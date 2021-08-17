Alexandria Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
N. Rosser St., 3700 block, Aug. 11.
Woodfield Estates Dr., 5900 block, Aug. 7.
Annandale Area
ARSON
Holyoke Dr., 6400 block, Aug. 8. Residential.
Centreville Area
WEAPON
Lee Hwy., 13300 block, Aug. 10. Brandishing.
Chantilly Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Chantilly Lace Ct., 4100 block, Aug. 6.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Kipp Ct. and Zion Dr., Aug. 6.
WEAPONS
Arlington Blvd., 9200 block, Aug. 3.
Waples Mill Rd., 11200 block, Aug. 6. Unlawful possession.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Innovation Park Dr., 8100 block, Aug. 10.
Lee Hwy., 8600 block, Aug. 5.
VANDALISM
W. Ox Rd., 3500 block, Aug. 8.
Falls Church Area
WEAPON
Greenwood Dr., 6100 block, Aug. 5. Concealed weapon violation.
Reston Area
ARSON
Roger Bacon Dr., 11200 block, Aug. 6. Commercial business.
Springfield Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Braddock Rd., 8000 block, Aug. 4.
Vienna Area
WEAPON
Gallows Rd., 2200 block, Aug. 8.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Barristers Keepe Cir., 3400 block, Aug. 6. Theft reported.
Heritage Lane, 3600 block, Aug. 10. Theft reported.
Main St., 10000 block, Aug. 10. Theft reported.
Old Post Rd., 3600 block, Aug. 10. Theft reported.
Parklane Rd., 3600 block, Aug. 10. Theft reported.
Schuerman House Dr., 3500 block, Aug. 6. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Colony Rd., 3600 block, Aug. 10.
VANDALISM
Scout Dr., 10100 block, Aug. 10.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ASSAULT
Lincoln Ave., 9:55 p.m. Aug. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gundry Dr., 11:13 a.m. Aug. 6. From vehicle.
Gundry Dr., Aug. 6. From vehicle.
Gundry Dr., 12:07 p.m. Aug. 6. Tampering with a vehicle.
Gundry Dr., 2:39 p.m. Aug. 6. From vehicle.
Town of Herndon
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Herndon Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-435-6846.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULT
Locust St., Aug. 6. Arrest.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Maple Ave., 300 block, Aug. 6. Shoplifting.
Maple Ave., 800 block, Aug. 6. Petit larceny.
Ware St., 1100 block, Aug. 6.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Center St., 300 block, Aug. 6. Recovered.
VANDALISM
Kingsley Rd., 700 block, Aug. 6.