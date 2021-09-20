Alexandria Area
WEAPON
Zircon Dr., 4900 block, Sept. 11. Concealed weapon violation.
Centreville Area
WEAPON
Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Sept. 16. Concealed weapon violation.
Clifton Area
WEAPON
Maple Branch Rd., 7400 block, Sept. 11.
Fairfax Area
WEAPON
Fair Lakes Dr. and Fair Lakes Pkwy., Sept. 14.
VANDALISM
Fair Lakes Dr. and Fair Lakes Pkwy., Sept. 14.
Fairfax Station Area
ASSAULT
Havenner Rd., 11600 block, Sept. 12.
Falls Church Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lee Hwy., 7100 block, Sept. 13.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Leesburg Pike, 5600 block, Sept. 10.
Fort Belvoir Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Sept. 14. Tampering with vehicle.
Herndon Area
VANDALISM
Fairfax County Pkwy. and Sunset Hills Rd., Sept. 13.
Oakton Area
WEAPON
Lapham Dr., 11300 block, Sept. 11.
Reston Area
WEAPON
Washington Plaza, 1600 block, Sept. 9. Possession by felon.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Atlanta St., 3200 block, Sept. 10. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10000 block, Sept. 13. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Sept. 10. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Ann St., 10800 block, Sept. 13. Vandalism reported.
Main St., 10900 block, Sept. 13. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ASSAULT
Wilson Blvd., 3:32 a.m. Sept. 6.
ROBBERY
W. Broad St., 8:50 p.m. Sept. 11.
WEAPON
W. Broad St., 2:35 a.m. Sept. 11. Weapon law offenses.
THEFT/BURGLARY
W. Broad St., 2:49 p.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Greenwhich St., 7:03 a.m. Sept. 6.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 10:18 a.m. Sept. 7.
Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 6.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Lynn St., 700 block, 4:11 p.m. Sept. 7.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dulles Pl., 1300 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 7.
Elden St., 400 block, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 7. Larceny.
Elden St., 600 block, 7:08 p.m. Sept. 12. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1100 block, 4:14 p.m. Sept. 11.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 12:36 p.m. Sept. 11.
Laurel Way, 100 block, 9:42 p.m. Sept. 11. Larceny.
Westcourt Lane, 2200 block, 7:32 p.m. Sept. 8.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 400 block, 8:18 p.m. Sept. 11. Damage to property.
Herndon Pkwy. and Grove St., 11:23 a.m. Sept. 10. Graffiti.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Glyndon St., 400 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.
Maple Ave., 100 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.
Mill St., 300 block, Aug. 20.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave., 300 block, Aug. 20.
Maple Ave., 800 block, Aug. 20.