ASSAULT
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Oct. 11.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Main St., 9400 block, Oct. 11. Theft reported.
University Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 11. Theft reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Mustang Alley, Oct. 6.
Roosevelt Blvd., Oct. 8. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
Roosevelt Blvd., Oct. 9. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
W. Broad St., Oct. 6. Theft of motor vehicle parts.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Flagmaker Dr., Oct. 6.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Branch Dr., 900 block, 4:33 p.m. Oct. 6.
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:42 p.m. Oct. 6.
Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 9:59 a.m. Oct. 7.
Saber Lane, 1000 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 2:14 p.m. Oct. 9.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Burwick Dr., 1000 block, 12:12 a.m. Oct. 8. Tampering with a vehicle.
Elden St., 1000 block, 6:47 a.m. Oct. 6. Vehicle parts.
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 6. Trespassing.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:34 p.m. Oct. 6. From building.
Palmer Dr., 700 block, 5:31 p.m. Oct. 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 10:09 a.m. Oct. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 400 block, 4:08 p.m. Oct. 5. Damage to property.
Elden St., 700 block, 9:01 a.m. Oct. 10. Destruction of property.
Lynn St., 700 block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 4. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULT
Follin Lane, 800 block, Aug. 20. Shooting.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Hillcrest Dr., 1100 block, Aug. 20.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
James Dr., 100 block, Aug. 20.
VANDALISM
Orchard St., 500 block, Aug. 20.