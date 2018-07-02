Fairfax County

ALEXANDRIA-BELLE VIEW AREA

Boulevard View, 6612, No. A1-Owen F. and Paula B. Dolan to Dominique Tarpey, $238,000.

Marine Dr., 7213-John E. and Leeann M. Veatch to Carol Lynn Fussell, $899,000.

Wakefield Dr., 6621, No. 302-Miller B. Lewis to Julia S. and Richard C. Martin, $202,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Austin Ct., 3420-Frank and Sharon Pappajohn to William A. Neilson Jr. and Elizabeth B. Nelson, $550,000.

Braeleigh Lane, 6151-Mark and Lori Ann Foringer to James John Lomeo, $555,000.

Cannes Ct., 5232-Carlos and Tina Manrique to Kendal L. and Lindsay M. Douglas, $435,000.

Curtier Dr., 6016-David Brian and Rachel Catherine Pullen to Claudia Barrenechea, $227,900.

Elk Park Ct., 6626-Carmen M. Molina to Jose Castro Salmeron and Maria Cruz Castro, $380,000.

Goldenrod Dr., 6026-Gregoria D. Urias to Samuel Adetunji, $300,000.

Greyledge Ct., 6506-Maria Brandao to William S. Vivian, $363,000.

Highland Meadows Ct., 7029-Jose E. and Christine C. Vivas to Edgardo Cruz and Wanda I. Figueroa, $830,060.

Kimberly Anne Way, 5950, No. 101-Jason L. Davis and Rima I. Fusisi to Amanda Jean Alerich, $249,900.

Mallory Cir., 7324-Robert and Theresa Barnett to Zane X. and Ashley King, $514,000.

Netties Lane, 6610, No. 27G-Jamison Dillon Meadows to George A. and Andrea R. Anderson, $294,900.

Patent Parish Lane, 6638-Patricia C. Burke to Lhassane Radou and Zakia Boutakniouine, $430,000.

Saint Giles Way, 5913-Adam Ziemnicki and Gisselle Querube Spina to Marsha Delois Evans, $345,000.

Sullivan Cir., 7753-Bank of New York Mellon to Janice Buckley, $445,000.

Upland Dr., 4807-Ernest G. Shoemaker and Donna G. Shoemaker to Aaron Levi and Nichole Poling, $459,000.

Wynema Ct., 6508-Robert A. and Sharon J. Legrande to Wazir Akbar Shapoon and Bila Mawardi Hamdael, $750,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Braddock Rd., 7400-Jaz Construction Corp. to Anne Marie Lerro, $595,000.

Captain Hawkins Ct., 8211-Claire D. and Clarie A. Horgan to Jeffrey and Megan Corsetti, $698,000.

Cliffhaven Dr., 5105-Anne Heishman and Kenneth Labowitz to Matthew Bieschke and Deborah Lerner, $350,000.

Fenton Dr., 3700-William A. Van Buren and Julie K. Van Buren to Saami Zamani, $645,000.

Hirst Dr., 4016-Sung Phill Kim to Anh X. Vu, $418,000.

Karver Lane, 8904-David R. and Tamara R. Parker to Joshua and Cynthia Knight, $525,000.

Marguerite Ct., 7014-Michael W. Palmer and George D. Meekins III to Elizabeth and Daniel Pond, $645,000.

Mount Airey Lane, 3713-Steve Tran to Lee Monroe Emery, $450,000.

Parkman Ct., 4764-Richard K. and Collette Yu to Stephen Folena, $316,000.

Royce Ct., 7542-Jerome L. and Anne M. Duncan to Bien N.and Loan T. Hong Do, $520,000.

Wayne Dr., 7207-Spikes and Burns Investments Corp. to Roberto T. and Maribela F. Esguerra, $435,000.

Woodburn Rd., 3910-Glenn G. and Patricia B. Parsons to Gulnur Malakouti Zamir, $599,060.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

George Mason Dr. S., 3701, No. 2118N-Mary Bonnage Helme and Brooke Bonnage Goulding to Seyed Mahmood Bahraini and Khin Thet Maw, $202,000.

