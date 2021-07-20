Alexandria Area
ROBBERY
N. Kings Hwy., 5800 block, July 12. With gun.
Annandale Area
VANDALISM
Markham St., 4300 block, July 12.
Burke Area
ROBBERY
Shiplett Blvd., 6100 block, July 9.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Innovation Park Dr., 8100 block, July 12.
ROBBERY
Glenmere Rd., 10100 block, July 8. With knife.
Fairfax Station Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Village Shops Dr., 8900 block, July 8. Embezzlement.
Great Falls Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Colvin Run Rd., 10200 block, July 8.
Oakton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Fox Spring Ct., 10000 block, July 9.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Burrows Ave. and Oak Pl., July 14.
Mosby Woods Dr., 10000 block, July 14.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, July 14.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, July 14.
Main St. and Burke Station Rd., July 12.
Main St. and Lyndhurst Dr., July 12.
Old Lee Hwy., 3300 block, July 12.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, July 14.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by Falls Church police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Laura Dr., 5:21 p.m., July 7.
Lawton St., 6:47 p.m., July 6. From building.
Robinson Pl., 10:05 a.m., July 7. From vehicle.
S. Spring St., 9:34 a.m., July 7. From vehicle.
W. Jefferson St., 12:26 a.m., July 11. Commercial burglary.
W. Rosemary Lane, 2:42 p.m., July 10. From building.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Poplar Dr., 7:35 p.m., July 7.
Seaton Lane, 7:25 a.m., July 7.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by Herndon police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Center St., 600 block, 8:42 p.m., July 11. Simple.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 12:09 a.m., July 7. Simple.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 7:37 a.m., July 9. Simple.
Elden St., 200 block, 12:02 a.m., July 6. Simple.
Elden St., 1200 block, 11:40 p.m., July 5. Simple.
Gentle Breeze Ct., 700 block, 7:55 p.m., July 7. Simple.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Maple Ave., 300 block, July 9.
VANDALISM
Church St., 100 block, July 9. Destruction of property.