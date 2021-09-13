Alexandria Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Beauregard St., 4800 block, Sept. 1. Attempted.
Annandale Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Sept. 7. Embezzlement.
Centreville Area
ASSAULT
Post Corners Trail, 5800 block, Sept. 6.
Fairfax Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Latney Rd., 10200 block, Sept. 1.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Government Center Pkwy., 12000 block, Sept. 3.
Fairfax Station Area
WEAPON
Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 7800 block, Sept. 6.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
ASSAULT
Campbell Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 7. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Courtney Dr., 10400 block, Sept. 7. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, Sept. 7. Theft reported.
University Dr., 3900 block, Sept. 7. Concealing merchandise. Arrest made.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
S. Washington St., 6:20 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting.
S. Washington St., 5:34 p.m. Aug. 30.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Center St., 700 block, 6:18 p.m. Aug. 30.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 10:24 p.m. Sept. 2.
Elden, 1200 block, 11:11 p.m. Sept. 4.
Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 4:43 p.m. Sept. 3.
Park Ave., 800 block, 9:37 p.m. Sept. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alton Sq., 12900 block, 12:44 p.m. Sept. 3. Vehicle parts.
Elden St., 1200 block, 1:04 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Knight Lane, 1000 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 5. From vehicle.
Monroe St., 1100 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Trespassing.
Palmer Dr., 700 block, 7:40 a.m. Sept. 2. From vehicle.
Station St., 700 block, 12:13 p.m. Sept. 1. From building.
Station St., 700 block, 12:21 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from a business.
VANDALISM
Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 12:43 p.m. Sept. 4. Damage to property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULTS
Glyndon St., 800 block, Aug. 3.
Maple Ave., 200 block, Aug. 3.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Beulah Rd., 500 block, Aug. 3. Grand larceny.
Maple Ave., 1000 block, Aug. 3. Unlawful entry. Arrest made.
VANDALISM
Ayr Hill Ave., 300 block, Aug. 3.
Cottage St., 1000 block, Aug. 3.
Center St. and John Marshall Dr., Aug. 3.