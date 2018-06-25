Fairfax County

These sales data recorded by the Fairfax County Department of Tax Administration were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit www.washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Rosser St. N., 3702, No. 102-Jennifer A. Pinto and Jennifer A. Hoover to Malcolm Barrett, $138,900.

ALEXANDRIA-BELLE VIEW AREA

Vernon Terr., 6127-Michael W. Grenn to John McDowell and Erin Edwards Barry, $1.75 million.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Amesbury Ct., 7508-James Walter Koller and Soumya A. Vishnu to Samuel and Lauren Hahn, $435,000.

Bayliss Knoll Ct., 6104-Thomas Guertin and Stacey Porter to David W. and Sarah A. Montgomery, $775,000.

Buckhaven Ct., 5733-Peter K. Stackhouse to Joshua Joseph and Rachel Hida Hamilton, $575,000.

Cross Gate Lane, 7463-Jean Abood and Nicholas J. Naclerio to Thomas Frank Gallagher, $410,000.

Dunstable Lane, 5217-Sherry Harrington to Nicole Marie and Mitchell Taylor Zink, $450,000.

Ellingham Cir., 6974, No. 78-Paula Mokulis to Denisa Zani, $250,000.

Grange Lane, 6527, No. 202-Donna L. Bowers to W.J. Leonard, $319,900.

Haystack Rd., 6508-Linda A. and Richard N. Fagan to Stephen T. and Kristina P. McHale, $485,000.

Katelyn Mary Pl., 5804-Danijela Obradovic Sisul and Zlatan Susul to Daniel Selli, $306,000.

Lavenham Landing, 7681-Lorraine Marie Meindl to Ryan G. and Kimberly S. Babcock, $575,000.

Maryview St., 6312-Ghassan Y. and Tina M. Musleh to David Harleigh Gyll Gurfein and Erin Boyle, $790,000.

Old Carriage Trail, 7913-James Blake and Danielle Hayler Baur to Samantha J. Gregson and Chase K. Walton, $360,000.

Ridge View Dr., 5717-Relo Direct Government Services Corp. to Susan A. Gibson, $425,000.

Shropshire Ct., 5707-Jacquline Ruth Annis to Nene Wallace Reed and Jennifer Renee Rainey, $498,000.

Tammy Dr., 6117-MC Real Estate Investments Corp. to Cory R. and Janna K. Martin, $619,000.

Waterfield Rd., 6473-Colin Bucher and Nicole C. Joseph to Kiramatullah Shir Mohammad Khan and Talima Khana Karamt, $581,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Airlie Way, 4540-Khalid Shumburo to Loreto Lucas and Maria Socoro Balmores, $415,000.

Brentleigh Ct., 4665-Peter Limon to Young Soo Mun and Soojin Jee, $373,000.

Cherry Lane, 6917-Sarah Looryun Lee to Andy Van Vo, $1.29 million.

Fern Pl., 6911-Centennial CT Corp. to Marcus A. Kotwicki and Jennifer Scolese, $495,000.

Howard St., 3923-James Vincent and Mark Stephen Kelly to Mai Tran and Binh Lu, $440,000.

King Solomon Dr., 4819-William A. and Barbara W. Copeland to Ryan P. and Kristin L. Odell, $600,000.

Maris Ct., 7805-Benson Akongo and Yukabet Atieno Ateng to El Mustapha Habchi and Souad Demnati, $449,000.

Murray Lane, 6815-Siobhan Peterson to Elizabeth M. Wawrzaszek, Daniel Letchev and Barbara Natali Guevara, $615,000.

Parkman Ct., 4764-Richard K. and Collette Yu to Stephen Folena, $316,000.

Royce Ct., 7542-Jerome L. and Anne M. Duncan to Bien N.and Loan T. Hong Do, $520,000.

Wayne Dr., 7207-Spikes and Burns Investments Corp. to Roberto T. and Maribela F. Esguerra, $435,000.

Woodburn Rd., 3910-Glenn G. and Patricia B. Parsons to Gulnur Malakouti Zamir, $599,060.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

George Mason Dr. S., 3701, No. 2118N-Mary Bonnage Helme and Brooke Bonnage Goulding to Seyed Mahmood Bahraini and Khin Thet Maw, $202,000.

