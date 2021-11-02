Fairfax County

No incident reports were available from the Fairfax County Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-246-2253 or fcpd-pio@fairfaxcounty.gov.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Democracy Lane, 10300 block, Oct. 26. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, Oct. 25. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10000 block, Oct. 26. Theft reported.

Main St., 9500 block, Oct. 25. Theft reported.

Main St., 10500 block, Oct. 25. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Oct. 25. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3100 block, Oct. 25. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3800 block, Oct. 26. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Main St., 9800 block, Oct. 28. Vandalism reported.

University Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 25. Vandalism reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, Oct. 25.

Fairhaven Ct., 11100 block, Oct. 25.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

N. Washington St., Oct. 20.

W. Broad St., Oct. 20. Shoplifting.

W. Broad St., Oct. 21. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Buxton Rd., Oct. 23. Destruction of property

W. Broad St., Oct. 22. Destruction of property

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 11:22 a.m. Oct. 24.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Archer Ct., 700 block, 1:31 p.m. Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Archer Ct., 700 block, 2:27 p.m. Oct. 18. From vehicle.

Arkansas Ave., 400 block, 3:19 p.m. Oct. 20. From vehicle.

Casper Dr., 1100 block, 2:37 p.m. Oct. 20. From vehicle.

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 21. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 20. Tampering with a vehicle.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 20. From vehicle.

Lexus Way, 1000 block, 10:11 p.m. Oct. 19.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 1000 block, 9:25 p.m. Oct. 20. Damage to property.

Herndon Pkwy. and Sterling Rd., 11:11 a.m. Oct. 18.

Magnolia Lane, 7:44 a.m. Oct. 22.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane, Aug. 20. Arrest.

Nutley and Roland streets, Aug. 20.

VANDALISM

Cottage St., 1100 block, Aug. 20.

Cottage St., 1400 block, Aug. 20.

Echols St., 400 block, Aug. 20.

Ross Dr., 1200 block, Aug. 20.

Talahi Rd., 200 block, Aug. 20.

Tapawingo Rd., 100 block, Aug. 20.

Valley Dr., 500 block, Aug. 20.