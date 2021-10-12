Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Vienna Area

WEAPON

Gallows Rd. and Park Tower Dr., Oct. 2.

City of Fairfax

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Fairfax City Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incident reports. The Post publishes select incidents. You can reach the department directly at 703-273-2889.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

S. Washington St., 4:14 p.m. Sept. 26.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Mustang Alley, 4:26 p.m. Sept. 28.

Mustang Alley, 3:14 p.m. Sept. 29.

Mustang Alley, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 30.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Dakota Dr., 500 block, 11:42 a.m. Sept. 27.

Dakota Dr., 500 block, 9:02 p.m. Sept. 27.

Elden St. and Alabama Dr., 9:23 a.m. Sept. 27.

Elden St., 300 block, 10:11 a.m. Sept. 27.

Elden St., 1100 block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

Elden St., 1200 block, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 28.

Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 29.

WEAPON

Spring St., 600 block, 1:56 a.m. Oct. 2.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 300 block, 5:37 p.m. Sept. 28.

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 6:11 a.m. Sept. 27. From vehicle.

Lexus Way, 1000 block, 8:44 a.m. Sept. 29. From vehicle.

Lynn St., 100 block, 11:53 a.m. Sept. 27. From vehicle.

Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 12:51 p.m. Oct. 1.

VANDALISM

Fall Pl., 700 block, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 27. Destruction of property.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:39 p.m. Sept. 28. Destruction of property.

Pine St., 700 block, 6:41 p.m. Sept. 30. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULT

Maple Ave., 300 block, Aug. 20.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Maple Ave., 100 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.

Maple Ave., 300 block, Aug. 20.