Lakeview Dr., 6396-Bruce F. Powers and Phyllis M. Powers to Joseph and Megan E. North, $1.36 million.

Madison Lane, 3711, No. A-James R. Brent to David M. Hatch, $330,000.

Oakwood Dr., 6526-Bradley J. and Lorene H. Snyder to Maher Kamal and Kathleen Elizabeth Matta, $548,500.

Powell Lane, 3800, No. 1013-Pardee Lowe Jr. to Rogelio Solares and Florita Lauta Zuniga, $275,000.

Spring Lane, 3315-Marc G. Koblentz to Marcial Soto Quiroz, $470,000.

BURKE AREA

Annaberg Pl., 5900, No. 188-Katherine Barber to Ephrem Z. Mebrahtu, $292,500.

Brixham Ct., 5420-Kurt C. Eichenlaub and Lily E. Carter Eichenlaub to Phillip T.B. Smith and Clarie Lee, $449,000.

Crayford Ct., 9605-Arnold E.M. Lee and Jill H. Lee to Wesley I. and Priyanka T. Yeo, $622,500.

Faire Commons Ct., 10203-John P. Lyons to Istiaque Ahmed and Marzia Monty, $420,000.

Kenilworth Dr., 8950-Jeffrey P. and Paula L. Stratton to Tristan to and Ha M. Nguyen, $660,000.

Oakshore Ct., 5721-Cathie Adams to Leon A. Whipple, $420,000.

Pine View Ct., 6356, No. 62C-Francis Angelo C. De Leon and Catherine De Leon to Candida Smedley, $325,000.

Ulysses Ct., 9433-Ronald John and Barbara M. Bartuska to Donna and James Pearson, $449,927.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Asher Vw., 14169-Delovan F. Hassan to Hassan F. Hassan, $403,000.

Bolton Rd., 14857-Tae W. and Yeon O. Kim to Byungsoo Kook, $379,900.

Bridlington Ct., 13838-Kyeong Seon and Eun Kyeong Yoo to Serpil Gul, $398,000.

Buggy Whip Dr., 5520-Alaa A. El Masri and Dalal A. Al Arayed to Carmen C. Olarte and Natalia C. Rodriguez, $524,000.

Compton Lane, 6919-Gonzalo P. Cabrera Prado to Brandon Keith and Ellen Marie Hembree, $330,300.

Cranoke St., 14823-Cynthia M. and Cynthia McConnell Keefer to Faramarz Hajalimohammadi, $385,000.

Flower Hill Dr., 14619-Paul P. Dzelzgalvis and Kalyani D. Rogers to Ronak and Bhavika Gandhi, $393,000.

Grisby House Ct., 5912-John J. and Betty L. Doggett to James Luke and Kimberly Glennon Augone, $332,000.

Malcolm Jameson Way, 13944-Shaun Angadi to Junai and Albert Young, $589,000.

Oakham Pl., 5608-Gregory K. Harris to Andrea Ruiz, $373,000.

Saguaro Pl., 14371-Donna W. Fernandez to Byoung Jun Lim, $149,500.

Secret Hollow Lane, 6216-Deanna M. and Kenneth E. Peterman to Collin M. and Kenneth E. Peterman, $588,000.

Spruce Run Ct., 5909-Kamil F. and Mary S. Madanat to Hemant Purothit and Apoorva Vyas, $378,000.

Strasburg Dr., 6154-Thomas W. Battaglia and Cynthia A. Lehman to Zaheer F. Lakhani, $207,000.

Thera Way, 14647-James Quartey to Fortune Properties Corp., $341,000.

Wood Lilly Lane, 13443-Joo Hoon Lee to Tae Woo and Ye NA Kim, $560,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Brookfield Dr., 13443-Randy and Bryan Nguyen to Habibullah and Houmira Wajdi, $495,000.

Novar Dr., 4011-Donald Ray Good and Max Dillon Brito to George M. Walker, $330,000.