Madison Lane, 3711, No. A-James R. Brent to David M. Hatch, $330,000.

Oakwood Dr., 6526-Bradley J. and Lorene H. Snyder to Maher Kamal and Kathleen Elizabeth Matta, $548,500.

Powell Lane, 3800, No. 1013-Pardee Lowe Jr. to Rogelio Solares and Florita Lauta Zuniga, $275,000.

Spring Lane, 3315-Marc G. Koblentz to Marcial Soto Quiroz, $470,000.

BURKE AREA

Annaberg Pl., 5900, No. 188-Katherine Barber to Ephrem Z. Mebrahtu, $292,500.

Brixham Ct., 5420-Kurt C. Eichenlaub and Lily E. Carter Eichenlaub to Phillip T.B. Smith and Clarie Lee, $449,000.

Crayford Ct., 9605-Arnold E.M. Lee and Jill H. Lee to Wesley I. and Priyanka T. Yeo, $622,500.

Faire Commons Ct., 10203-John P. Lyons to Istiaque Ahmed and Marzia Monty, $420,000.

Kenilworth Dr., 8950-Jeffrey P. and Paula L. Stratton to Tristan to and Ha M. Nguyen, $660,000.

Oakshore Ct., 5721-Cathie Adams to Leon A. Whipple, $420,000.

Pine View Ct., 6356, No. 62C-Francis Angelo C. De Leon and Catherine De Leon to Candida Smedley, $325,000.

Ulysses Ct., 9433-Ronald John and Barbara M. Bartuska to Donna and James Pearson, $449,927.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Asher View, 14169-Delovan F. Hassan to Hassan F. Hassan, $403,000.

Bolton Rd., 14857-Tae W. and Yeon O. Kim to Byungsoo Kook, $379,900.

Bridlington Ct., 13838-Kyeong Seon and Eun Kyeong Yoo to Serpil Gul, $398,000.

Buggy Whip Dr., 5520-Alaa A. El Masri and Dalal A. Al Arayed to Carmen C. Olarte and Natalia C. Rodriguez, $524,000.

Compton Lane, 6919-Gonzalo P. Cabrera Prado to Brandon Keith and Ellen Marie Hembree, $330,300.

Flower Hill Dr., 14619-Paul P. Dzelzgalvis and Kalyani D. Rogers to Ronak and Bhavika Gandhi, $393,000.

Grisby House Ct., 5912-John J. and Betty L. Doggett to James Luke and Kimberly Glennon Augone, $332,000.

Malcolm Jameson Way, 13944-Shaun Angadi to Junai and Albert Young, $589,000.

Oakham Pl., 5608-Gregory K. Harris to Andrea Ruiz, $373,000.

Saguaro Pl., 14371-Donna W. Fernandez to Byoung Jun Lim, $149,500.

Secret Hollow Lane, 6216-Deanna M. and Kenneth E. Peterman to Collin M. and Kenneth E. Peterman, $588,000.

Spruce Run Ct., 5909-Kamil F. and Mary S. Madanat to Hemant Purothit and Apoorva Vyas, $378,000.

Strasburg Dr., 6154-Thomas W. Battaglia and Cynthia A. Lehman to Zaheer F. Lakhani, $207,000.

Wood Lilly Lane, 13443-Joo Hoon Lee to Tae Woo and Ye Na Kim, $560,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Brookfield Dr., 13443-Randy and Bryan Nguyen to Habibullah and Houmira Wajdi, $495,000.

Novar Dr., 4011-Donald Ray Good and Max Dillon Brito to George M. Walker, $330,000.

Stream Valley Dr., 13465-Dou Hwan Cha and Geum Myung Kim to Sharan Hiteshbhai Patel, $572,000.

CLIFTON AREA

Dell Ave., 7254-James P. and Caryn M. Franca to Joseph T. Leckert III and Alyson Franca Pollard, $575,000.

Main St., 7211-Erin and Steffen Tengesdal to Lynn and Andrew Screen, $570,000.

