Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

ASSAULT

Pleasure Cove Ct., 5200 block, Aug. 17.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Kingstowne Village Pkwy., 6000 block, Aug. 17.

Robert E Lee Pl., 3500 block, Aug. 18.

VANDALISM

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Aug. 17.

Centreville Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Aug. 19.

Sequoia Farms and Woodmere drives, Aug. 18. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

Chantilly Area

WEAPON

Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4500 block, Aug. 17. Unlawful possession.

Clifton Area

ASSAULT

Sylvan Way, 8300 block, Aug. 17.

Dunn Loring Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Idylwood Rd., 7800 block, Aug. 20.

Fairfax Area

ROBBERY

Blake Lane, 9500 block, Aug. 22.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Guinea Rd., 5300 block, Aug. 18.

WEAPON

Carterwood Dr., 4700 block, Aug. 23.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Aug. 16.

Falls Church Area

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, Aug. 18.

S. Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 19.

Seven Corners Center, 6200 block, Aug. 17.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 21.

Hartland Rd. and Prescott Dr., Aug. 15.

Ransell Rd., 8100 block, Aug. 18.

Spring Terr., 6500 block, Aug. 19.

VANDALISM

Mohegan Dr., 2100 block, Aug. 23.

Fort Belvoir Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Aug. 18.

Herndon Area

ASSAULT

Poener Pl., 13200 block, Aug. 21.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Cedar Run Lane, 13500 block, Aug. 18.

Lorton Area

ROBBERY

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, Aug. 24. With knife.

WEAPON

Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Aug. 19. Possession of firearm and narcotics.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Aug. 17.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gunston Woods Pl., 7900 block, Aug. 17.

McLean Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Georgetown Pike, 7100 block, Aug. 21.

Reston Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Greywing Sq., 12000 block, Aug. 18. Tampering with vehicle.

Springfield Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ben Franklin Rd., 6800 block, Aug. 16. Tampering with vehicle.

Catlett St., 7100 block, Aug. 16.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Backlick Rd., 6500 block, Aug. 17.

Vienna Area

ASSAULT

Quantum Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 17.

VANDALISM

Quantum Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 19.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bradwater St., 3800 block, Aug. 25. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Aug. 25. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Aug. 23. Arrest made.

Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, Aug. 23. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, Aug. 20. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 11200 block, Aug. 20. Theft reported.

Main St., 9600 block, Aug. 25. Theft reported.

Parklane Rd., 3600 block, Aug. 25. Theft reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fairfax Blvd., 10200 block, Aug. 23.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, Aug. 23. Vandalism reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10800 block, Aug. 20. Vandalism reported.

Keith Ave., 3800 block, Aug. 25. Vandalism reported.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

S. Washington St., 10:31 a.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting.

S. Washington St., 7:35 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Florida Ave., 500 block, 8:09 p.m. Aug. 20.

Stevenson Ct., 1100 block, 11:16 p.m. Aug. 19.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 300 block, 2:04 p.m. Aug. 22.

Elden St., 400 block, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 21.

VANDALISM

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 21. Destruction of property.

Spring St., 600 block, 12:18 a.m. Aug. 17. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULT

Kingsley Rd., 300 block, Aug. 20.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Park St., 100 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.