Stream Valley Dr., 13465-Dou Hwan Cha and Geum Myung Kim to Sharan Hiteshbhai Patel, $572,000.

CLIFTON AREA

Dell Ave., 7254-James P. and Caryn M. Franca to Joseph T. Leckert III and Alyson Franca Pollard, $575,000.

Main St., 7211-Erin and Steffen Tengesdal to Lynn and Andrew Screen, $570,000.

Pocol Dr., 5935-John D. and Lona C. Saccomando to Paul M. and Sabrina K. Kamberis, $769,500.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Allerton Rd., 5322-Susan M. Johnson and Neal A. Martin to Martin S. and Jaqueline C. Dukett, $600,000.

Ashcroft Way, 10409-Alvaro M. and Dana Elizabeth Flores to Thomas A. Ryan and Nicole V. Morton, $472,000.

Byrd Ct., 11124-Steven and Patricia Weik to John C. Duffy, $485,000.

Carriagepark Rd., 4862-Ann Margaret McCabe to Hui Jing Wu, $470,000.

Collin Chase Pl., 4964-Bhungalia Family Corp. to Saurabh and Madhvi Dharia, $830,000.

Fair Briar Lane, 12901-James B. and Darlene W. Taylor to Huynh and Quynh K. La, $322,500.

Fountainside Lane, 4128-Donna C. Logsdon and Donna C. Brooks to Lucy Muthoni Kangarua, $453,500.

Fyfe Ct., 10410-Maria G. Davenport to Moemem Metwally and Lina Nustas, $525,000.

Glenbrook Rd., 9328-Gary J. and Lorelyn Watson Newkirk to Rafael Chelles Barroso and Suzana Santos Costa Barroso, $674,900.

Golf Ridge Ct., 12011-Timothy P. Holmberg and Theresa A. Holmberg Trust to Ola Nayyef, $274,900.

Great Heron Terr., 4831-Martin M. and Sanyu S. Lutalo to Mahmoud Mohajerin and Ramin Mohajerin Oromieh, $418,000.

Helm Ct., 5424-Rebekah E. Cecil and Mike Mizak to John T. and Dorothy B. Firsching, $410,000.

Johns Pl., 12013-Nicholas L. and Ellen G. Laliberte to Cyrus Kanzi, Yasaman Ghazanfari, Farzaneh Kanzi and Siamak Kanzi, $510,000.

Kings Crown Ct., 9719, No. 2-Lola D. Montgomery to Zhin Karim and Chawan Midhat, $162,000.

Lindenwood Lane, 3149-Christine A. Coon to Danny R. and Alisha D. Gardner, $478,000.

Marymead Dr., 4723-Anthony S. and Amber D. Meyer to Reyes and William A. Babcock, $685,000.

Misty Glen Lane, 13100-William E. Gorham Jr. to Muhammad Tayyab Ghauri and Nausheen Tayyab, $450,000.

Old Hickory Rd., 4009-Rebecca B. Dimon to Stephen Horace Underwood, Michelle Avda and Blume Gourarie, $620,000.

Penderview Dr., 3916, No. 435-McLean Mortgage Corp. and James Hamilton to Madiha Farooqi, $173,000.

Popes Head Rd., 11425-Robert A. and Gloria A. McCloud to Andrew Phong Tran, Amy Thu Tran and Bruce H. Nguyen, $900,000.

Readsborough Ct., 3187-Anatoly Ulyanov and Olga Baykova to Sridhar Vedachalam and Meera Govindaraghavan, $525,000.

Sandy Ridge Ct., 8808-Kathleen Eleanor Ribiero and estate of Karen F. Ribiero to Andrew D. Axelrad and Jennifer K. Rickard, $695,000.

Sleepy Lake Dr., 4268-John M. Atkins to Philip Hong, $400,000.

Tannery Ct., 13334-Joshua and Julia Zilke to Bryan M. Welsh and Samantha Vail, $330,000.

Vosger Ct., 9105-Lauren Kiesel and Lauren Potosky to Kerry Richard Hoffmann and Janna L. Vloet, $445,000.

Westbrook Mill Lane, 11330, No. 103-Jeffrey B. Farquhar to Krista M. Walsh, $357,500.

