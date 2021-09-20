Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

WEAPON

Zircon Dr., 4900 block, Sept. 11. Concealed weapon violation.

Centreville Area

WEAPON

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Sept. 16. Concealed weapon violation.

Clifton Area

WEAPON

Maple Branch Rd., 7400 block, Sept. 11.

Fairfax Area

WEAPON

Fair Lakes Dr. and Fair Lakes Pkwy., Sept. 14.

VANDALISM

Fair Lakes Dr. and Fair Lakes Pkwy., Sept. 14.

Fairfax Station Area

ASSAULT

Havenner Rd., 11600 block, Sept. 12.

Falls Church Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lee Hwy., 7100 block, Sept. 13.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Leesburg Pike, 5600 block, Sept. 10.

Fort Belvoir Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Sept. 14. Tampering with vehicle.

Herndon Area

VANDALISM

Fairfax County Pkwy. and Sunset Hills Rd., Sept. 13.

Oakton Area

WEAPON

Lapham Dr., 11300 block, Sept. 11.

Reston Area

WEAPON

Washington Plaza, 1600 block, Sept. 9. Possession by felon.

City of Fairfax

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Atlanta St., 3200 block, Sept. 10. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10000 block, Sept. 13. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Sept. 10. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Ann St., 10800 block, Sept. 13. Vandalism reported.

Main St., 10900 block, Sept. 13. Vandalism reported.

City of Falls Church

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 3:32 a.m. Sept. 6.

ROBBERY

W. Broad St., 8:50 p.m. Sept. 11.

WEAPON

W. Broad St., 2:35 a.m. Sept. 11. Weapon law offenses.

THEFT/BURGLARY

W. Broad St., 2:49 p.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Greenwhich St., 7:03 a.m. Sept. 6.

Town of Herndon

ASSAULTS

Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 10:18 a.m. Sept. 7.

Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 6.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Lynn St., 700 block, 4:11 p.m. Sept. 7.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dulles Pl., 1300 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 7.

Elden St., 400 block, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 7. Larceny.

Elden St., 600 block, 7:08 p.m. Sept. 12. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1100 block, 4:14 p.m. Sept. 11.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 12:36 p.m. Sept. 11.

Laurel Way, 100 block, 9:42 p.m. Sept. 11. Larceny.

Westcourt Lane, 2200 block, 7:32 p.m. Sept. 8.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 400 block, 8:18 p.m. Sept. 11. Damage to property.

Herndon Pkwy. and Grove St., 11:23 a.m. Sept. 10. Graffiti.

Town of Vienna

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Glyndon St., 400 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.

Maple Ave., 100 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.

Mill St., 300 block, Aug. 20.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave., 300 block, Aug. 20.

Maple Ave., 800 block, Aug. 20.