Vienna Area
WEAPON
Gallows Rd. and Park Tower Dr., Oct. 2.
City of Fairfax
City of Fairfax

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Fairfax City Police Department.
City of Falls Church
City of Falls Church

The following incidents were reported by the Falls Church Police Department.
ASSAULT
S. Washington St., 4:14 p.m. Sept. 26.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Mustang Alley, 4:26 p.m. Sept. 28.
Mustang Alley, 3:14 p.m. Sept. 29.
Mustang Alley, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 30.
Town of Herndon
Town of Herndon

The following incidents were reported by the Herndon Police Department.
ASSAULTS
Dakota Dr., 500 block, 11:42 a.m. Sept. 27.
Dakota Dr., 500 block, 9:02 p.m. Sept. 27.
Elden St. and Alabama Dr., 9:23 a.m. Sept. 27.
Elden St., 300 block, 10:11 a.m. Sept. 27.
Elden St., 1100 block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
Elden St., 1200 block, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 28.
Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 29.
WEAPON
Spring St., 600 block, 1:56 a.m. Oct. 2.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 300 block, 5:37 p.m. Sept. 28.
Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 6:11 a.m. Sept. 27. From vehicle.
Lexus Way, 1000 block, 8:44 a.m. Sept. 29. From vehicle.
Lynn St., 100 block, 11:53 a.m. Sept. 27. From vehicle.
Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 12:51 p.m. Oct. 1.
VANDALISM
Fall Pl., 700 block, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 27. Destruction of property.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:39 p.m. Sept. 28. Destruction of property.
Pine St., 700 block, 6:41 p.m. Sept. 30. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
Town of Vienna

The following incidents were reported by the Vienna Police Department.
ASSAULT
Maple Ave., 300 block, Aug. 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Maple Ave., 100 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.
Maple Ave., 300 block, Aug. 20.