Woodbury Woods Ct., 10406-Ernest Morris Raymond and Ernest Morris Raymond Revocable Trust to Sahun K. McGee, $565,000.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Fairview Woods Dr., 5953-Todd Edward and Andrea Creech Ham to Itin and Megha Taneja, $740,000.

Innisvale Dr., 5938-John E. and Rebecca S. Swanberg to Stephen Austin and Stacy R. Brawley, $670,000.

Walnut Ridge Rd., 8227-Pacifico Rodriguez and Karen Eisgruber to Travis C. and Miranda N. Gomez, $605,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Allan Ave., 7325-Kazi Arif and Nurjahan Begum Hossain to Kristen M. Durbin, Rodrigo Braga Leitao and Delorah D. Durbin Dodd, $450,000.

Aronow Dr., 7002-Michael C. and Erin A. Mateer to Jeremy Ladd and Renee G. Sewall, $672,000.

Brilyn Pl., 2300-PJNS Corp. to Neville F. and Sujanya Dastoor, $1.27 million.

George Mason Rd. W., 2754-Debora Jill Riner and Jill Debora Reith to Joel J. and Laurita J. Oliva, $416,000.

Lakeside Village Dr., 7596-Kimberly Bleck to Catherine E. Moore, $285,000.

Linden Lane, 2909-Randal D. and Lauren M. Morgan to Matthew and Kristen Hodson, $625,000.

Quincy Pl., 6431-Joseph Steven Johnson and Jenifer Len Benefield Johnson to Bruce Henry and Jessica Stacy Macnair, $1.32 million.

Westlawn Dr., 6716-6716 Westlawn Drive Corp. to KR Assets 3 Corp., $380,000.

Woodley Pl., 7237-Woodley Place Corp. to Stephen and Meghan Dimuzio, $1.23 million.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

George C Marshall Dr., 2230, No. 229-Yara Antonios Francis and Yara Youssef to Mohamed Osama Ahmed Fahmy, $350,000.

Griffith Rd., 1866-Merion Homes Pimmit Corp. to Kristopher and Abigail Wong, $1.16 million.

Marthas Lane, 7805-Betsy C. and Richard D. Bernier to Mitchell Gardner and Lori Ann Weatherly, $599,000.

Pimmit Dr., 2311, No. 405-Mahyar Farahbakhshian to Metropolitan Holdings Corp., $190,000.

Village Crossing Rd., 2295, No. 303-Firoozeh Zahraei to Fanghui Fan, $425,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Camden St., 8606-John L. Dupuy to Potomac Relocation Services Corp., $480,000.

Fairfax Rd., 8017-Nova Pantheon Corp. to Richard Hollis and Meagen E. Arthur, $609,000.

Paul Spring Pkwy., 1903-1903 Paul Spring Corp. to Mark J. and Julia Elizabeth MacDonald, $593,400.

Triumph Ct., 8709-Arina Hoffman to Brian T. and Beth A. Yeh, $644,900.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Canterwood Lane, 338-Gordon R. and Karen H. Seidenberg to Kavita Phyllis Watsa and Vipin Khushu, $1.18 million.

Falcon Ridge Rd., 214-Patricia M. Leader and Patricia M. Thompson to Randolph E. Lee Jr., $1.2 million.

Kentland Dr., 751-Chrles M. and Monica M. Moody to Geoffrey E. and Susan A. Axton, $950,720.

Shallow Creek Pl., 1005-Stephane and Astrid Pilla Tisseront to Gary Vaughan, $2.25 million.

Vernon Dr., 9400-Ali A. Ghods and Jila A. Ahmadi to Art Bekin, $160,000.

HERNDON AREA

Armada St., 2617-Kevin J. and Therese P. Howe to Franconia Real Estate Inc., $603,500.

Burrough Farm Dr., 13430-Paul G. Martz and Anne C. Kaiser to Swathi Thangamani and Saravanan Thiruvairu Ravindran, $499,530.

Cedar Run Lane, 13647-Marianne C. McKenna to Varnit Khanna and Harpreet Kaur, $552,000.

