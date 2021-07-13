Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

ROBBERY

Yellowstone Dr., 6100 block, July 7. With knife.

WEAPONS

Hershey Lane, 5500 block, July 5.

Kenmore Ave., 4500 block, July 1. Brandishing.

VANDALISM

Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, July 1.

Burke Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Goshen Lane, 9400 block, July 3.

Chantilly Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lee Rd., 14500 block, July 2.

Falls Church Area

WEAPON

Ramp to Route 7 and Route 244, 200 block, June 30. Possession by felon.

Herndon Area

ROBBERY

Field Point Rd., 2300 block, July 4. With weapon.

Oakton Area

VANDALISM

Marshall Lake Dr., 2700 block, July 5.

Reston Area

WEAPON

Hunter Gate Way, 10800 block, July 4.

Springfield Area

WEAPON

Reseca Lane, 8600 block, June 30. Brandishing.

Vienna Area

ASSAULT

Glengyle Dr., 2400 block, July 3.

WEAPON

Glengyle Dr., 2400 block, July 3. Brandishing.

City of Fairfax

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, July 6. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, July 6. Theft reported.

Fairfax Sq., 9800 block, July 2. Theft reported.

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, July 6. Theft reported.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, July 6. Burglary reported.

Legacy Lane, 10600 block, July 6. Theft reported.

Main St., 9600 block, July 6. Theft reported.

Meredith Dr. and Fairfax Blvd., July 6. Theft reported.

Providence Way, 10500 block, July 7. Theft reported.

Sharpes Meadow Lane, 3500 block, July 7. Tampering with a vehicle.

Virginia St., 4100 block, July 7. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Sq., 9800 block, July 2.

Main St., 10800 block, July 7.

City of Falls Church

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

E. Broad St., 4:09 p.m., July 3. From building.

E. Columbia St., 5:15 p.m., July 2. From building.

E. Columbia St., 8:57 p.m., July 2. Residential burglary.

Lawton St., 5:28 p.m., July 3. From building.

W. Broad St., 4:52 p.m., June 29. From building.

Town of Herndon

ASSAULTS

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 1:16 a.m., July 1. Simple.

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:09 p.m., June 30. Aggravated.

Elden St., 1100 block, 9:45 p.m., July 2. Aggravated.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:28 a.m., June 29. Simple.

Tway Lane, 1100 block, 7:02 a.m., June 30. Simple.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Crestview Dr. and Bond St., 2:58 p.m., June 30.

ROBBERY

Elden St., 100 block, 8:20 a.m., July 1. Commercial.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 1100 block, 1:07 p.m., June 29. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 6:38 p.m., June 30. Shoplifting.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 3:51 p.m., June 29. Theft of vehicle parts.

Floyd Pl., 1100 block, 8:20 a.m., June 29. Tampering with a vehicle.

Lynn St., 700 block, 2:16 p.m., July 3. Larceny.

VANDALISM

Herndon Pkwy., 100 block, 1:24 p.m., July 1. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

ASSAULT

Shepherdson Lane, July 2. Domestic assault.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Avery Ct., 1000 block, July 2. Petit larceny.

Cedar Lane, 200 block, July 2. Petit larceny.

Mill St., 400 block, July 2. Grand larceny.