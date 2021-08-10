Alexandria Area
ROBBERY
Fort Dr., 2400 block, Aug. 1. With knife.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Alexandria Ave., 1500 block, July 30. Attempted.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Rock Ridge Lane, 7100 block, July 28.
Centreville Area
WEAPON
Mist Flower Dr., 13500 block, Aug. 5.
Chantilly Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, July 30. Purse-snatching.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Mazarin Pl., 4200 block, Aug. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Monument Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 1. Purse-snatching.
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Aug. 1.
Tysons Mall, July 30. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Herndon Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Astoria Cir., 2100 block, Aug. 2.
Springfield Area
WEAPON
Edsall Rd., 6800 block, July 28.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chain Bridge Rd., 4000 block, 2:29 p.m. July 30. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 8:23 p.m. July 30.
Jermantown Rd., 4000 block, 11:55 p.m. July 29. Theft reported.
Main St., 10300 block, 3:17 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Cedar Ave., 10500 block, 12:28 p.m. July 31.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 7:45 p.m. July 30.
Main St., 10000 block, 11:26 a.m. Aug. 3.
Meredith Dr., 3800 block, 2:18 p.m. July 31.
Parklane Rd., 3600 block, 9:38 a.m. July 31.
Snug Haven Lane, 11100 block, 11:57 a.m. July 31.
City of Falls Church
THEFT/BURGLARY
E. Broad St., Aug. 1. Larceny from a building.
VANDALISM
E. Annandale Rd., July 28. Destruction of property.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Elden St. and Herndon Pkwy., 6:46 a.m. July 20.
Elden St., 700 block, 1:48 a.m. July 24.
Elden St., 1000 block, 5:54 p.m. July 21.
Elden St., 1000 block, 10:29 a.m. July 22.
Elden St., 1000 block, 1:35 p.m. July 22.
Elden St., 1200 block, 2:41 a.m. July 25.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 8:51 a.m. July 21.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 100 block, 8:59 p.m. July 19. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 900 block, 4:16 p.m. July 24.
Elden St., 1100 block, 11:34 a.m. July 20. Trespassing.
Elden St., 1100 block, 7:01 p.m. July 23.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULT
Park St., 1000 block, July 30.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Maple Ave., 100 block, July 30. Petit larceny.
Walker St., 400 block, July 30. Petit larceny.
Ware St., 1200 block, July 30. Petit larceny.
VANDALISM
Branch Rd., 100 block, July 30.