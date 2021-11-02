THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Democracy Lane, 10300 block, Oct. 26. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, Oct. 25. Theft reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10000 block, Oct. 26. Theft reported.
Main St., 9500 block, Oct. 25. Theft reported.
Main St., 10500 block, Oct. 25. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Oct. 25. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3100 block, Oct. 25. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3800 block, Oct. 26. Theft reported.
VANDALISM
Main St., 9800 block, Oct. 28. Vandalism reported.
University Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 25. Vandalism reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, Oct. 25.
Fairhaven Ct., 11100 block, Oct. 25.
City of Falls Church
The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
N. Washington St., Oct. 20.
W. Broad St., Oct. 20. Shoplifting.
W. Broad St., Oct. 21. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
Buxton Rd., Oct. 23. Destruction of property
W. Broad St., Oct. 22. Destruction of property
Town of Herndon
ASSAULT
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 11:22 a.m. Oct. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Archer Ct., 700 block, 1:31 p.m. Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Archer Ct., 700 block, 2:27 p.m. Oct. 18. From vehicle.
Arkansas Ave., 400 block, 3:19 p.m. Oct. 20. From vehicle.
Casper Dr., 1100 block, 2:37 p.m. Oct. 20. From vehicle.
Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 21. From vehicle.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 20. Tampering with a vehicle.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 20. From vehicle.
Lexus Way, 1000 block, 10:11 p.m. Oct. 19.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 1000 block, 9:25 p.m. Oct. 20. Damage to property.
Herndon Pkwy. and Sterling Rd., 11:11 a.m. Oct. 18.
Magnolia Lane, 7:44 a.m. Oct. 22.
Town of Vienna
ASSAULTS
Cedar Lane, Aug. 20. Arrest.
Nutley and Roland streets, Aug. 20.
VANDALISM
Cottage St., 1100 block, Aug. 20.
Cottage St., 1400 block, Aug. 20.
Echols St., 400 block, Aug. 20.
Ross Dr., 1200 block, Aug. 20.
Talahi Rd., 200 block, Aug. 20.
Tapawingo Rd., 100 block, Aug. 20.
Valley Dr., 500 block, Aug. 20.