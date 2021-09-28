Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Quander Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 15.
Burke Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Burke Lake Rd., 9200 block, Sept. 14.
Clifton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Union Mill Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 16.
Dunn Loring Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Tysons Executive Lane, 2100 block, Sept. 14.
Falls Church Area
PEEPING TOM
Sleepy Hollow Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 20.
WEAPON
Peace Valley Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 20. Unlawful possession.
Lorton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Sept. 20.
Reston Area
WEAPON
Ridge Heights Rd., 11400 block, Sept. 13.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Sept. 17. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Sept. 20. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9800 Sept. 17. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 Sept. 20. Theft reported.
Farrcroft Dr., 10100 block, Sept. 20. Theft reported.
Gainsborough Ct., 11100 block, Sept. 23. Theft reported.
First St., 10800 block, Sept. 20. Theft reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Chain Bridge Rd., 3900 block, Sept. 23.
Tedrich Blvd., 3900 block, Sept. 23.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 9900 Sept. 20. Vandalism reported.
Jermantown Rd., 3900 Sept. 20.
City of Falls Church
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Falls Church Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-248-5056.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULT
Elden St., 1100 block, 12:41 p.m. Sept. 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 8:47 p.m. Sept. 13. Trespassing.
Bruce Ct., 700 block, 12:04 p.m. Sept. 16.
Elden St., 1200 block, 5:38 p.m. Sept. 13.
Elden St., 1200 block, 6:58 p.m. Sept. 17. Larceny.
Herndon Pkwy., 500 block, 7:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 1:03 p.m. Sept. 18. Larceny.
Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 9:31 a.m. Sept. 18. Larceny.
Kings Ct., 1000 block, 7:58 p.m. Sept. 15.
Missouri Ave., 300 block, 7:46 a.m. Sept. 18. Larceny.
Silverway Dr., 100 block, 7:42 a.m. Sept. 16. Larceny.
Van Buren St., 200 block, 1:43 a.m. Sept. 16. Residential.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:01 p.m. Sept. 19. Destruction of property.
Sterling Rd., 1100 block, 6:07 p.m. Sept. 13. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Maple Ave., 100 block, Aug. 20. Vehicle tampering.
Maple Ave., 300 block, Aug. 20. Shoplifting.
Saratoga Way, 100 block, Aug. 20. Vehicle tampering.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Meadow Lane, 500 block, Aug. 20.