Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Rose Hill Dr., 6200 block, Aug. 29.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Beulah St. and Franconia Rd., Aug. 24.
WEAPON
S. Van Dorn St. and Telegraph Rd., Aug. 25.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Camden St., 8500 block, Aug. 27.
Annandale Area
ROBBERY
Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, Aug. 28. With weapon.
Chantilly Area
ROBBERY
Rockland Village Dr., 13900 block, Aug. 31. Carjacking.
Fairfax Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Innovation Park Dr., 8000 block, Aug. 28.
Falls Church Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, Aug. 28.
Reston Area
ASSAULT
S. Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Aug. 30. Aggravated assault.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Washington Plaza N., 1600 block, Aug. 26. Embezzlement.
Springfield Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Aug. 28. Purse snatching.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Great Oaks Way, 9900 block, Sept. 2. Burglary.
Main St., 10200 block, Aug. 30. Arrest made.
Main St., 9600 block, Aug. 30. Theft reported.
Willard Way, 10300 block, Aug. 30. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Aug. 30. Vandalism reported.
Great Oaks Way, 9900 block, Sept. 2. Vandalism reported.
Jermantown Rd., 3600 block, Aug. 30. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hampton Ct., 12:19 p.m. Aug. 27. From building.
N. Rochester St., 1:10 a.m. Aug. 27.
Town of Herndon
ASSAULTS
Dranesville Rd. and Park Ave., 6:02 p.m. Aug. 28. Simple.
Elden St., 1100 block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Aggravated.
Elden St., 1100 block, 8:54. a.m. Aug. 26. Aggravated.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:05. a.m. Aug. 25. Simple.
Herndon Pkwy., 1100 block, 2:22 p.m. Aug. 23. Simple.
ROBBERIES
Elden St., 1100 block, 7:14 p.m. Aug. 24.
Elden St., 1100 block, 8:31 p.m. Aug. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Burwick Dr., 1000 block, 5:18 p.m. Aug. 27. From vehicle.
Elden St., 1100 block, 10:20. a.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting.
Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 23. Vehicle parts.
VANDALISM
Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 12:14. a.m. Aug. 24. Damage to property.
Elden St., 400 block, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 26. Damage to property.
Jorss Pl., 900 block, 4:29 p.m. Aug. 25. Damage to property.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 27. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULT
Kingsley Rd., 300 block, Aug. 20.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Park St., 100 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.