Curie Ct., 2474, No. 14-Nima Mahmoudzadeh to Maryam Mahmoudzadeh, $355,000.

Fantasia Dr., 12620-Joseph Donald and Katherine Justen Powers to Duncan A. and Theresa Emy Saville, $515,000.

Fox Woods Dr., 12686-Robert L. and Supaporn S. Whedon to Vikrant and Sakshi Mahajan, $807,500.

Herndon Mill Cir., 120-Alfred and Alfred Walter Coulombe to Kathryn Woodward, $582,500.

Ladybank Lane, 13216-Gregory and Paula H. Williams to Alexander G. Gainullin and Sarah Berenz, $650,000.

Mason Mill Ct., 1254-Chao Hao Chuang and Seojeong Shin to Amor Khachemoune, $585,000.

Misty Water Dr., 12538-Kim Ford Coffman and Anne Cormier to Eliazer Martinez, $538,000.

Nicklaus Ct., 1069-John and Lindsey Rhodes Schucker to Andrew Bechara and Kelsey Hyser, $362,500.

Ox Rd. W., 2651-Arun and Shirley Phull to Ja Young and Robert Wainwright, $725,000.

Rock Chapel Rd., 1355-Robert M. and Eleanor J. Light to Alexander L. Hackett and Danielle C. Snyder, $492,000.

Sugar Maple Lane, 1100-Narinder K. and Neelam Sharma to Mohammad H. Hemmatian and Zahra Kharman Dar, $812,500.

Trevino Lane, 1044-Reina Ester Calzada and Konard Malinowski to Rachid M. Zougari, $394,350.

Wrenn House Ct., 3303-John H. and Deborah K. Pitchford to Asghar M. Bhatti, $418,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Byrd Lane, 2427-Daniellle Heide and Steven Michael Bromberek to Dave Albert Castle, $419,900.

Farmington Dr., 2607-Derek and Matt Huffman to Harold R. Denton, $335,000.

Kings Hwy. N., 5800-Monique Anneker to Ryan D. and Katrina Hoesing, $365,500.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5903, No. 1412-Aaron L. Meyers to Aleksey Sanchez, $269,900.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Fairchild Dr., 7418-Edward R. Hall Jr. to Mithun Barua, $415,000.

Lindberg Dr., 7509-Aftab and Mussarat Ahmed to Ibrahim Ullah Ahmed and Amy Gregory, $660,000.

Ransom Pl., 3642-Robert Mellinger and Kristin Calhoun to Aleksandar Pachedzhiev and Khrystyna Modrystka, $450,000.

Stover Ct., 7205-Pamela Bozeman and William Clarke to Maryam J. Oda Webb and Chris L. Webb Jr., $368,000.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Bloomfield Dr., 5606, No. 2-Palle Corp. to Sathish Kumar Loganathan, $270,000.

Eagle Ridge Lane, 6321, No. 28-Cynthia M. and John G. Vandament to Lori Diane Hill, $378,000.

Hazeltine Ct., 4505-Victoria Spigai to Ghada B. Hama, $280,000.

Medinah Lane, 6616-Margaret McCluskey Woods and Margaret McCluskey Woods Trust to Blake Daniel Helander and Marija Jovanovic, $418,000.

Sand Wedge Ct., 6579-Maria Lourdes Alonzo Reny and Lourdes Alonzo to Taysir Ali Sayyad and Omar Khaled Abu Ghanam, $465,000.

LORTON AREA

Aspenpark Rd., 7520-Fukare Yimtatu and Azeb Teferra to Michael Severin and Stephanie Chu Rudden, $330,000.

Cockburn Ct., 8166, No. 301-Futuri Real Estate Inc. to Kim Knight, $240,000.

Fox Glove Trail, 5973-Phyllis A. Murphy to Federal National Mortgage Association, $329,502.

Hagel Cir., 9585, No. 17-Yasa Corp. to Thomas Jackson, $207,000.

Lorfax Dr., 8620-Jason J. Baggarly to Ana D. Parada, $384,900.

Pohick Rd., 7416-Roberto E. Araujo to Marina Hakami, $325,000.