Pocol Dr., 5935-John D. and Lona C. Saccomando to Paul M. and Sabrina K. Kamberis, $769,500.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Allerton Rd., 5322-Susan M. Johnson and Neal A. Martin to Martin S. and Jaqueline C. Dukett, $600,000.

Ashcroft Way, 10409-Alvaro M. and Dana Elizabeth Flores to Thomas A. Ryan and Nicole V. Morton, $472,000.

Byrd Ct., 11124-Steven and Patricia Weik to John C. Duffy, $485,000.

Ceralene Ct., 9605-Frank K. and Salvator A. Glorioso to Frank F. Glorioso, $700,000.

Derring Lane, 4583-Sunik and Julianne Chang to Seamus Cho, $489,960.

Fairfield House Dr., 12249, No. 407B-Charles H. and Emily M. Dallara to Kellen Ruth Scott, $293,000.

Fox Chapel Rd., 4824-Eleutherie Papachristos to Marian K. Salopek, Paul A. Debolt Jr. and Christine M. Debolt, $792,500.

Gainsborough Dr., 5378-Frieda M. Klopfenstein to David and Hwa Jin, $525,000.

Goldenwave Ct., 3146-NVR Inc. to Jing Sun and Wang Liu, $849,990.

Golf Tee Ct., 3903, No. 329-John Peejay T. Ronquillo to Cynthia and Lowry J. Wear, $233,044.

Hickory Grove Ct., 3015-David R. Hinson to Swoon Chul Kwon and Hyun Ju Chun, $474,900.

Jomar Dr., 9606-Timothy R. and Maureen M. Fide to Joseph Thomas and Tracy A. Scalzo, $590,000.

Limoges Dr., 9807-William E. Hogan to Ryan Perry and Megan Jeanne Jones, $539,888.

Maple Lane, 2906-Ralph T. and Diana O. Embree to Misook Kim and Che Bong Cho, $660,000.

Melville Lane, 12810-William L. Luzi to Murali L. Dadoo and Anjana Dadoo, $532,000.

Oakcrest Ct., 10842-Bryce J. and Bettye Stokes to Karen J. Metzler, $780,000.

Park Vista Blvd., 11604-Robert S. Strassburger and Rachel A. O’Leary to Thomas and Andrea Tewilliager, $615,000.

Point Pleasant Dr., 12851-MJ Prosperity Corp. to Elsa Y. Gunessever, $489,900.

Pumphrey Dr., 5271-Michael J. and Phyllis A. McDevitt to David Charles Dominguez, $645,000.

Rockaway Lane, 11704, No. 114-Blair D. Powell and Daryl H. Powell to Tedla Anbessie, $340,000.

Stevens Battle Lane, 4308-Muniraju and Haimavathi Pentiboyina to Evangelia Mavridou, $434,000.

Valley Ridge Cir., 11756-Carmencita U. Concepcion to Tong Wang, $535,000.

Westbrook Mill Lane, 11318, No. 201-Jung Sook Ke to Myung Jean and Scott Lee, $350,000.

Wisteria Way, 13521-Hike Terrell to Changlong Min, $670,000.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Cross Chase Ct., 8612-Rufus D. Harris to Ryan J. and Diana A. Bellack, $721,500.

Henderson Rd., 10321-B&E Properties of Virginia Corp. to Patrick and Yira Sweeney, $698,000.

Park Cir. S., 9705-James R. and Patricia G. Moran to Tungshu Moses and Brittany Yang, $805,000.

Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 7005-Brent C. and Michelle J. Dewitt to Joshua Andrew and Shaleen Gillen, $800,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Annandale Rd., 3114-Michael L. and Jacquelyn A. Bowser to Andrew Justin Labarge and Ashleigh Marie Covington, $490,000.

Emma Lee St., 2810, No. 102-Jime S. and Patrick D. Langdon to Rami Darwich Ahmad, $320,000.

Korte Ct., 3200-Matthew Siko to Chin V. Nguyen, $424,850.

Lester Lee Ct., 2830-Thomas J. Hilliard to Maichi Halley, $325,000.

