Alexandria Area
ROBBERY
Yellowstone Dr., 6100 block, July 7. With knife.
WEAPONS
Hershey Lane, 5500 block, July 5.
Kenmore Ave., 4500 block, July 1. Brandishing.
VANDALISM
Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, July 1.
Burke Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Goshen Lane, 9400 block, July 3.
Chantilly Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lee Rd., 14500 block, July 2.
Falls Church Area
WEAPON
Ramp to Route 7 and Route 244, 200 block, June 30. Possession by felon.
Herndon Area
ROBBERY
Field Point Rd., 2300 block, July 4. With weapon.
Oakton Area
VANDALISM
Marshall Lake Dr., 2700 block, July 5.
Reston Area
WEAPON
Hunter Gate Way, 10800 block, July 4.
Springfield Area
WEAPON
Reseca Lane, 8600 block, June 30. Brandishing.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Glengyle Dr., 2400 block, July 3.
WEAPON
Glengyle Dr., 2400 block, July 3. Brandishing.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, July 6. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, July 6. Theft reported.
Fairfax Sq., 9800 block, July 2. Theft reported.
Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, July 6. Theft reported.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, July 6. Burglary reported.
Legacy Lane, 10600 block, July 6. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, July 6. Theft reported.
Meredith Dr. and Fairfax Blvd., July 6. Theft reported.
Providence Way, 10500 block, July 7. Theft reported.
Sharpes Meadow Lane, 3500 block, July 7. Tampering with a vehicle.
Virginia St., 4100 block, July 7. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Sq., 9800 block, July 2.
Main St., 10800 block, July 7.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by Falls Church police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Broad St., 4:09 p.m., July 3. From building.
E. Columbia St., 5:15 p.m., July 2. From building.
E. Columbia St., 8:57 p.m., July 2. Residential burglary.
Lawton St., 5:28 p.m., July 3. From building.
W. Broad St., 4:52 p.m., June 29. From building.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by Herndon police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 1:16 a.m., July 1. Simple.
Elden St., 1000 block, 1:09 p.m., June 30. Aggravated.
Elden St., 1100 block, 9:45 p.m., July 2. Aggravated.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:28 a.m., June 29. Simple.
Tway Lane, 1100 block, 7:02 a.m., June 30. Simple.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Crestview Dr. and Bond St., 2:58 p.m., June 30.
ROBBERY
Elden St., 100 block, 8:20 a.m., July 1. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 1100 block, 1:07 p.m., June 29. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1200 block, 6:38 p.m., June 30. Shoplifting.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 3:51 p.m., June 29. Theft of vehicle parts.
Floyd Pl., 1100 block, 8:20 a.m., June 29. Tampering with a vehicle.
Lynn St., 700 block, 2:16 p.m., July 3. Larceny.
VANDALISM
Herndon Pkwy., 100 block, 1:24 p.m., July 1. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULT
Shepherdson Lane, July 2. Domestic assault.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Avery Ct., 1000 block, July 2. Petit larceny.
Cedar Lane, 200 block, July 2. Petit larceny.
Mill St., 400 block, July 2. Grand larceny.