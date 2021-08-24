Alexandria Area
ASSAULTS
Gadsby Sq., 7400 block, Aug. 11.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Aug. 11.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Aug. 11.
Mint Pl., 7100 block, Aug. 13. Tampering with vehicle.
N. Rosser St., 3700 block, Aug. 11.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Aug. 12.
Telegraph Rd., 7500 block, Aug. 11. Embezzlement.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Aug. 12.
VANDALISM
N. Rosser St., 3700 block, Aug. 11.
Annandale Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Red Fox Dr., 4800 block, Aug. 11.
Chantilly Area
WEAPON
Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4500 block, Aug. 17. Unlawful possession.
Dunn Loring Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Blitz Ct., 7900 block, Aug. 11.
Fairfax Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Guinea Rd., 5300 block, Aug. 18.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Keys Ct., 10900 block, Aug. 11.
Merrilee Dr., 2700 block, Aug. 12. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, Aug. 13. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Safe Harbor Ct., 5400 block, Aug. 12.
Willow Oaks Corporate Dr., 8200 block, Aug. 16.
Fairfax Station Area
ASSAULT
Sydney Rd., 6200 block, Aug. 14.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, Aug. 11.
WEAPON
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Aug. 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Rice St., 7200 block, Aug. 14.
Savannah St., 7600 block, Aug. 12.
VANDALISM
Fisher Ave., 6600 block, Aug. 14.
Seminary Rd., 5800 block, Aug. 12.
Great Falls Area
ARSON
Forestville Dr., 1200 block, Aug. 16. Motor vehicle.
Herndon Area
ROBBERY
Oram Pl., 2100 block, Aug. 15. With knife.
THEFT/BURGLARY
John Milton Dr., 2500 block, Aug. 14.
VANDALISM
Oram Pl., 2100 block, Aug. 13.
Lorton Area
ASSAULT
Sanger St., 9300 block, Aug. 15.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Aug. 13.
McLean Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Tysons Corner Center, 8000 block, Aug. 15.
Oakton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 12. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Reston Area
ASSAULT
N. Point Ct., 11600 block, Aug. 12.
THEFT
S. Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Aug. 13.
Springfield Area
ROBBERY
Grayson St., 6000 block, Aug. 15. Carjacking.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, Aug. 11.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Tuttle Rd., 8500 block, Aug. 15.
Wyngate Dr., 6400 block, Aug. 16.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
ASSAULT
Pickett Rd., 3900 block, Aug. 16. Assault on law enforcement.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Barristers Keepe Cir., 3400 block, Aug. 6. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Aug. 16. Theft reported.
Fairfax Sq., 9800 block, Aug. 12. Theft reported.
Heritage Lane., 3600 block, Aug. 10. Theft reported.
Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, Aug. 12. Theft reported.
Main St., 9400 block, Aug. 16. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, Aug. 12. Theft reported.
Main St., 10000 block, Aug. 10. Theft reported.
Old Post Rd., 3600 block, Aug. 10. Theft reported.
Old Post Rd., 3600 block, Aug. 12. Theft reported.
Parklane Rd., 3600 block, Aug. 10. Theft reported.
Schuerman House Dr., 3500 block, Aug. 6. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Colony Rd., 3600 block, Aug. 10.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 10200 block, Aug. 16. Vandalism reported.
Main St., 9600 block, Aug. 18. Vandalism reported.
Ranger Rd., 9700 block, Aug. 18. Vandalism reported.
Scout Dr., 10100 block, Aug. 10. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
ASSAULT
Hillwood Ave., 6:19 p.m. Aug. 11. Simple.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Broad St., 3400 block, 5:56 p.m. Aug. 12. From building.
S. Washington St., 3400 block, 7:41 a.m. Aug. 15. Commercial burglary.
VANDALISM
Roosevelt Blvd., 9:25 a.m. Aug. 9. Destruction of property.
Wilson Blvd., 12:18 p.m. Aug. 9. Graffiti destruction of property.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Charlton Pl., 1000 block, 1:01 a.m. Aug. 15. Aggravated.
Elden St., 700 block, 12:40 p.m. Aug. 14. Simple.
Elden St., 1000 block, 4:19 p.m. Aug. 10. Simple.
Grant St., 900 block, 11:21 a.m. Aug. 9. Simple.
Herndon Pkwy. and Dranesville Rd., 8:20 a.m. Aug. 12. Simple.
Judicial Dr., 11:42 a.m. Aug. 12. Simple.
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 10:07 a.m. Aug. 9. Simple.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 1:41 p.m. Aug. 10. Simple.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Elden St., 1100 block, 9:03 a.m. Aug. 13.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Elden St., 1000 block, 9:54 p.m. Aug. 12.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULTS
Cedar Lane, 200 block, Aug. 13. Arrest made.
Maple Ave., 400 block, Aug. 13.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Locust St., 200 block, Aug. 13. Grand larceny.
VANDALISM
Locust St., 200 block, Aug. 13.