Seafarer Way, 7845-Paul and Lori Garner to Delia B. Apacible, Joy B. Catama and Edger Apacible, $395,000.

Thomas Nevitt St., 7986-Ramin Ipakchi to Jonathan Nile, $480,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Allendale Rd., 1205-Focal Point Homes Corp. to Christopher Maana Charucksiri and Men Wai Cheung Charucksiri, $2.27 million.

Chain Bridge Ct., 1508-Frederick H. and Cinnamon A. Welland to John Kincheloe and Casey Kincholoe, $1 million.

Crestwood Heights Dr., 8220, No. 404-Byung Wook Choi and So Yoeb Lee to Juan R. Cardenas, $970,000.

Deer Dr., 1818-John C. Boughers Jr. and Michelle J. Marshall to Anchor Homes Corp., $690,000.

Fleetwood Rd., 6800, No. 803-Foroudzandeh Farsad to Helcio Deslandes, $235,000.

Georgetown Pike., 7700-Ha Penny Properties Corp. to Monogram Homes Corp., $1.19 million.

Greensboro Dr., 8340, No. 917-Alison Mary Colangelo Herrick and the Frances Dorothea Colangelo Living Tr. to Homayoun and Elahe Hajebi, $375,000.

Greensboro Dr., 8370, No. 1006-Helcio Deslandes to Chris Ruprecht, $350,000.

Highwood Dr., 1426-Andrea Virga Rivas and Sharon Ann Virga Revocable Trust to Cheri Lynne Griffin Larkins, $735,000.

International Dr., 1645, No. 308-Magdalena Marta Pasztaleniec to Tala Raassi, $316,000.

Lewinsville Square Pl., 7345-Kevin R. McCarthy and estate of Sami F. Simaan to David A. and Lisa C. Kelly, $715,000.

Lincoln Way, 1524, No. 120-Hassan Saedi and Mitra N. Omidvar to JHK Pro Corp., $220,000.

Mill Rdg., 1101-Whei Rung and Annie Wang Fu to Xiaoxun Zhang and Jun Liang, $1.6 million.

Potomac School Rd., 1338-Timothy G. and Emily Hoechst to Chandrasekhar and Meenakshi Edara, $1.79 million.

Simmons Dr., 1608-Leah and Harold Gluskoter to Potomac Legacy Homes Corp., $752,000.

Swinks Mill Ct., 7820-Jacqueline S. Eghrarhi Sabet and Sina A. Sabet to Embassy of the State of Kuwait, $2.1 million.

Tucker Ave., 6510-Relux Homes Inc. to Syed Zaidi, $1.54 million.

Westwind Way, 1724, No. 121-William D. and Madeline L. Christen to Benjamin and Yoshiko Lefebvre, $373,000.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Battersea Lane, 3301-Rachel and Adam Belkin to Paul Tracy Wright and Joseph M. Manning, $475,500.

Cunningham Dr., 3106-Jeremy Tyson and Fawn K. Fletcher to Kim M. and Dale W. Andrade, $735,000.

Frye Rd., 7926-Myron W. and Darla Bishop to Linh T. Tran and Thuy Trang T. Nguyen, $386,500.

Hammond St., 7947-Eric J. Davenport and the Edmond L. Davenport Living Trust to K2NC Corp., $290,000.

Martha Washington St., 7829-Kristy Lynam Moore to Francie L. Bustamante, $379,900.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5201-Tammy Lynn Picon and Russell Layne King to 5201 MT Vernon Corp., $305,000.

Patton Blvd., 9019-Sandra A. Schwarz to Mark Knopf, $510,000.

Rosemont Cir., 8417-Radoslaw W. Ciesielski and Marta Blumka to Ty and Erin Beal, $475,000.

Sun Up Way, 3450-William D. and Kearstin S. Meadows to Larry L. Hall Jr., $710,000.

Woodhue Pl., 3968-Victor E. Aleman to Doris Otu, $160,000.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Dublin Ave., 5315-Tanita H. Stancill and Tiera H. Bonnefond to Kevn C. Voland, $477,000.

