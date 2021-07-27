Alexandria Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Irwell Lane, 7000 block, July 15.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, July 21.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, July 17.
WEAPON
Jaguar Trail, 7500 block, July 13. Unlawful possession.
Fort Belvoir Area
WEAPONS
Fairfax County Pkwy. and Richmond Hwy., July 17. Possession by felon.
Fairfax County Pkwy. and Richmond Hwy., July 19. Brandishing.
Springfield Area
WEAPONS
Hunter Village and Shooting Star drives, July 18. Concealed weapon violation.
Metropolitan Center Dr., 6800 block, July 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fullerton Ct., 7400 block, July 18.
Springfield Mall, 6500 block, July 17.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Leestone St., 7000 block, July 20.
Vienna Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Claudia Ct., 2800 block, July 13. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Addison Ct., 10200 block, July 19.
Addison Rd., 4100 block, July 19.
Addison Rd., 4100 block, July 19. Tampering with a vehicle.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, July 19.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, July 19.
James Swart Cir., 9600 block, July 21.
Locust Lane, 4100 block, July 19.
Main St., 10200 block, July 21.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, July 16. Arrest made.
Ranger Rd., 10100 block, July 19.
Rodgers Rd., 10200 block, July 19.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Breckinridge Lane, 10400 block, July 19.
VANDALISM
Layton Hill Dr. and University Dr., July 16.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ROBBERY
S. Maple Ave., July 16. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
W. Broad St., July 15. Property stolen from a vehicle.
Wilson Blvd., July 12. Property stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
S. Maple Ave., July 16.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by Herndon police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
HOMICIDE
Laurel Way, 100 block, 4:40 p.m., July 18.
ASSAULTS
Dublin Pl., 1100 block, 6:02 p.m., July 12. Simple.
Elden St., 300 block, 8:58 a.m., July 17. Simple.
Elden St., 1000 block, 1:05 p.m., July 15. Simple.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:40 p.m., July 16. Simple.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:56 p.m., July 17. Simple.
Palmer Dr., 900 block, 11:28 a.m., July 18. Simple.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Madison St., 400 block, 11:16 a.m., July 14. From vehicle.
Spring St., 600 block, 6:39 p.m., July 17. From vehicle.
Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 7:29 p.m., July 18.
Worldgate Dr., 12900 block, 7:43 p.m., July 17. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Alton Sq., 12900 block, 10:22 a.m., July 13.
VANDALISM
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 9:23 a.m., July 14. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Vienna Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-255-6396.