Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Pleasure Cove Ct., 5200 block, Aug. 17.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Kingstowne Village Pkwy., 6000 block, Aug. 17.
Robert E Lee Pl., 3500 block, Aug. 18.
VANDALISM
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Aug. 17.
Centreville Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Aug. 19.
Sequoia Farms and Woodmere drives, Aug. 18. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Chantilly Area
WEAPON
Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4500 block, Aug. 17. Unlawful possession.
Clifton Area
ASSAULT
Sylvan Way, 8300 block, Aug. 17.
Dunn Loring Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Idylwood Rd., 7800 block, Aug. 20.
Fairfax Area
ROBBERY
Blake Lane, 9500 block, Aug. 22.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Guinea Rd., 5300 block, Aug. 18.
WEAPON
Carterwood Dr., 4700 block, Aug. 23.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Aug. 16.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULTS
Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, Aug. 18.
S. Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 19.
Seven Corners Center, 6200 block, Aug. 17.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 21.
Hartland Rd. and Prescott Dr., Aug. 15.
Ransell Rd., 8100 block, Aug. 18.
Spring Terr., 6500 block, Aug. 19.
VANDALISM
Mohegan Dr., 2100 block, Aug. 23.
Fort Belvoir Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Aug. 18.
Herndon Area
ASSAULT
Poener Pl., 13200 block, Aug. 21.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Cedar Run Lane, 13500 block, Aug. 18.
Lorton Area
ROBBERY
Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, Aug. 24. With knife.
WEAPON
Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Aug. 19. Possession of firearm and narcotics.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Aug. 17.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Gunston Woods Pl., 7900 block, Aug. 17.
McLean Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Georgetown Pike, 7100 block, Aug. 21.
Reston Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Greywing Sq., 12000 block, Aug. 18. Tampering with vehicle.
Springfield Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ben Franklin Rd., 6800 block, Aug. 16. Tampering with vehicle.
Catlett St., 7100 block, Aug. 16.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Backlick Rd., 6500 block, Aug. 17.
Vienna Area
ASSAULT
Quantum Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 17.
VANDALISM
Quantum Dr., 7900 block, Aug. 19.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bradwater St., 3800 block, Aug. 25. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Aug. 25. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Aug. 23. Arrest made.
Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, Aug. 23. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, Aug. 20. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 11200 block, Aug. 20. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, Aug. 25. Theft reported.
Parklane Rd., 3600 block, Aug. 25. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Fairfax Blvd., 10200 block, Aug. 23.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, Aug. 23. Vandalism reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10800 block, Aug. 20. Vandalism reported.
Keith Ave., 3800 block, Aug. 25. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
City of Falls Church
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
S. Washington St., 10:31 a.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting.
S. Washington St., 7:35 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.
Town of Herndon
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Florida Ave., 500 block, 8:09 p.m. Aug. 20.
Stevenson Ct., 1100 block, 11:16 p.m. Aug. 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 300 block, 2:04 p.m. Aug. 22.
Elden St., 400 block, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 21.
VANDALISM
Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 21. Destruction of property.
Spring St., 600 block, 12:18 a.m. Aug. 17. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
Town of Vienna
ASSAULT
Kingsley Rd., 300 block, Aug. 20.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Park St., 100 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.