Long Pine Dr., 7403-Consolidated Development Group Corp. to Vatana and Socheata Long, $740,000.

OAKTON AREA

Aran Ct., 2927-Donald G. and Julie Anne Mutersbaugh to Kenneth J. and Alice A. Evola, $760,000.

Jerman Lane, 3122-Peter Todd Rogers and George Winters Rogers Jr Revocable Trust. to Paulina Isabel Sagasti Giusti, Ranj Mutabchi and Ranj Shawkatt Mutabchi, $620,000.

Oakton Terrace Rd., 10186-Jill D. Lehman to Jennifer Dawn Phipps, $228,000.

Thaxton Lane, 2806-Lillian A. Shewmaker to Suhao Qin and Yan Jin, $705,000.

RESTON AREA

Abington Hall Pl., 12185, No. 103-Betty D. Murray and Murray Family Revocable Trust to Thomas R. Sole, $510,000.

Bedfordshire Cir., 2327-Bertrand and Olga Moncuquet to Charles Nash Johnston and Cheryl Skolnick, $610,000.

Buttonwood Ct., 11533-Ronald C. and Kristine M. Wichin to Maxime J. Outadi, $385,000.

Coleraine Ct., 12338-Joseph Kaniantra and Anna Kanianthra to Cesar F. and Raquel Nunez, $500,000.

Dry River Ct., 11743-Robert L. and Leighann M. Chandler to Christian Dominguez, $437,000.

Golden Eagle Dr., 1276-George G. Kuennen to Stephen and Sarah Rayel, $715,000.

Grey Birch Pl., 11806-Donald D. and Doreen M. Lavelle to Page J. and Julie Konnor, $778,000.

Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1712, No. 31-Ryan J. McNally to Michele J. Siegel, $284,000.

Links Dr., 11446-Jeffrey D. and Ellen R. Rosendhal to Jeffrey D. Rosendhal, $120,000.

Market St., 12000, No. 174-Eduardo C. and Michelle M. Bocock to John S. and Maria T. Bocock, $525,000.

Northgate Sq., 1405, No. 5-Qing Li and Joanne Xia Jiang to April Yeager, $200,000.

Park Garden Lane, 1316-Nellie S. Belin and Nellie S. Elin Revocable Trust to Xiaoyu Wang and Jie Zhao, $527,000.

Quail Ridge Dr., 1325-David O. and Joyce E. Weber to Jeremiah W. Dewey and Mika Dewet, $679,900.

Scandia Cir., 1531-Robert and Carmen Goetz to Mehdi Ghalambor Dezfull and Yalda Saadat, $458,000.

Stratford House Pl., 11776, No. 509-John S. Toman III and Frances Strassman Living Trust to Mark Jon and Sherri Ly Bredesen, $1 million.

Taliesin Pl., 12000, No. 11-Matthew G. Johnson to Robert Im, $210,000.

Waterview Cluster, 11495-Mari Dhokai to Alexander Hobson, $591,500.

Winged Foot Ct., 2001-Nancy M. Commisso to Nicole Leigh Fink, $465,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Arlington Blvd., 6001, No. 610-Ronald L. and Deborah C. Pearson to Shohret Hoshur, $169,000.

Manchester St. S., 3100, No. 608-Mark Harnet to Jie Lin, $138,000.

Stoneybrae Dr., 3326-John W. Grove and Margaret C. Larezos to Richard James Novak and Jacquelyn Stone, $719,000.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Beverly Park Dr., 7248-Theresa L. Hamilton to Hang Thanh Pham, $363,000.

Cimarron St., 6608-Eugene and Michael Zeman to Omadath Maharaj, $275,000.

Deer Ridge Trail, 6079-Marke F. and Dawn E. Gibson to Joel L. and Ronda P. Koslow, $825,000.

Frontier Dr., 6217-Peggy Jane Decker to Alvarado Vasquez and Grageda Espinoza, $376,000.

Golden Iris Ct., 7301-Kathleen A. Coulombe and Scott J. Woodford to Gedeon Kidanu, $420,000.

Hibbling Ave., 6012-Eugenia S. Osolinsky Shires to Daniel J. Osolinsky and Donald Shires, $204,000.

