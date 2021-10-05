Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 23.
N. Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Sept. 30. Attempted.
Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Sept. 25. Purse snatching.
Burke Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Burke Lake Rd., 9200 block, Sept. 24.
Centreville Area
WEAPON
Chelsey Pl. and Old Centreville Rd., Sept. 25.
Fairfax Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Taylor Dr., 4000 block, Sept. 29. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Falls Church Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Hollywood Rd., 2700 block, Sept. 27.
WEAPON
Hollywood Rd., 2700 block, Sept. 27. Brandishing.
Herndon Area
ROBBERY
Exbury St., 12200 block, Sept. 27. With gun.
McLean Area
WEAPON
Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 24.
Springfield Area
WEAPON
Franconia Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 21.
VANDALISM
Colony Point Rd., 8100 block, Sept. 27.
Rockefeller Lane, 9200 block, Sept. 26.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
VANDALISM
Main St., 10300 block, Sept. 27.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Broad St., 10:41 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.
E. Broad St., 11:47 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.
E. Broad St., 10:22 a.m. Sept. 25. Larceny of vehicle parts.
W. Broad St., 8:18 a.m. Sept. 22. From business.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 1200 block, 11:31 a.m. Sept. 24.
Elden, 1100 block, 12:58 p.m. Sept. 25.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 4:22 a.m. Sept. 25.
Laurel Way, 100 block, 1:57 a.m. Sept. 25.
Shannon Pl., 1100 block, 3:37 a.m. Sept. 23. Simple.
Spring St., 300 block, 6:01 p.m. Sept. 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Artic Quill Rd., 1100 block, 6:34 p.m. Sept. 25. Larceny.
Elden St., 700 block, 1:02 p.m. Sept. 21. Larceny.
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 23. Theft of vehicle parts.
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:37 a.m. Sept. 25. Residential.
Elden St., 1100 block, 3:37 p.m. Sept. 26. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:09 a.m. Sept. 20. Trespassing.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 6:27 p.m. Sept. 22.
Lindale Dr., 400 block, 4:42 p.m. Sept. 23.
Sterling Rd., 1000 block, 10:32 p.m. Sept. 21.
Stuart Ct., 600 block, 2:09 a.m. Sept. 20. Tampering with a vehicle.
Virginia Ave., 400 block, 10:57 a.m. Sept. 21.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 300 block, 10:29 p.m. Sept. 25. Destruction of property.
Elden St., 1000 block, 3:03 p.m. Sept. 22. Damage to property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULT
Valley Dr., Sept. 24. Domestic assault arrest.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ross Dr., 1300 block, Sept. 24.
Wade Hampton Dr., 100 block, Sept. 24. Attempted burglary.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave., 500 block, Sept. 24.