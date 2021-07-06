Alexandria Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, June 24.
Centreville Area
ASSAULT
Olddale Rd., 15100 block, June 25. Aggravated assault.
Fairfax Area
WEAPON
Main St., 9500 block, June 29. Unlawful possession.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
S. George Mason Dr., 3700 block, June 29. Domestic violence.
Herndon Area
ASSAULT
Betsy Lane, 3200 block, June 27.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Cliff Edge Dr., 12500 block, June 26. Tampering with vehicle.
Lorton Area
WEAPON
Mount Air Dr. and Telegraph Rd., June 26. Concealed weapon violation.
Reston Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, June 28.
Springfield Area
WEAPON
Lackawanna Dr. and Laurel Creek Lane, June 24. Unlawful possession.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by Fairfax City police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chain Bridge Rd., 4100 block, 11:50 a.m., June 28. Theft reported.
Draper Dr., 3100 block, 10:14 a.m., June 25. Burglary.
Norman Ave., 10700 block, 7:15 a.m., June 23. Theft reported.
Pickett Rd., 3800 block, 8:41 a.m., June 29. Theft reported.
Sager Ave., 10300 block, 10:09 p.m., June 23. Theft reported.
Trapp Rd., 4000 block, 8:13 a.m., June 26. Burglary.
Winston Pl., 3500 block, p.m., June 23. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Chain Bridge Rd., 3800 block, 8:02 a.m., June 24.
City of Falls Church
THEFT/BURGLARY
E. Columbia St., 2:21 p.m., June 23. From building.
E. Jefferson St., 11:21 a.m., June 26. From building.
N. Maple Ave., 4:44 p.m., June 21. From building.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Buxton Rd., 8:52 a.m., June 26.
Town of Herndon
ROBBERY
Elden St., 200 block, 2:34 p.m., June 22. Robbery of person.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Lynn St., 700 block, 4:40 p.m., June 26.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Birch Ct., 700 block, 11:13 a.m., June 22. From vehicle.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:33 p.m., June 21. From vehicle.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 7:30 p.m., June 22. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 1200 block, 7:55 a.m., June 23. Destruction of property.
Montalto Dr., 400 block, 3:59 a.m., June 21. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elm St., 200 block, June 25. Grand larceny.
Maple Ave., 800 block, June 25.
Upham Pl., 600 block, June 25.