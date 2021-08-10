Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

ROBBERY

Fort Dr., 2400 block, Aug. 1. With knife.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Alexandria Ave., 1500 block, July 30. Attempted.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Rock Ridge Lane, 7100 block, July 28.

Centreville Area

WEAPON

Mist Flower Dr., 13500 block, Aug. 5.

Chantilly Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, July 30. Purse-snatching.

Fairfax Area

ASSAULT

Mazarin Pl., 4200 block, Aug. 4.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Monument Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 1. Purse-snatching.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Aug. 1.

Tysons Mall, July 30. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Herndon Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Astoria Cir., 2100 block, Aug. 2.

Springfield Area

WEAPON

Edsall Rd., 6800 block, July 28.

City of Fairfax

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chain Bridge Rd., 4000 block, 2:29 p.m. July 30. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 8:23 p.m. July 30.

Jermantown Rd., 4000 block, 11:55 p.m. July 29. Theft reported.

Main St., 10300 block, 3:17 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Cedar Ave., 10500 block, 12:28 p.m. July 31.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 7:45 p.m. July 30.

Main St., 10000 block, 11:26 a.m. Aug. 3.

Meredith Dr., 3800 block, 2:18 p.m. July 31.

Parklane Rd., 3600 block, 9:38 a.m. July 31.

Snug Haven Lane, 11100 block, 11:57 a.m. July 31.

City of Falls Church

THEFT/BURGLARY

E. Broad St., Aug. 1. Larceny from a building.

VANDALISM

E. Annandale Rd., July 28. Destruction of property.

Town of Herndon

ASSAULTS

Elden St. and Herndon Pkwy., 6:46 a.m. July 20.

Elden St., 700 block, 1:48 a.m. July 24.

Elden St., 1000 block, 5:54 p.m. July 21.

Elden St., 1000 block, 10:29 a.m. July 22.

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:35 p.m. July 22.

Elden St., 1200 block, 2:41 a.m. July 25.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 8:51 a.m. July 21.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 100 block, 8:59 p.m. July 19. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 900 block, 4:16 p.m. July 24.

Elden St., 1100 block, 11:34 a.m. July 20. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1100 block, 7:01 p.m. July 23.

Town of Vienna

ASSAULT

Park St., 1000 block, July 30.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Maple Ave., 100 block, July 30. Petit larceny.

Walker St., 400 block, July 30. Petit larceny.

Ware St., 1200 block, July 30. Petit larceny.

VANDALISM

Branch Rd., 100 block, July 30.