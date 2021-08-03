Alexandria Area
WEAPON
N. Kings and Richmond highways, July 25. Possession of firearm and narcotics.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Anker St., 3400 block, July 22.
Centreville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Stone Rd., 5600 block, July 24. Embezzlement.
Herndon Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Carta Way, 2300 block, July 27.
McLean Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, July 26. Embezzlement.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chain Bridge Rd., 4000 block, July 26. Arrest made.
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, July 26.
Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, July 28.
Mosby Woods Dr., 10100 block, July 26.
VANDALISM
University Dr., 3900 block, July 26.
Main St., 9600 block, July 28.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Fairfax Blvd., 9500 block, July 26.
City of Falls Church
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Roosevelt Blvd., July 21. Vehicle parts were stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
W. Broad St., July 23.
Town of Herndon
HOMICIDE
Laurel Way, 100 block, 4:40 p.m. July 18.
ASSAULTS
Dublin Pl., 1100 block, 6:02 p.m. July 12.
Elden St., 300 block, 8:58 a.m. July 17.
Elden St., 1000 block, 1:05 p.m. July 15.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:40 p.m. July 15.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:56 p.m. July 16.
Palmer Dr., 900 block, 11:28 a.m. July 18.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Madison St., 400 block, 11:16 a.m. July 14. From vehicle.
Spring St., 600 block, 6:39 p.m. July 17. From vehicle.
Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 7:29 p.m. July 18.
Worldgate Dr., 12900 block, 7:43 p.m. July 17. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Alton Sq., 12900 block, 10:22 a.m. July 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 9:23 a.m. July 14. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULT
Council Dr., July 23. Domestic assault. An arrest was made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Mill St., 500 block, July 23. Grand larceny.
VANDALISM
Patrick St., 100 block, July 23. Destruction of property.