Pine Spring Rd., 3002-Michael L. Fredberg to Christopher J. and Kirsti M. Hudgins, $582,500.

Strathmore St., 7111-Adolfo Mejia Melendres and Arebalo Ana Maria Santa Maria to Ha T. Nguyen and Trung Hieu Trong Vu, $550,000.

Woodlawn Ave., 3016-Steven H. and Jennifer M. Miller to Dylan Kough and Riley B. Sheeney, $629,000.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Fisher Dr., 7514-Amy E. Phelan to Shahab Namiraniyan, $535,000.

Gilson St., 1802-Nancy and W.C. Hefner to Teofilo Saravia, $480,000.

Lisle Ave., 7714-Chih Hsin Teng to Kiet Ly and Loan B. Nguyen, $472,000.

Pimmit Dr., 1803-Merion Homes Pimmit Corp. to Yang Sue and Ruby Shiang He, $1.19 million.

Timberock Rd., 7416-Shawn and Kim Gallagher to Sylvia Sue Owens, $550,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Bradgate Rd., 8704-Sydney M. Smith and Donald F. Griffin to Harvey R. Maruya and Ting Fang Hsu, $618,000.

Fairfax Rd., 8000-Holly L. Nolting to Kristin Elizabeth Mango, $440,000.

Fort Hunt Rd., 8901-Raymond J. Canuel Sr. to Robert W. Gilliland and Hillary A. Robinowitz Elins, $630,000.

Tower House Pl., 9067-Frank C. and Lillian H. Collins to Matthew K. and Allison B. Travis, $1.7 million.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Blackmore Vale Way, 9900-Michael N. and Janet P. McCarty to Todd S. Cox and Bradford A. Deel, $1.79 million.

Deerfoot Dr., 10413-Ebriham Ostovar and Abraham O. Zijerdi to Youquan Zhou and Yijuan Liu, $725,000.

Jeffery Rd., 8944-Robert C. and Nancy K. Simpson to Patrick Albrittain, $895,000.

Scenic Way, 504-Matthew W. and Matthew Calkins to Julie Ray, $1.4 million.

Trotting Horse Lane, 1125-Kevin Oh and Judy Seonkyung Kwon to Charles R. and Dana L. Lammers, $980,000.

HERNDON AREA

April Way, 1332-Jeffrey R. Wade to Carmern P. Abrego and Yesenia E. Axume Abrego, $400,000.

Coomber Ct., 1547-Richard and Nancy Gaudino to Abdullah Al Farooque and Kamrun Arif, $660,000.

Enright Pl., 2124-Valerie B. Geiger and Cary Z. Cucinelli to Davinder and Rupinder Hira, $190,000.

Florida Ave., 551, No. T4-Peruvian Inc. and Rosenburg & Stein Management Group to Ann Grace Mattiucci, $209,999.

Herndon Mill Cir., 102-Richard H. Rossman to Lisa Olsen, $525,000.

Kyler Lane, 12208-Neil R. Swanverg and Inger L. Swanberg to Charles and Doohyun Lee Shin, $945,000.

Mager Dr., 2181-Maria I. Iraheta to Bhim B. and Babita Raut Karki, $313,000.

Oram Pl., 2145-Madan K. Uprety to Azad and Sajid Khan, $312,000.

Richland Lane, 12150-Gregory C. and Marianne E. Hierholzer to Waldimir and Sara Jane Skotzko, $937,000.

Stalwart Ct., 12309-Kimberly A. Burlison to Ross Miles, $475,000.

Sycamore Lakes Cove, 2496-Thompson and Cynthia Grant to Shyam and Sailaja Enuganti, $740,000.

Windsor Hall Way, 12142-Johannes W. and Lisa K. Pruim to Rajeswari Chockaiyan and Muralidharan Gandhimani, $940,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Bangor Dr., 6103-Carlos and Plana Alcuaz to Andrew S. and Noel C. Medici, $415,000.

Farmington Dr., 2607-Derek and Matt Huffman to Harold R. Denton, $335,000.

