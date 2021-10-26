Fairfax County

No incident reports were available from the Fairfax County Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-246-2253 or fcpd-pio@fairfaxcounty.gov.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Draper Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 19. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, Oct. 18. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Oct. 20. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 9800 block, Oct. 20. Theft reported.

Fairfax Sq., 3800 block, Oct. 18. Theft reported.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Oct. 18. Theft reported.

Main St., 9600 block, Oct. 18. Theft reported.

Main St., 9600 block, Oct. 20. Theft reported.

North St., 10300 block, Oct. 19. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Oct. 18. Theft reported.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Forest Dr., 11:40 a.m. Oct. 11.

W. Broad St., 9:11 p.m. Oct. 11.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Park Ave., 10:08 p.m. Oct. 16.

S. Washington St., 3:59 p.m. Oct. 13.

W. Westmoreland Rd., 10:29 p.m. Oct. 13.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ROBBERY

Elden St., 500 block, 7:15 a.m. Oct. 17. Commercial robbery.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 9:56 p.m. Oct. 13. From vehicle.

Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:58 p.m. Oct. 15. From vehicle.

Campbell Way, 700 block, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 14. From vehicle.

Center St., 600 block, 11:38 a.m. Oct. 15. From vehicle.

Elden St., 1200 block, 8:25 p.m. Oct. 15. From vehicle.

Lions Pride Dr., 700 block, 5:28 p.m. Oct. 16. From vehicle.

Pembrook St., 1000 block, 6:42 p.m. Oct. 14.

Stanton Park Ct., 1000 block, 11:05 p.m. Oct. 12. Vehicle parts.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 6:44 a.m. Oct. 15. From vehicle.

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 12:16 p.m. Oct. 13. Vehicle parts.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Center St., 600 block, 7:58 a.m. Oct. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Holly Ct., 300 block, 2:51 p.m. Oct. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 11:04 a.m. Oct. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Lynn St., 700 block, 8:06 a.m. Oct. 11. Destruction of property.

Lynn St., 700 block, 12:27 p.m. Oct. 17. Destruction of property.

Lynn St., 700 block, 2:16 p.m. Oct. 17. Destruction of property.

Park Ave., 900 block, 3:11 p.m. Oct. 12. Destruction of property.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 3:42 p.m. Oct. 13. Destruction of property.

Spring St., 100 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 13. Damage to property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULT

Dogwood St., 100 block, Aug. 20.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Maple Ave., 100 block, Aug. 20. Shoplifting.

Maple Ave., 200 block, Aug. 20. Petit larceny.

Old Courthouse Rd., 400 block, Aug. 20.

VANDALISM

Birch St., 500 block, Aug. 20.

Cottage St., 1000 block, Aug. 20.

Echols St., 900 block, Aug. 20.

Ross Dr., 1200 block, Aug. 20.