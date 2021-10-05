Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

ASSAULT

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 24.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 23.

N. Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Sept. 30. Attempted.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Sept. 25. Purse snatching.

Burke Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Burke Lake Rd., 9200 block, Sept. 24.

Centreville Area

WEAPON

Chelsey Pl. and Old Centreville Rd., Sept. 25.

Fairfax Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Taylor Dr., 4000 block, Sept. 29. Theft of motor vehicle parts.

Falls Church Area

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Hollywood Rd., 2700 block, Sept. 27.

WEAPON

Hollywood Rd., 2700 block, Sept. 27. Brandishing.

Herndon Area

ROBBERY

Exbury St., 12200 block, Sept. 27. With gun.

McLean Area

WEAPON

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 24.

Springfield Area

WEAPON

Franconia Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 21.

VANDALISM

Colony Point Rd., 8100 block, Sept. 27.

Rockefeller Lane, 9200 block, Sept. 26.

City of Fairfax

VANDALISM

Main St., 10300 block, Sept. 27.

City of Falls Church

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

E. Broad St., 10:41 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

E. Broad St., 11:47 p.m. Sept. 24. From vehicle.

E. Broad St., 10:22 a.m. Sept. 25. Larceny of vehicle parts.

W. Broad St., 8:18 a.m. Sept. 22. From business.

Town of Herndon

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:31 a.m. Sept. 24.

Elden, 1100 block, 12:58 p.m. Sept. 25.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 4:22 a.m. Sept. 25.

Laurel Way, 100 block, 1:57 a.m. Sept. 25.

Shannon Pl., 1100 block, 3:37 a.m. Sept. 23. Simple.

Spring St., 300 block, 6:01 p.m. Sept. 20.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Artic Quill Rd., 1100 block, 6:34 p.m. Sept. 25. Larceny.

Elden St., 700 block, 1:02 p.m. Sept. 21. Larceny.

Elden St., 1000 block, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 23. Theft of vehicle parts.

Elden St., 1000 block, 12:37 a.m. Sept. 25. Residential.

Elden St., 1100 block, 3:37 p.m. Sept. 26. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:09 a.m. Sept. 20. Trespassing.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 6:27 p.m. Sept. 22.

Lindale Dr., 400 block, 4:42 p.m. Sept. 23.

Sterling Rd., 1000 block, 10:32 p.m. Sept. 21.

Stuart Ct., 600 block, 2:09 a.m. Sept. 20. Tampering with a vehicle.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 10:57 a.m. Sept. 21.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 300 block, 10:29 p.m. Sept. 25. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1000 block, 3:03 p.m. Sept. 22. Damage to property.

Town of Vienna

ASSAULT

Valley Dr., Sept. 24. Domestic assault arrest.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ross Dr., 1300 block, Sept. 24.

Wade Hampton Dr., 100 block, Sept. 24. Attempted burglary.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave., 500 block, Sept. 24.