Kings Hwy. N., 5800-Monique Anneker to Ryan D. and Katrina Hoesing, $365,500.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5903, No. 1412-Aaron L. Meyers to Aleksey Sanchez, $269,900.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Fairchild Dr., 7418-Edward R. Hall Jr. to Mithun Barua, $415,000.

Lindberg Dr., 7509-Aftab and Mussarat Ahmed to Ibrahim Ullah Ahmed and Amy Gregory, $660,000.

Ransom Pl., 3642-Robert Mellinger and Kristin Calhoun to Aleksandar Pachedzhiev and Khrystyna Modrystka, $450,000.

Stover Ct., 7205-Pamela Bozeman and William Clarke to Maryam J. Oda Webb and Chris L. Webb Jr., $368,000.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Bloomfield Dr., 5606, No. 2-Palle Corp. to Sathish Kumar Loganathan, $270,000.

Eagle Ridge Lane, 6321, No. 28-Cynthia M. and John G. Vandament to Lori Diane Hill, $378,000.

Hazeltine Ct., 4505-Victoria Spigai to Ghada B. Hama, $280,000.

Medinah Lane, 6616-Margaret McCluskey Woods to Blake Daniel Helander and Marija Jovanovic, $418,000.

Sand Wedge Ct., 6579-Maria Lourdes Alonzo Reny and Lourdes Alonzo to Taysir Ali Sayyad and Omar Khaled Abu Ghanam, $465,000.

LORTON AREA

Aspenpark Rd., 7520-Fukare Yimtatu and Azeb Teferra to Michael Severin and Stephanie Chu Rudden, $330,000.

Cockburn Ct., 8166, No. 301-Futuri Real Estate Inc. to Kim Knight, $240,000.

Hagel Cir., 9585, No. 17-Yasa Corp. to Thomas Jackson, $207,000.

Lorfax Dr., 8620-Jason J. Baggarly to Ana D. Parada, $384,900.

Pohick Rd., 7416-Roberto E. Araujo to Marina Hakami, $325,000.

Seafarer Way, 7845-Paul and Lori Garner to Delia B. Apacible, Joy B. Catama and Edger Apacible, $395,000.

Thomas Nevitt St., 7986-Ramin Ipakchi to Jonathan Nile, $480,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Allendale Rd., 1205-Focal Point Homes Corp. to Christopher Maana Charucksiri and Men Wai Cheung Charucksiri, $2.27 million.

Chain Bridge Ct., 1508-Frederick H. and Cinnamon A. Welland to John Kincheloe and Casey Kincholoe, $1 million.

Crestwood Heights Dr., 8220, No. 404-Byung Wook Choi and So Yoeb Lee to Juan R. Cardenas, $970,000.

Fleetwood Rd., 6800, No. 803-Foroudzandeh Farsad to Helcio Deslandes, $235,000.

Greensboro Dr., 8340, No. 917-Alison Mary Colangelo Herrick and Frances Dorothea Colangelo to Homayoun and Elahe Hajebi, $375,000.

Greensboro Dr., 8370, No. 1006-Helcio Deslandes to Chris Ruprecht, $350,000.

Highwood Dr., 1426-Andrea Virga Rivas and Sharon Ann Virga to Cheri Lynne Griffin Larkins, $735,000.

International Dr., 1645, No. 308-Magdalena Marta Pasztaleniec to Tala Raassi, $316,000.

Lewinsville Square Pl., 7345-Kevin R. McCarthy and Sami F. Simaan to David A. and Lisa C. Kelly, $715,000.

Mill Ridge, 1101-Whei Rung and Annie Wang Fu to Xiaoxun Zhang and Jun Liang, $1.6 million.

Potomac School Rd., 1338-Timothy G. and Emily Hoechst to Chandrasekhar and Meenakshi Edara, $1.79 million.

Tucker Ave., 6510-Relux Homes Inc. to Syed Zaidi, $1.54 million.

Westwind Way, 1724, No. 121-William D. and Madeline L. Christen to Benjamin and Yoshiko Lefebvre, $373,000.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Battersea Lane, 3301-Rachel and Adam Belkin to Paul Tracy Wright and Joseph M. Manning, $475,500.

