGLARY
Falls Ave., 9:15 p.m., June 15. Theft of vehicle parts.
Town of Herndon
HOMICIDE
Florida Ave., 500 block, 7:57 a.m., June 19.
ASSAULTS
Bicksler Dr., 1100 block, 6:01 p.m., June 19. Simple.
Elden St., 700 block, 1:30 a.m., June 14. Simple.
Elden St., 1000 block, 9:27 p.m., June 16. Aggravated.
Legacy Pride Dr., 500 block, 1:35 a.m., June 14. Simple.
Montalto Dr., 400 block, 9:38 p.m., June 19. Simple.
Pickett Lane, 400 block, 10:53 p.m., June 18. Simple.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Branch Dr., 800 block, 10:28 a.m., June 15. From vehicle.
Charles St., 1000 block, 7:31 p.m., June 16. From vehicle.
Dakota Dr., 500 block, 11:09 a.m., June 16. From vehicle.
Elden St., 400 block, 11:58 a.m., June 15. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1000 block, 5:45 p.m., June 20. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1200 block, 11:27 a.m., June 20. From vehicle.
Floyd Pl., 1100 block, 6:25 a.m., June 20. Theft of vehicle parts.
Locust St., 800 block, 11:08 a.m., June 14. From vehicle.
Nash St., 800 block, 4:36 p.m., June 15. Theft of vehicle parts.
VANDALISM
Alabama Dr., 900 block, 6:55 p.m., June 20. Damage to property.
Town of Vienna
THEFT/BURGLARY
Maple Ave., W, 400 block, June 18. Shoplifting.
VANDALISM
Cedar Lane, SE, 200 block, June 18.
Park St., SE, 700 block, June 18. Destruction of property.