Jerome St., 6815-Grace C. Brown to Aref Alnajjar, $375,000.

Northedge Dr., 9244-David Bayard and Linda J. Burlingame to Daniele J. Short, $545,000.

Roundabout Way, 7801-Floyd and Valerie L. Sparks to John T. and Alexandra J. Orchard, $685,000.

Shadeway Pl., 8500-Jennifer Milloy Dezulovich to Jeffrey S. and Angela M. Lock, $625,000.

Westmore Dr., 7330-Westmore DR Corp. to Melissa K. Bohe, $433,000.

VIENNA AREA

Berry St. SE, 405-Melissa B. and Rob Roy McLallen to Charles B. Franks, $991,000.

Campbell Rd., 9342-Ali Bayat to Vivek Malhotra, $675,000.

Colvin Forest Dr., 1298-Pamela T. and Stephen J. Smith to John Higi and Vikki Ziff, $800,000.

Elm Shade Ct., 8298-Philippe G. and Allyn F. Jones to Udaya and Ajita Adhikari, $1.03 million.

Hunt Valley Dr., 8437-Usama Hanna and Katherine G. Misleh to Christopher Hang and Lee Yung Lo, $752,000.

Kramer Dr. SE, 408-Tommy Damian A. Carino and Aneliese Veronica S. Carino to 2ND Gen Homes Corp., $696,000.

Madrillon Estates Dr., 8229-Sulaiman Mansour and Sulaiman Mansour Alshuaibi to Preshant Raykar and Launika Arya, $1.01 million.

Park St. SE, 364-Dillon M. and Amy A. Martinson to Maxwell V. and Jordan Holway Catalano, $615,000.

Reserve Way, 7987-Derek A. Bloom to Sarah S. Lee, $800,000.

Streamview Lane, 9101-Kathleen E. Coleton and the Kathleen E. Coleton Trust to Peter Wharton Regen, $825,000.

Tyson Oaks Cir., 7935-Derrick M. and Melissa A. Wagler to Bryan Robert and Theresa Irene Rosenthal, $509,000.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Ainsworth Ave., 8116-Mounzer Sibay and Mounzer Sibay Trust to Yu Wei Lei and Peiling Situ, $430,000.

Hollow Knoll Ct., 6080-Cecilia M. Jemio to Amanda L. Roberts and Marcia Hollingsworth, $410,000.

Olde Lantern Way, 7263-Kennyand Anh Thu Thi Doan to Bashir M. Dweik and Tartil Albakri, $436,000.

Shaundale Dr., 6396-Charles T. and Kelly J. Fox to Kathryn F. Cooke, $389,000.

Westbury Oaks Ct., 6628-James E. and Cathy Ann Moody to M. Suliman and Sameera A. Kazimi, $438,000.

Fairfax City

These sales data were recorded by the City of Fairfax Real Estate Assessment Office.

Assembly Dr., 10557-Janet M. Weber to Robyn Lindsey, $404,500.

Glendale Way, 4085-Michael P. Duffy to Andrew C. and Meghan W. Vecera, $680,000.

Lyndhurst Dr., 3961, No. 204-Michael A. and Lilia E. Smith to Laurence Brown, $218,000.

Sherman St., 3239-Timothy L. and Deborah C. Brown to Carlos and Aixa Vazquez Pellot, $471,215.

Viognier Terr., 10708-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Adam and Ana Catalina Jandorf, $778,659.

Falls Church

Among homes sold in Falls Church.

Annandale Rd. W., 137-Charles and Charles Lemoyne Anderson to Jerrod F. and Meredith K. Anderson, $595,000.

Gundry Dr., 302-Dean Patterson to Kamal Mark Kawar, $580,000.

Jefferson St. E., 201-Robert and Yumi BJ Lee to Justin S. and Randi G. Kieffer, $1.5 million.

Marshall St. W., 106-Rachael Ann Owlett and Christopher McKay to Matthew and Ashley Millard, $368,400.

West St. S., 209-Linda J. Goggin and Linda J. Goggin Revocable Trust to John E. and Lynda E. Walters, $767,000.