Cunningham Dr., 3106-Jeremy Tyson and Fawn K. Fletcher to Kim M. and Dale W. Andrade, $735,000.

Frye Rd., 7926-Myron W. and Darla Bishop to Linh T. Tran and Thuy Trang T. Nguyen, $386,500.

Martha Washington St., 7829-Kristy Lynam Moore to Francie L. Bustamante, $379,900.

Patton Blvd., 9019-Sandra A. Schwarz to Mark Knopf, $510,000.

Rosemont Cir., 8417-Radoslaw W. Ciesielski and Marta Blumka to Ty and Erin Beal, $475,000.

Sun Up Way, 3450-William D. and Kearstin S. Meadows to Larry L. Hall Jr., $710,000.

Woodhue Pl., 3968-Victor E. Aleman to Doris Otu, $160,000.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Dublin Ave., 5315-Tanita H. Stancill and Tiera H. Bonnefond to Kevn C. Voland, $477,000.

Long Pine Dr., 7403-Consolidated Development Group Corp. to Vatana and Socheata Long, $740,000.

OAKTON AREA

Aran Ct., 2927-Donald G. and Julie Anne Mutersbaugh to Kenneth J. and Alice A. Evola, $760,000.

Jerman Lane, 3122-Peter Todd Rogers and George Winters Rogers Jr. to Paulina Isabel Sagasti Giusti, Ranj Mutabchi and Ranj Shawkatt Mutabchi, $620,000.

Oakton Terrace Rd., 10186-Jill D. Lehman to Jennifer Dawn Phipps, $228,000.

Thaxton Lane, 2806-Lillian A. Shewmaker to Suhao Qin and Yan Jin, $705,000.

RESTON AREA

Abington Hall Pl., 12185, No. 103-Betty D. Murray to Thomas R. Sole, $510,000.

Bedfordshire Cir., 2327-Bertrand and Olga Moncuquet to Charles Nash Johnston and Cheryl Skolnick, $610,000.

Buttonwood Ct., 11533-Ronald C. and Kristine M. Wichin to Maxime J. Outadi, $385,000.

Dry River Ct., 11743-Robert L. and Leighann M. Chandler to Christian Dominguez, $437,000.

Golden Eagle Dr., 1276-George G. Kuennen to Stephen and Sarah Rayel, $715,000.

Grey Birch Pl., 11806-Donald D. and Doreen M. Lavelle to Page J. and Julie Konnor, $778,000.

Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1712, No. 31-Ryan J. McNally to Michele J. Siegel, $284,000.

Links Dr., 11446-Jeffrey D. and Ellen R. Rosendhal to Jeffrey D. Rosendhal, $120,000.

Market St., 12000, No. 174-Eduardo C. and Michelle M. Bocock to John S. and Maria T. Bocock, $525,000.

Northgate Sq., 1405, No. 5-Qing Li and Joanne Xia Jiang to April Yeager, $200,000.

Parkcrest Cir., 1625, No. 9C/101-Angela Germaine and Byron D. Hall to Elizabeth Anne Morgan, $185,000.

Ridgehampton Ct., 2396-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to Luigi and Laura Coletta, $282,000.

Sentinel Point Ct., 11982-Julia Tripoli Morrow to Sampada Rajan and Rohan Cherthedath, $410,000.

Stratford House Pl., 11776, No. 701-Katrina A. Smirnov to Mahin H. Ghaffari, $520,000.

Timberhead Lane, 11103-Shea Robert Harding and Kelli Kim Fontino to Christiana M. Wheeler, $557,750.

Whisperhill Dr., 1717-George W. Dodge and Terence R. Crumbley to Bruce A. Martin, $347,000.

Woodhollow Ct., 11563-Dominic M. Ellis and 11563 Woodhollow Court Trust to Marilyn L. Harwood, $392,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Brook Dr., 6041-Collin R. Nicholas and Davis A. Rodriguez Orellana to Maria L. Betalleluz, $430,000.

