THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Draper Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 19. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, Oct. 18. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Oct. 20. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9800 block, Oct. 20. Theft reported.
Fairfax Sq., 3800 block, Oct. 18. Theft reported.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Oct. 18. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, Oct. 18. Theft reported.
Main St., 9600 block, Oct. 20. Theft reported.
North St., 10300 block, Oct. 19. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Oct. 18. Theft reported.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
ASSAULTS
Forest Dr., 11:40 a.m. Oct. 11.
W. Broad St., 9:11 p.m. Oct. 11.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Park Ave., 10:08 p.m. Oct. 16.
S. Washington St., 3:59 p.m. Oct. 13.
W. Westmoreland Rd., 10:29 p.m. Oct. 13.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
ROBBERY
Elden St., 500 block, 7:15 a.m. Oct. 17. Commercial robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 9:56 p.m. Oct. 13. From vehicle.
Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:58 p.m. Oct. 15. From vehicle.
Campbell Way, 700 block, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 14. From vehicle.
Center St., 600 block, 11:38 a.m. Oct. 15. From vehicle.
Elden St., 1200 block, 8:25 p.m. Oct. 15. From vehicle.
Lions Pride Dr., 700 block, 5:28 p.m. Oct. 16. From vehicle.
Pembrook St., 1000 block, 6:42 p.m. Oct. 14.
Stanton Park Ct., 1000 block, 11:05 p.m. Oct. 12. Vehicle parts.
Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 6:44 a.m. Oct. 15. From vehicle.
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 12:16 p.m. Oct. 13. Vehicle parts.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Center St., 600 block, 7:58 a.m. Oct. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Holly Ct., 300 block, 2:51 p.m. Oct. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 11:04 a.m. Oct. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Lynn St., 700 block, 8:06 a.m. Oct. 11. Destruction of property.
Lynn St., 700 block, 12:27 p.m. Oct. 17. Destruction of property.
Lynn St., 700 block, 2:16 p.m. Oct. 17. Destruction of property.
Park Ave., 900 block, 3:11 p.m. Oct. 12. Destruction of property.
Reneau Way, 300 block, 3:42 p.m. Oct. 13. Destruction of property.
Spring St., 100 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 13. Damage to property.
Town of Vienna
The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULT
Dogwood St., 100 block, Aug. 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Maple Ave., 100 block, Aug. 20. Shoplifting.
Maple Ave., 200 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.
Old Courthouse Rd., 400 block, Aug. 20.
VANDALISM
Birch St., 500 block, Aug. 20.
Cottage St., 1000 block, Aug. 20.
Echols St., 900 block, Aug. 20.
Ross Dr., 1200 block, Aug. 20.