Manchester St. S., 3101, No. 209-Mikhail V. Arsentyev to Andrea Bell, $133,000.

Van Winkle Dr., 6642-Frederick H. Varn and Rebecca Gettens Hayes to Kevin Richard Eakin and Liesel Susan Kuhr, $775,000.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Brainerd Ct., 8467-Esperanza Zafra to Enrique Martinez Lam and Claudia Marcela Vargas Escobar, $355,000.

Crestmont Cir., 8297-Dana L. Norton and Weststar Mortgage Inc. to Andy Nguyen, $261,000.

Donegal Lane, 8058-Imran Muhammad Baig and Rahima Imran to Alison Marie and Kimberly Ann Taylor, $375,000.

Galbreth Ct., 9111-Caryn K. Lee to Christie Lynn Kellogg, $405,000.

Gormel Dr., 7242-Mana Thitijumnong to Kriangkria and Pojjana Jiumdumneankij, $460,000.

Highland St., 7424-Diego G. Ordonez Vasquez to Robert Ririe and Jennifer Johenle Paul, $450,000.

Jovin Cir., 8355-Kimberly A. Morning and Kimberly A. Lacey to Vanja Novoselec and Nancy Ellen Toward, $440,000.

Northumberland Rd., 7998-Christopher J. Boyd and Jamie N. Cooper to German G. Martinez, $379,000.

Rushing Creek Dr., 8216-Richard T. and Carolyn M. Trowbridge to Donald Terry and Theresa Carino, $596,000.

Shady Palm Dr., 7402-Chadwick D. and Ann M. Igl to Brent L. and Susan Salmans, $612,000.

VIENNA AREA

Blackstone Terr. NW, 600-BFR Construction Co. to Yasmine and Ali Alkouraishi, $1.35 million.

Chathams Ford Dr., 9609-Hunter J. and Jennifer F. Louis to Barry M. and Arteida G. Bickford, $1.12 million.

Council Dr. NE, 417-Elizabeth D. Lucas to Anthony Pegion and Parneet K. Chauhan, $690,000.

Leeds Castle Dr., 1587, No. 102-Mona C. Kamar to Suha Katibah Noursi, $426,000.

Northern Neck Dr., 1496-Maria C. Thomas to Purnima and Sameer Mungur, $722,000.

Roosevelt Ct. NE, 303-Blue Line Capital Corp. to Yuzhi Liu, $660,000.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 1013-David A. and Sanda S. Howland to Ajai Mathew and Deepika Jacob, $603,000.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Lexton Pl., 7705, No. 37-Tristan V. Bramble to Ana Doris Rodriguez Buitrago, $245,000.

Ridge Crossing Lane, 8309-Josslyn and Josslyn L. Aberle to Yoo K. and Hyun Jun Kim, $455,000.

Torington Dr., 5813, No. 847-Alyse L. and Serban Constantinide to Elizabeth Fisseha, $266,000.

Wrenford Ct., 8329-Maureen K. Williams and Maureen K. Southorn to Joshua and Eunhee Park, $430,000.

Fairfax City

These sales data were recorded by the City of Fairfax Real Estate Assessment Office.

Barbour Dr., 4021-Carlos Rosado to Bojun Yan and Ning Kang, $425,000.

Jancie Rd., 3814-Nathaniel Martinez and Carmel L. Oliveira Martinez to Michael C. Royston, $475,000.

Oakwood Dr., 10926-Jaime Rodriguez Heredia to Matthew N. and Kelsey R. Christopher, $440,000.

Silver King Ct., 9450, No. 9474-Enclave Development Corp. to Patricia R. Daron, $628,250.

Falls Church

Among homes sold in Falls Church.

Greenway Blvd. W., 209-Serhan Kokuuslu and Gulcin Kokuuslu to Cipriano Castro De Leon III and Selina Tolosa, $1.17 million.

Haycock Rd., 7031, No. B-Michael M. Cassell Jr. to Sokyoung and Shelley An, $480,000.

Maple Ave. N., 200, No. 300-John H. and Patricia B. Fee to Elisa M. and Anna S. Becker, $242,100.